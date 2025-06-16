10 after-sun lotions with extra skin benefits (2025)

A good after-sun lotion is a holiday essential, yet it usually comes as an afterthought, left to linger at the bottom of the packing list.

It's true that after-sun was once one of the least exciting holiday beauty products, but not any more. Now, there's a whole host of enticing new formulas to slather onto sun-kissed skin, making the whole process more of a ritual than a chore.

Of course, it goes without saying that after-sun isn't a replacement for sun protection: every day under the rays should involve a liberal application of face SPF and body suncream. With mineral SPFs, clear sunscreen sticks and even sun protection products for your hair now flooding the market, there's really no excuse for not layering up from head to toe.

But of course, a good aftersun can be a refreshing, cooling treat after a day beneath the rays, working to restore hydration and calm inflammation. Whether you're looking for a serum to soothe a sunburnt nose, a rich cream for glistening limbs, or even a mask to soothe your scalp, the summer beauty shelves offer plenty of options. Here, we reveal the ten best after-suns to indulge in all summer long.

The best aftersuns to buy before the summer

