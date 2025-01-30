10 Bathtub & Shower Aids for Seniors With Limited Mobility (2025)

Advertisement.
For seniors with limited mobility, everyday activities may become increasingly difficult as time goes on. Once effortless tasks like bathing can turn into a challenge. And, gradually, assistance in one way or another becomes necessary. A caregiver may step in, whether a spouse, family member, or hired hand. Even so, it can be hard to accept help; dignity, after all, is a natural feeling most of us work hard to preserve.
Luckily, there are some tools that, depending on your needs, can help you keep private moments private just a little bit longer. Here are 10 bathtub and shower aids to try if you have limited mobility!
1
Vaunn Adjustable Bathtub Safety Rail
What it is: An adjustable bathtub grab bar that fits almost any size tub.
Features we love: The adjustable clamp fits any tub wall 3 to 7 inches thick, making placement as easy as picking the right spot and turning the knob. The clamp is padded, so as not to leave any marks on the tub, and it locks in place for safety.
Get this if: This grab bar is for you if you’re looking for convenience without sacrificing safety. The Vaunn adjustable bathtub safety rail is designed especially for seniors and those who are disabled; great for extra support when transferring from a walker or a wheelchair.
2
Long Reach Foot Brush
What it is: An extra-long shower brush that reaches your feet so you don’t have to.
Features we love: The best thing about this long-reach foot brush is that it doesn’t try to reinvent shower brushes, but it does revolutionize the experience! It’s 25 inches long with screw-on interchangeable sponge heads. It’s a simple, easy-to-use design that comes with nylon bristles for scrubbing and a slender sponge for between the toes.
Get this if: You need this long-reach foot brush for the shower if you have trouble bending over or standing for long periods of time. It virtually eliminates the need to crouch down or do a balancing act to scrub your soles.
3
AquaSense Handheld Shower Head With Hose
What it is: A detachable shower head with an extra-long hose.
Features we love: The stainless steel hose is 80 inches long; perfect for sitting or standing. It also features three easy-to-adjust settings and an on/off water flow switch right at the base of the shower head’s handle.
Get this if: AquaSense’s handheld shower head is perfect for you if you frequently sit while showering.
4
Wefaner Stackable Bathtub Non-Slip Safety Step Stool
What it is: Slip-resistant, stackable step stools for the bathroom.
Features we love: This 4-inch step platform is great for a little extra help getting in and out of the shower, or for around the house. 4 inches not quite the right height? Then buy multiples and stack them! Wefaner offers this aid in a single or triple pack.
Get this if: This non-slip safety step stool is ideal for seniors who have trouble stepping into a bathtub or shower. The unique stackable design makes it possible to take several smaller steps rather than one large step.
5
YINENN Bath Tub Shower Mat
What it is: An extra large bathtub mat.
Features we love: This oversized mat suctions to smooth surfaces to reduce slips and eliminate fall risks. While many bath mats are designed to be compact, this one covers the entire tub floor for optimum safety!
Get this if: The YINENN mat is a perfect addition to your bathtub or shower if you have limited mobility or are considered at higher risk for falls.
6
Suntee Exfoliating Back Scrubber
What it is: A long-length back scrubber for easily reaching your back in the shower.
Features we love: It comes in three convenient sizes for users with different needs and it’s double-sided for exfoliating and cleansing.
Get this if: The back scrubber is perfect for those who have trouble reaching their back when washing.
7
Flash Furniture Adjustable Bath & Shower Transfer Bench
What it is: A heavy-duty transfer and shower bench for up to 300 pounds.
Features we love: This aid doesn’t just get you into the shower or tub; it goes the distance and stays with you until you’re clean! This bench features an anti-slip texture on its seat, a backrest, and rubber grips on the feet.
Get this if: This is the bench for you if you need support in the bathroom from start to finish.
8
U-Shaped Long Handle Body Brush
What it is: A curved shower brush for washing hard-to-reach places on the body.
Features we love: The unique U-shape design allows the user to wash their back with minimal arm movement.
Get this if: This brush is perfect for those showering with arm or shoulder injuries or arthritis.
9
AmazerBath Lotion Applicator for Back
What it is: An extended lotion applicator for your back.
Features we love: It’s actually so simple that it’s downright genius. Apply lotion to the textured head, then rub it on your back or other hard-to-reach areas. The applicator has a curved handle and it comes with replacement heads for less than $10 in all!
Get this if: If you like to lotion up after bathing but have trouble reaching your back, then this is for you!
10
Jobar International Bath Step with Handle
What it is: A step stool and grab bar in one.
Features we love: This stool has a non-slip surface and can support up to 500 pounds.
Get this if: Does your bathtub have high tub walls you frequently have trouble stepping over? Well, then this is the stool for you!
