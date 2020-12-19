Barcelona, con Messi, y Valencia animan uno de los duelos destacados

joseluisvalerio

19/12/2020 Liga española

Barcelona, con Messi, y Valencia animan uno de los duelos destacados

El conjunto catalán y los “Che” juegan desde las 12.15, en uno de los encuentros más atrayentes de la jornada 14 del torneo de Primera División.

Entradas relacionadas

Deja tu comentario