Doble discurso de los países ricos en el debate por las patentes de las vacunas

In a global pandemic, no country can go it alone. We are all inter-dependent.

And no country can simply vaccinate its way out of this pandemic.

We cannot end the pandemic anywhere unless we end it everywhere.#ACTogether for #VaccinEquity. pic.twitter.com/WwAl6VG5p9

