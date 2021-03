Biden se anota una victoria con la aprobación de su gigantesco plan de estímulo económico

Today is a day of great progress and promise, as the House prepares for final passage of the #AmericanRescuePlan, so that we can send it to the President’s desk to be immediately signed and enacted. We are ensuring that, as @POTUS promised, Help Is On The Way! pic.twitter.com/G94VTzQOhA

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2021