joseluisvalerio

17/03/2021 Copa Argentina

Colón pierde frente a Argentinos

El “Sabalero” car por 1 a 0 ante el “Bicho”, en uno de los duelos por los 16avos de final del torneo doméstico. El paraguayo Gabriel Ávalos fue el autor del tanto en la visita.

