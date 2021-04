La ONU renovó exhortación por el cambio climático antes de la cumbre convocada por Biden

The six years since 2015 have been the hottest on record.

Last year, carbon dioxide concentrations rose to a new high.

Climate disruption is here.

This is truly a pivotal year for humanity’s future. We have no time to waste. https://t.co/xCjg65uyWX pic.twitter.com/5DEYmBXtxB

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 19, 2021