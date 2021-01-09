La histórica nevada en fotos

joseluisvalerio

09/01/2021 España

La histórica nevada en fotos

Bautizado como “Filomena”, el temporal hizo que se declarara la alerta roja en cinco regiones de España, entre ellas Madrid. Un recorrido en imágenes por la nevada que paraliza parte del país ibérico.

