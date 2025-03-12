1 Simple Way To See Recently Downloaded Apps On iPhone ~ future.housing.org.uk (2025)

Using the App Store Search Bar

To find recently downloaded apps using the App Store Search Bar, follow these steps:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on the Search tab at the bottom of the screen. In the Search bar at the top of the screen, tap on the "Updates" tab. Under the "Recently Updated" section, you will see a list of your recently downloaded apps.

Additional Tips:

You can also use the App Store Search Bar to search for specific apps that you have downloaded in the past. To do this, simply type in the name of the app in the Search bar and tap on the "Search" button.

If you have a large number of apps installed on your iPhone, you can use the "Sort by" menu to sort the list of recently downloaded apps by name, date, or size. To do this, tap on the "Sort by" button at the top of the screen and select the desired sort option.

Sort Option Description Name Sorts the apps in alphabetical order by name. Date Sorts the apps by the date they were downloaded, with the most recently downloaded apps appearing at the top. Size Sorts the apps by their size, with the largest apps appearing at the top.

Checking the Recently Purchased Section

If you’ve downloaded an app recently but can’t seem to find it on your home screen, it may be hidden in the Recently Purchased section of the App Store. Here’s how to check:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the "Today" tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to the "Recently Purchased" section. Here, you’ll find a list of all the apps you’ve recently downloaded.

You can also access Recently Purchased directly through the following steps:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. Scroll down to the "Purchased" section. Tap on "My Purchases." You’ll see a list of all the apps you’ve ever purchased, including those you’ve recently downloaded.

Filtering Your Recently Purchased List

If you have a lot of apps purchased, you can filter your Recently Purchased list by category, such as “All,” “Purchased,” “Free,” or “Updates.”

Re-Downloading Apps from Recently Purchased

If you’ve deleted an app from your iPhone and want to re-download it, you can do so from Recently Purchased. Just find the app in the list and tap the download button. You can also use the following steps:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. Scroll down to the "Purchased" section. Tap on "My Purchases." Find the app you want to re-download and tap on the download button.

Viewing the Apps Update History

To view the update history of your apps:

Open the App Store. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and tap on “Purchased”. Select the app you want to view the update history for. Scroll down to the “Version History” section.

Here you will see a list of all the updates that have been released for the app, with the date and time each update was released. You can also tap on an update to see more information about it, such as the release notes.

Additional Information

The “Purchased” section of the App Store also allows you to see other information about your purchased apps, such as:

The date and time you purchased the app

The price you paid for the app

The size of the app

The version of the app you are currently using

You can also use the “Purchased” section to:

Re-download apps that you have previously purchased

Get support for apps that you are having trouble with

Report problems with apps to Apple

Consulting Apple Support

If you’re having trouble finding your recently downloaded apps on your iPhone, you can contact Apple Support for assistance. Here’s how:

1. Visit the Apple Support website: https://support.apple.com/contact

2. Select “iPhone” from the product menu.

3. Choose “Apps” from the topic menu.

4. Click on “See all apps” to view a list of all available support options.

5. Select the most relevant option for your issue.

Apple Support offers a variety of support options, including:

– Live chat: Chat with an Apple Support representative in real-time.

– Phone support: Call Apple Support at 1-800-MY-APPLE (1-800-692-7753) to speak with a representative.

– Email support: Send an email to Apple Support and receive a response within 24 hours.

– Online support: Access Apple Support’s online knowledge base for self-help articles and troubleshooting tips.

– Genius Bar appointment: Make an appointment at your local Apple Store to receive in-person support from a Genius.

When contacting Apple Support, be sure to provide as much detail as possible about your issue. This will help the representative to understand your problem and provide the best solution.

Support Option Availability Live chat 24/7 Phone support 24/7 Email support 24/7 Online support 24/7 Genius Bar appointment Varies by store

How To See Recently Downloaded Apps On iPhone

To view recently downloaded apps on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the App Store app. Tap the Updates tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Purchased tab at the top of the screen. Tap the Not on This iPhone tab.

You will now see a list of all the apps that you have downloaded but are not currently installed on your iPhone. To install an app, simply tap the cloud icon next to its name.

People Also Ask

How do I find recently installed apps on my iPhone?

To find recently installed apps on your iPhone, follow the steps outlined above.

How do I see what apps I downloaded yesterday?

To see what apps you downloaded yesterday, open the App Store app and tap the Updates tab. Then, tap the Purchased tab and select the Yesterday filter.

How do I find hidden apps on my iPhone?

To find hidden apps on your iPhone, open the Settings app and tap on General. Then, tap on Restrictions and enter your passcode. Under the Allowed Content section, you will see a list of all the apps that are hidden from your Home screen.