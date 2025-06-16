10 after-sun lotions with extra skin benefits (2025)

A good after-sun lotion is a holiday essential, yet it usually comes as an afterthought, left to linger at the bottom of the packing list.
It's true that after-sun was once one of the least exciting holiday beauty products, but not any more. Now, there's a whole host of enticing new formulas to slather onto sun-kissed skin, making the whole process more of a ritual than a chore.
Of course, it goes without saying that after-sun isn't a replacement for sun protection: every day under the rays should involve a liberal application of face SPF and body suncream. With mineral SPFs, clear sunscreen sticks and even sun protection products for your hair now flooding the market, there's really no excuse for not layering up from head to toe.
But of course, a good aftersun can be a refreshing, cooling treat after a day beneath the rays, working to restore hydration and calm inflammation. Whether you're looking for a serum to soothe a sunburnt nose, a rich cream for glistening limbs, or even a mask to soothe your scalp, the summer beauty shelves offer plenty of options. Here, we reveal the ten best after-suns to indulge in all summer long.
The best aftersuns to buy before the summer
Caudalie Vinosun Tan Prolonging After-Sun Lotion
This zingy green bottle is heaven-sent for sore skin that's been in the sun for a few hours too many. It's packed with aloe vera and grape water to cosset irritated skin, while coconut oil and glycerin helps to replenish lost moisture.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Post UV Exposure After Sun Lotion
If you hate the stickiness left behind by most after-sun lotions, you'll love this one from La Roche-Posay. The fast-absorbing lotion is well-equipped to relieve angry skin, with helpings of glycerin and the brand's thermal spring water for a welcome cooling sensation.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Dior Solar The After-Sun Balm
For the ultimate in holiday luxury, it has to be Dior's Solar line. Without a doubt the most indulgent way to protect and replenish your skin, the whole collection is rich and cosseting, and infused with a monoi fragrance that smells simply like sunshine, bottled.
This after-sun offering is an oil-rich balm that melts into dry limbs to bring about a radiant glow – and of course, a scent that lingers all evening.
Sisley Paris After-Sun Care Tan Extender
Applying body moisturiser shouldn't seem like a chore, especially with a cream as luxurious as Sisley's. It contains a low-level tanning agent to gradually intensify your tan, as well as plant extracts to bind moisture into sun-soaked skin.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lancaster Sun Tan Maximizer After Sun Lotion
An aftersun stalwart, Lancaster makes some of the best deep-hydrating treatments to massage into sun-baked skin. This silky lotion contains ingredients designed to prolong the length of your post-holiday glow, alongside mega moisture magnets to ensure your limbs look as good as can be.
Best for an iconic scent
Nuxe Sun Refreshing After-Sun Lotion
A cult classic, this silky cream floods thirsty skin with moisture and leaves it with a gentle sheen. Bonus points for the sunny scent and tan-extending properties.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for the face
Institut Esthederm After Sun Repair
Now 27% Off
Institut Esthederm is a go-to for skin-protecting essentials, and this after-sun for the face is a stand-out. The lightweight creamy texture leaves skin cushiony soft and comfortable while its clever formula helps to smooth fine lines and texture.
Clarins Soothing After Sun Balm
Clarins have always done sun-care well, and this soothing balm is no exception. Both its moisturising properties and nostalgic summer scent promise to extend the life of your post-holiday glow.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Susanne Kaufmann Hyaluron Body Gel
See to inflamed, tender limbs with Susanne Kaufmann's cocktail of aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and balloon vine extract. After extended periods of sun-exposure, your skin's natural protective barrier will need some extra TLC, and this cooling, menthol-infused gel is just the ticket.
Pixi AfterSun Sheet Mask Set
These serum-drenched sheet masks are a summertime essential. The blend of aloe vera, cucumber and chamomile is kind to skin all year-round, but especially refreshing on a sun-soaked complexion.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sachajuan Hair After The Sun Hair Treatment
The sun can be harsh on fragile hair fibres, drawing out moisture and increasing the risk of breakage. Here, Sachajuan intervenes. This replenishing treatment is packed with heavily hydrating ingredients, and can be used either as a mask or a leave-in conditioner.