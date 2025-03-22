10 best anti-ageing day creams to tighten, brighten and lift (2025)

The term “anti-ageing” is ironically, quite a dated one. We believe that ageing is a privilege and should be embraced as such. Yet, whether we like it or not, it’s become a skincare label that is still widely used to represent the products that minimise the look of common signs of ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and loss of firmness. Whatever you think of the moniker, if you’re looking for the best anti-ageing day creams for mature skin, you’ve come to the right place.

You should be looking for the following ingredients if you want to see rejuvenating benefits from your day cream. Retinoids (retinol is part of the retinoid family) are the gold standard in anti-ageing, as they have the ability to stimulate collagen and elastin production and promote cell turnover, addressing all the major signs of ageing. Peptides, meanwhile, are the building blocks of the proteins (collagen, elastin and keratin) that keep your skin strong, smooth and full of bounce. Then there are ceramides – fats that strengthen the skin barrier, keeping it firm and well-hydrated. Lastly, hyaluronic acid is one of the best humectants around that can draw moisture to the skin.

Of course, prevention is key, says Ada Ooi, skin and wellness expert and founder of 001 skincare: “To prevent lines from forming, volume loss and pigmentation, use protective measures from as early on as possible, and try to be consistent. Therefore, look for antioxidants in your formula to neutralise free radicals and protect the skin from UV rays, pollution and other environmental damage.”

Ooi adds: “Dermatologists rave about antioxidant vitamin C, with good reason – it’s a real multi-tasking skincare superstar. It not only helps shield the skin but also stimulates collagen production and brightens uneven skin tone.” If your chosen cream doesn’t contain SPF, it should be applied as a next step.

If you want to combat the signs of ageing, our comprehensive list of the best anti-ageing day creams has you covered.

How we tested

Our tester is an experienced beauty editor in her early 40s, who tests new anti-ageing creams as they launch. Each product included here has been trialled for a minimum of three weeks – most have been trialled until empty. During testing, ease of application was considered, along with how the formula felt and looked on the skin, and how long the youth-preserving skincare ingredients took to plump, smooth, brighten or firm the complexion.

Why you can trust us

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist. As someone in her 40s, she specialises in anti-ageing and mature skin skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation.

The best anti-ageing day creams for 2025 are:

No7 future renew damage reversal SPF 40 day cream

Offering No7’s most scientifically advanced formula to date, this jar features a new super-peptide that harnesses the skin’s natural repair process. Put simply, it targets skin damage and premature skin ageing by tricking the skin into thinking it’s been damaged, boosting the renewal of key proteins such as collagen.

Teaming this world-first cosmetic tech with the likes of skin-protecting antioxidants, vitamin C and SPF 40, as well as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, to boost hydration, and you’ve got a powerhouse of an anti-ageing cream.

It’s a thick, rich formula that absorbs instantly, and the SPF doesn’t leave behind a white cast. Within days, it left our skin feeling soft and supple. For targeting loss of firmness, lines, wrinkles skin tone and texture, you can expect to see results after a few weeks.

The Inkey List bio-active ceramide repairing and plumping moisturiser

The Inkey List’s latest anti-ageing cream ticks all the boxes of another buzz-worthy product from the accessible beauty brand. Boasting next-generation bio-active ceramides as the leading ingredient, it works hard to strengthen the skin barrier through multiple layers.

For instant gratification, the beautifully rich and creamy texture is also infused with gransil blur, which delivers a soft-focus effect - ‘blurring’ fine lines and imperfections. After a month’s use, our complexion felt smoother, well-nourished and firmer to the touch. This formula is suitable and effective on all skin types, and it can be used as a night cream, too.

Murad essential-C firming radiance day cream

Packed with powerhouse skincare active vitamin C, this day cream protects skin from ageing UV rays, pollution, and daily aggressors, as well as correcting uneven skin tones. It’s light in texture but super hydrating, thanks to its infusion of ceramides and niacinamide, leaving even dry complexions feeling instantly nourished and dewy looking.

Our tester has returned to this pot of radiance multiple times, due to its long-lasting smoothing and plumping abilities – you can expect to see a difference within days. For its glow-inducing magic, stick with it and watch the compliments flood in.

Elizabeth Arden retinol+HPR ceramide rapid skin renewing water cream

If you didn’t think you could use a retinol product in the day, think again. You can with this next-level formula, just don’t skip the SPF. Retinol is just one form of a bigger family of retinoids that increases skin cell turnover. In this pump jar, you’ll find it’s been combined with HPR (hydroxypinacolone retinoate), a next-generation retinoid that’s 10 times more potent, yet much gentler on the skin.

This leaves you with a supercharged formula that’s further enriched with skin-plumping peptides, skin-strengthening ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and bisabolol known to soothe and minimise irritation. The cream is like a lightweight gel-meets-cream, which we found our skin drinks up in seconds, leaving behind a veil of moisture. We were surprised to see real results after just seven days, with skin feeling smoother and looking brighter. Still, give it longer to work its plumping and firming magic.

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream

It’s not easy to reach iconic beauty status with so many day creams constantly being launched, all promising to be the next big thing. However, Elemis’s pro-collagen marine cream still manages it, with a huge list of loyal fans, including our tester, who keeps going back to this skincare hero.

Its fast-absorbing, lightweight, gel-cream silky texture keeps the complexion well hydrated. A blend of marine and plant actives, including brown algae padina pavonica, microalgae chlorella and plant-derived ginkgo biloba, offer antioxidant skin protection while supporting collagen production. The trio’s effects on the skin show up within a few weeks of use, with skin looking and feeling smoother and firmer. Plus, it’s also available with SPF 30; as an ultra-rich formula, and a new rose-infused version.

Augustinus Bader the rich cream

From celebrities to skincare enthusiasts singing its praises, you have probably seen the hype around this luxe moisturiser, and we are here to add to its acclaim. It’s the science behind the brand that makes it such a standout, as Professor Augustinus Bader spent 30 years studying the skin’s healing process, which led to the making of the brand’s cellular renewal complex, TFC8, a patented blend of amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides which are naturally found in the body and stimulate the skin’s regeneration process.

You’ll find TFC8 teamed with omega-rich botanicals, fatty acids and anti-oxidants in this formula clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Give it a month of consistent use, and you can expect to see your complexion looking brighter, smoother and super supple. Choose this rich cream with a thicker consistency for dry to normal skin types, or you may prefer the standard cream (£145, Spacenk.com). We’ve only marked it down slightly, as its hefty price tag is hard to ignore.

Dermalogica dynamic skin recovery SPF 50

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: prevention is key when it comes to warding off premature signs of ageing. One of the best things you can do for your complexion is to shield it from damaging UV rays every day. Look for broad-spectrum SPF formulas, like this first-rate daily moisturiser, it provides protection from both the UVB burning rays and the ageing UVA rays.

It’s powered by polypeptides (to boost collagen production and repair photodamage that’s already occurred) teamed with a cocktail of skin-hydrating ingredients, including glycerin, hyaluronic acid and squalane. We rate it for how lightweight it is for such a high SPF, how fast it absorbs and how well make-up sits on top of this formula. It leaves a dewiness on the skin that we can’t get enough of, too.

Clarins multi-active day cream

Formulated to target the early signs of ageing, Clarins’s new day cream is touted as being able to address dehydrated, fatigued skin, fine lines and uneven skin tone, which can be brought on by the physical and mental stress of juggling busy lives.

The formula is rich in niacinamide, and the multi-tasking super active has many benefits, including strengthening your skin’s moisture barrier, boosting collagen production, smoothing lines and reducing the look of pores. It’s coupled with antioxidant plant extracts that protect the skin from signs of ageing occurring.

The day cream launched earlier this year, and we fell for it immediately. Its instant appeal comes from the creamy, luxurious texture that’s fragranced with lily of the valley, bergamot and cedarwood for a relaxing de-stressing scent. Within days of use, our skin felt well-nourished, but after a few weeks of use our skin looked smoother and our dull skin got its glow back.

Olay collagen peptide 24 max face cream

Turn to this high street favourite if your skin is on the dry side or you’ve hit menopause. With oestrogen production diminishing when we get to this stage in life, the changes to your body’s hormones leave collagen and oil production slowing down, too. Your skin can’t retain moisture as well, leaving skin feeling dry, uncomfortable and sometimes itchy, so you need an intense dose of daily hydration, such as this offering, to get your glow back.

Transforming a dull, dry complexion is quick, too, as the formula is packed with replenishing ingredients, including collagen peptides that penetrate deep into the skin to strengthen and give skin back its bounce, and niacinamide for skin smoothing and brightening. After just two weeks, this light and silky cream left our skin feeling healthily hydrated. With ongoing continuous use, our skin felt strengthened, looked firmer and had a real radiance to it.

ReVive moisturising renewal day cream

This is a luxury day cream that’s worth every penny for its advanced science-led formulation. Developed by a renowned plastic surgeon who was inspired by Nobel Prize-winning science used to heal burn victims, this uses a skin-identical peptide that mimics your skin’s renewal process. It comes complete with a cocktail of antioxidants, vitamins C and E and SPF 30 for skin protection, nourishment and rejuvenation.

Our tester has been through a few jars of this fast-acting formula, as it instantly makes skin feel soft and supple and offers zero chalkiness. You quickly see dull skin perk up after a few weeks of use but, for impressive smoothing and plumping results, use for longer to see results.

Anti-ageing day creams FAQS

Do anti-ageing products really work?

You can’t reverse ageing but certain skincare ingredients can improve the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dullness and texture.

The gold standard anti-ageing ingredient in skincare is SPF, which should be used daily. Regular use will help limit damage from UV radiation, but also play an important role in protecting against fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

The best thing you can do to reduce the appearance of ageing is to take care of your skin as early as possible, with preventative steps such as applying SPF daily and always removing make-up before you go to bed.

Ingredients to look for in anti-ageing day creams

Antioxidants – Vitamin C and niacinamide are powerhouse ingredients worth a spot in your morning routine, as they protect against environmental aggressors, pigmentation and blemishes.

Ceramides – You’ll find ceramides in plentiful supply in cleansers, serums and moisturisers. While ceramides occur naturally in your skin, they decline gradually as we age. They protect your skin against environmental aggressors and prevent water loss, so, they are great in topical skincare products, as they’ll leave skin feeling supple and hydrated.

Hyaluronic acid – This is one of the most commonly used ingredients in moisturisers, as it's a humectant that attracts and retains moisture on the skin, giving a plumping effect.

Retinol – Derived from vitamin A, retinol is one of the most potent anti-ageing ingredients, thanks to its clinically proven results in improving fine lines and wrinkles in as little as 12 weeks. It can also fade acne scars and increase collagen production. It’s available over the counter in moisturisers and serums, of varying strengths.

Squalane – This is an unfussy, oil-based moisturising agent that works well for mature, dry and dehydrated skin types, reducing water loss and strengthening the skin barrier by sealing in moisture.

How to use an anti-ageing cream in your daily beauty routine

Speaking to dermatologist Dr Zainab Laftah in our IndyBest guide to anti-ageing skincare, we discussed that a “commitment to regular use” is important when seeking results with anti-ageing products. Whether opting for a retinol cream for, as Dr Rashid explains, “stimulating collagen and elastin” or ceramides to “support the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss,” an anti-ageing cream specifically should sit after your serum or facial oil and before your SPF.

Indeed, gleaning expert insight from further dermatologists –Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme and aesthetician Dija Ayodele – in our skincare routine how-to, we established that the ideal order to apply your products is as follows:

Does your skin type affect which anti-ageing cream you should use?

In short, yes. You should take into account your skin type when looking for a new moisturiser. Anything too oily or thick may exasperate oil production, so, if you want to avoid a shiny T-zone, opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic products that are lightweight and won’t clog pores.

Equally, if you have dry skin, you’ll need something nourishing to improve skin texture and suppleness that will hydrate while tackling fine lines and wrinkles.

How long does it take to see results?

It’s important to acknowledge that no matter what a product claims, none has the power to truly repair the signs of ageing. “It’s important to have realistic expectations,” says advanced aesthetic nurse and clinic owner Amanda Azzopardi. “These products can help reduce the visibility of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing but they cannot reverse the ageing process entirely.”

You also need to give a new product around a month to see visible results, this is roughly the time it takes your skin to turn over regenerated skin cells. Although, “significant changes can take several months of consistent use and depends on the deepness of wrinkles and individual skin biology”, warns Ada Ooi, skin and wellness expert and founder of 001 skincare.

The verdict: Anti-ageing day creams

Taking into consideration affordability and effectiveness, our top spot goes to the No7 future renew damage reversal SPF 40 day cream, with its high level of skin protection and fast-acting rejuvenating results that you see working after just a few weeks.

Meanwhile, The Inkey List bio-active ceramide repairing and plumping moisturiser provides skin-smoothing results for less. If you have a high-end budget, the ReVive moisturising renewal day cream has the level of protection and science behind it to warrant its price tag.

