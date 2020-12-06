Independiente derrota como local a Defensa y Justicia

joseluisvalerio

06/12/2020 fútbol argentino

Independiente derrota como local a Defensa y Justicia

El Rojo se impone al Halcón por 1 a 0, en el Estadio Libertadores de América, con un tanto del volante Alan Soñora, a los 3 minutos del primer tiempo.

