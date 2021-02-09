Murieron 168 personas y hubo 7.794 nuevos casos de coronavirus en la Argentina

joseluisvalerio

09/02/2021 reporte

Con lo reportado este martes la cantidad de fallecidos alcanza a 49.566 y los infectados a 1.993.295 personas desde el inicio de la pandemia.

