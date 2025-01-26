田中太郎 Tongue (2025)

Innovative techniques for detection of genomic and epigenomic aberrations underlying the pathogenesis have been developed and using those techniques numerous cancer-related genes have been successfully identified during the course of the research program. In particular, we identified 10 candidate oncogenes including DUSP26 and SMYD2 up-regulated due to gene amplification, and 10 candidate tumor suppressor genes including DBC1 and PCDH17. Furthermore four tumor-suppressor microRNAs, miR-13 and miR-193a, or miR-124 and miR-203, epigenetically silenced, were successfully identified in oral cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma, respectively.