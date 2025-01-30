10 Bathtub & Shower Aids for Seniors With Limited Mobility (2025)

Vaunn Adjustable Bathtub Safety Rail

What it is: An adjustable bathtub grab bar that fits almost any size tub.

Features we love: The adjustable clamp fits any tub wall 3 to 7 inches thick, making placement as easy as picking the right spot and turning the knob. The clamp is padded, so as not to leave any marks on the tub, and it locks in place for safety.

Get this if: This grab bar is for you if you’re looking for convenience without sacrificing safety. The Vaunn adjustable bathtub safety rail is designed especially for seniors and those who are disabled; great for extra support when transferring from a walker or a wheelchair.

