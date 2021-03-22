Boca y Talleres igualan en La Bombonera

joseluisvalerio

21/03/2021 Copa Liga Profesional

El equipo cordobés abrió el marcador con un gol de Carlos Auzqui, a los 13 minutos del primer tiempo, pero Santos Rosadilla igualó para Boca a los 37 del segundo tiempo.

