10 best anti-ageing day creams to tighten, brighten and lift (2025)

Anti-ageing day creams FAQS

Do anti-ageing products really work?

You can’t reverse ageing but certain skincare ingredients can improve the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dullness and texture.

The gold standard anti-ageing ingredient in skincare is SPF, which should be used daily. Regular use will help limit damage from UV radiation, but also play an important role in protecting against fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

The best thing you can do to reduce the appearance of ageing is to take care of your skin as early as possible, with preventative steps such as applying SPF daily and always removing make-up before you go to bed.

Ingredients to look for in anti-ageing day creams

Antioxidants – Vitamin C and niacinamide are powerhouse ingredients worth a spot in your morning routine, as they protect against environmental aggressors, pigmentation and blemishes.

Ceramides – You’ll find ceramides in plentiful supply in cleansers, serums and moisturisers. While ceramides occur naturally in your skin, they decline gradually as we age. They protect your skin against environmental aggressors and prevent water loss, so, they are great in topical skincare products, as they’ll leave skin feeling supple and hydrated.

Hyaluronic acid – This is one of the most commonly used ingredients in moisturisers, as it's a humectant that attracts and retains moisture on the skin, giving a plumping effect.

Retinol – Derived from vitamin A, retinol is one of the most potent anti-ageing ingredients, thanks to its clinically proven results in improving fine lines and wrinkles in as little as 12 weeks. It can also fade acne scars and increase collagen production. It’s available over the counter in moisturisers and serums, of varying strengths.

Squalane – This is an unfussy, oil-based moisturising agent that works well for mature, dry and dehydrated skin types, reducing water loss and strengthening the skin barrier by sealing in moisture.

How to use an anti-ageing cream in your daily beauty routine

Speaking to dermatologist Dr Zainab Laftah in our IndyBest guide to anti-ageing skincare, we discussed that a “commitment to regular use” is important when seeking results with anti-ageing products. Whether opting for a retinol cream for, as Dr Rashid explains, “stimulating collagen and elastin” or ceramides to “support the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss,” an anti-ageing cream specifically should sit after your serum or facial oil and before your SPF.

Indeed, gleaning expert insight from further dermatologists –Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme and aesthetician Dija Ayodele – in our skincare routine how-to, we established that the ideal order to apply your products is as follows:

Cleanse

Exfoliate

Apply serums and/or retinol

Moisturiser

SPF

Does your skin type affect which anti-ageing cream you should use?

In short, yes. You should take into account your skin type when looking for a new moisturiser. Anything too oily or thick may exasperate oil production, so, if you want to avoid a shiny T-zone, opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic products that are lightweight and won’t clog pores.

Equally, if you have dry skin, you’ll need something nourishing to improve skin texture and suppleness that will hydrate while tackling fine lines and wrinkles.

How long does it take to see results?

It’s important to acknowledge that no matter what a product claims, none has the power to truly repair the signs of ageing. “It’s important to have realistic expectations,” says advanced aesthetic nurse and clinic owner Amanda Azzopardi. “These products can help reduce the visibility of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing but they cannot reverse the ageing process entirely.”

You also need to give a new product around a month to see visible results, this is roughly the time it takes your skin to turn over regenerated skin cells. Although, “significant changes can take several months of consistent use and depends on the deepness of wrinkles and individual skin biology”, warns Ada Ooi, skin and wellness expert and founder of 001 skincare.

The verdict: Anti-ageing day creams

Taking into consideration affordability and effectiveness, our top spot goes to the No7 future renew damage reversal SPF 40 day cream, with its high level of skin protection and fast-acting rejuvenating results that you see working after just a few weeks.

Meanwhile, The Inkey List bio-active ceramide repairing and plumping moisturiser provides skin-smoothing results for less. If you have a high-end budget, the ReVive moisturising renewal day cream has the level of protection and science behind it to warrant its price tag.

