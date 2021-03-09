Argentinos le ganó a River sobre el final del partido

joseluisvalerio

River Plate perdió con Argentinos Juniors por 1 a 0, con el gol de Gabriel Florentín (ST 45m), en el partido válido por la cuarta fecha de la Copa de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol que fue controlado por Nicolás Lamolina en el estadio Monumental.

