10 Best Drugstore Curly Hair Products (2025)

There are so many products for curly hair available on the market that it can seem quite overwhelming. Serums, oils, shampoos, conditioners, mousses, creams – but what do they all do, exactly?

The last thing you want is to spend your hard-earned money on a curly hair product that leaves your hair greasy and drags down your beautiful curls. Whether your hair is wavy, curly, or kinky, you’re going to want to find the best product for your hair type.

If your curly hair is causing you grief with frizz, dryness, or just needs some rejuvenating, you’ve come to the right place! We understand the importance of celebrating curls, whether you want to tame or enhance them.

Here are the best drugstore curly hair products that will leave your hair protected, healthy, and curly in all the right places.

What to look for in drugstore curly hair products?

The 10 Best Drugstore Curly Hair Products

Leave-in conditioners can be a godsend for curly-haired folks. After washing your hair with shampoo, this Camille Rose product can be applied from root to tip and left in for as long as you like (we recommend around 3-5 minutes) to reveal silky smooth curls. It can also be used on dry hair!

This product is made from women with naturally curly hair, so they know exactly what ingredients need to be used. This includes macadamia seed oil to prevent hair breakage, rice milk filled with vitamins, and elm bark to detangle and soften. It also contains rose extracts which are gentle on sensitive scalps and skin.

If your curly hair is starting to feel dry and crispy, this is an ideal product for you. Whether you choose to allow your hair to air dry or you prefer to use a t-shirt or diffuser, it will leave your curls enhanced and bouncy without losing any shape.

What’s more, this company is Black-owned, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free.

Pros:

Made by curly-haired women – Company started from Black women with curly hair who understand what their hair type requires

– Company started from Black women with curly hair who understand what their hair type requires Healthy ingredients – Range of ingredients to provide silky, healthy hair

– Range of ingredients to provide silky, healthy hair Use on dry or wet hair – Can be used at any time to provide moisture

Cons:

Not suitable for 4c hair – Those with 4c hair type may not find it moisturizing enough

Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk Leave-In Conditioner

NOURISH – Crafted with a blend of rice milk and macadamia nut oil to prevent hair breakage and promote healthy hair growth with a light vanilla aroma

HOW TO ENJOY – Upon washing and cleansing hair, apply evenly from root to tip. May also be used to refresh styles on dry hair that need a boost in moisture

GOURMET INGREDIENTS – A curated blend of natural ingredients sourced with integrity, mixed with a pinch of love, and always considerate of your total health and wellness

$12.85 ($1.61 / Ounce)-$0.36$12.49 ($1.56 / Ounce)

For those with Type 2 or 3 curly hair, it can be a pain to control and define your curls. You need to untangle your hair, but a hairbrush or your fingers will loosen the curls and make your hair frizzy.

That’s where this Garnier spray comes in. This spray is designed to boost curls and waves by defining and enhancing the shape of your hair, leaving a natural and healthy shine. This is achieved by the key ingredient – shea.

Shea butter works to nourish the hair by providing a moisturizing shine that prevents frizz and greasiness. It’s also not sticky – which can be an issue with spray gels!

This is a great spray gel for those with Type 2 or 3 curls, though it might not be strong enough for Type 4 hair.

Pros:

Ideal for Type 2 and 3 – Lightweight formula works best for Type 2 and 3 curly hair

– Lightweight formula works best for Type 2 and 3 curly hair Moisturizing and frizz-free – Formula is designed to define curls and prevent frizz by providing moisture

– Formula is designed to define curls and prevent frizz by providing moisture Non-sticky – Shea butter ingredient nourishes hair without leaving a sticky residue

Cons:

Not suitable for Type 4 or fine hair – Not strong enough for Type 4 hair and too heavy for fine hair

3. Best Oil for Damaged Curly Hair: HASK Argan Repairing Hair Oil

Argan oil is one of the most recommended hair care products for those with damaged or dry curly hair. Whether your hair has been damaged by heat or your curls need proper care and boosting, argan oil is the way to go.

The HASK argan oil can be used on either wet or dry hair. Users will only need a small amount of oil spread evenly throughout their hair – too much oil can weigh the hair down and make it appear greasy. Also, make sure to avoid the roots. The oil provides a healthy sheen that can help to detangle and define curls.

The standout feature is the strengthening benefits. This oil is designed specifically for healing and restoring damaged and dry curly hair with its essential fatty acids in the formula.

It is also free from parabens, sulfates, and drying alcohol which works to dehydrate hair.

Pros:

Little goes a long way – Coin-sized amount is needed to provide a healthy shine

– Coin-sized amount is needed to provide a healthy shine Essential fatty acids – Formula works to restore and hydrate damaged and dry curly hair

– Formula works to restore and hydrate damaged and dry curly hair De-frizz and defining – Oil works to define curls and prevent frizz

Cons:

Don’t use too much – Too much oil can weigh hair down and make the curls oily

HASK ARGAN Repairing Hair Oil

Strengthen and Restore | This lightweight, alcohol-free hair oil absorbs instantly to provide frizz-free shine without leaving an oily residue

Use On Wet & Dry Hair | Can be used on both wet and dry hair to create a silky, smooth finish. Apply a coin-sized amount evenly throughout hair, avoiding the root area. Style as desired. For the sleekest, healthiest hair imaginable, use HASK Argan Repairing Hair Oil

Kit Includes | 2 Shine Oil Pump Vials to strengthen, restore & smooth dry, damaged hair

$16.95 ($4.24 / Fl Oz)

4. Best for Frizzy Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz Control Curl Mousse

With curls comes the unfortunate frizz. Whether you’re in a humid, dry, or windy environment – frizz is unavoidable. That’s where curl mousse comes in!

The SheaMoisture curl mousse is all about defrizzing curly hair whilst maintaining that lovely bounce that straight-haired folks envy so much.

Some people prefer mousse to oils and serums, which can often weigh hair down. Mousse is mostly used by those with Type 3 and 4 hair as it works with natural curls to keep them in place rather than tame them.

This mousse is filled with moisture to protect hair from frizz in humid environments. It works as a strengthener for dry and sensitive hair without crisping it up. This product can be applied on dry or wet hair, with either a brush or fingers.

Plus, this product smells like coconut and hibiscus, which is always a bonus!

Pros:

Frizz control – Moisture-rich formula prevents hair from frizzing as it defines the natural curl memory

– Moisture-rich formula prevents hair from frizzing as it defines the natural curl memory Doesn’t weigh hair down – Provides bounce and volume to curly hair

– Provides bounce and volume to curly hair Cruelty-free – SheaMoisture does not test on animals

Cons:

Don’t use too much on fine hair – Fine curly hair only needs one pump per side, otherwise, it will be too heavy and appear greasy

SheaMoisture Curl Mousse Coconut and Hibiscus for Frizz Control

Our volumizing hair mousse enhances natural curl memory and wave pattern, with no residue, to create shiny curls with high impact volume and a soft finish

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse, blended with coconut and neem oil, helps to control frizz while adding a brilliant shine to your curly hair

This styling mousse, blended with Silk Protein, leaves your wavy, curly hair smooth, silky and obviously bouncy

All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free

$7.91 ($1.05 / Fl Oz)

5. Best for Styling Curly Hair: Marc Anthony Strictly Curls 3-in-1 Styling Cream

This 3-in-1 Marc Anthony product works as an oil, cream, and butter to tame and enhance curly hair. It is designed especially for styling purposes because sometimes regular oils and serums just aren’t enough for events. Styling curly hair can be a nightmare without the right products, after all.

The formula of this styling cream works to smooth and define tight and wavy curls. It also provides volume to the hair and prevents frizz.

Curly-haired folk are usually frequent users of hairspray that can be harsh and drying to their hair, but this product provides a natural hold that will maintain the definition of curly hair for many hours. It also works to control frizz with its humidity-repelling technology.

This styling cream can be applied on wet or damp hair from root to end in a scrunching movement. Then, you can style your hair as you would like it.

Pros:

3-in-1 formula – Works as an oil, cream, and butter to define silky curls

– Works as an oil, cream, and butter to define silky curls Volume enhancing – Provides volume and a neutral hold to maintain hair shape for hours

– Provides volume and a neutral hold to maintain hair shape for hours All-day moisture – Moisturizing benefits prevent frizz and restores dry hair

Cons:

Won’t add curls – Product is designed to enhance natural curls rather than create curls

Marc Anthony Styling Cream, Strictly Curls - 3x Moisture Hair Cream

Curls for Days: Marc Anthony’s Strictly Curls collection is designed with moisturizing ingredients like Silk Proteins and Shea Butter to defrizz, detangle, and tame even the unruliest curls while still letting your natural curls run free. Strictly Curls will help you get more out of your curls.

How To Use: Apply evenly to wet or damp hair from roots to ends and gently scrunch. To create spiraling curls, gently twist small sections with your fingers. Allow to dry naturally or lightly diffuse. For more definition, once dry, wrap small sections of hair around a small or medium barrel curling iron. Tousle with fingers. If desired, nourish your hair with the entire Strictly Curls collection.

Endless Haircare Innovation: Marc Anthony’s team of style-makers and beauty lovers never sit still, traveling the world to bring you the best ingredients to create professional quality products. Paraben-free, SLS-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free.

True Experts in Hair: Hair doesn’t need to be complicated. Marc Anthony’s mission is to make your hair play easy with premium, fool-proof products at an affordable price. All the styles. All the fun. We do what it takes to make hair play possible. Learn More

6. Best for Dry Scalp Curly Hair: Head & Shoulders Scalp Cream and Treatment for Curly Hair

Having a dry scalp with curly hair can be a nightmare. Some oils and serums can be too heavy to go on the roots, which will only leave your hair looking greasy rather than hydrated. Some products may be too harsh for a sensitive scalp.

Head & Shoulders are one of the leading brands in the hair products industry. This cream and treatment bundle is ideal for restoring scalp health if used regularly. Please note that this is a treatment and is not designed for styling or curl-defining purposes.

The Daily Moisture Scalp Cream comes with a handy pointed nozzle to target the scalp – which is very useful for Type 4 hair and those who have a weave. It is meant for daily use and helps to provide moisture to the scalp.

The Royal Oils Instant Soothe Elixir is designed to soothe any sensitive areas and prevents dryness from occurring in the future. Both formulas are designed specifically for those with curly hair, especially kinky and coily Type 4 hair.

Pros:

Hydrating – Daily treatment is designed to hydrate and restore dry scalps

– Daily treatment is designed to hydrate and restore dry scalps Duo bundle – Two products in the bundle make for good value for money

– Two products in the bundle make for good value for money Pointed nozzle – Nozzle is ideal for targeting the scalp for kinky and coily hair or weaves

Cons:

Not a styling product – Designed to restore and nourish curly hair dry scalps, not to style curls

Head and Shoulders Scalp Cream and Elixir Treatment Kit

Light, absorbing leave-in formula moisturizes scalp to prevent dryness and itch (associated with dandruff

head & shoulders Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir helps balance and restore scalp health (with regular use)

Fresh, cooling leave-in formula invigorates scalp and soothes to provide instant scalp relief, no rinsing required!

24-hour scalp protection (when used as directed)

Expertly designed scalp relief for natural, relaxed, kinky and coily crowns

SAFE FOR COLOR TREATED HAIR and Great for protective styles, twists, and locs

$21.71

7. Best Conditioner for Curly Hair: Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Conditioner for Curly Hair

Most conditioners are designed to create silky smooth hair for wavy and straight hair types. These are not suitable for curly hair types as they can weigh the curls down and can often make the hair appear oily, which is why curly-haired folk require specific conditioners.

The Carol’s Daughter conditioner has a sulfate and paraben-free formula that works to support curly hair. It features castor oil which helps to moisturize and restore curly hair to hydrate it and prevent breakage – leaving a silky shine afterward. This is also ideal for those with weak curly hair as it helps to strengthen the curls.

It is worth noting that a conditioner alone will not create curls as this is the job of a serum or mousse – but this conditioner is ideal for detangling curls without losing their natural shape.

Pros:

Sulfate and paraben-free – No harsh chemicals or artificial ingredients that dry out hair

– No harsh chemicals or artificial ingredients that dry out hair Moisturizing benefits – Castor oil ingredient helps to hydrate curly hair and strengthen the quality of natural curls

– Castor oil ingredient helps to hydrate curly hair and strengthen the quality of natural curls Ideal for all curly hair types – Suitable for Types 2, 3, and 4 hair

Cons:

Scent – Aroma is ginger and cumin, rather than other fruity scented conditioners

Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Conditioner

Fortifying Formula: Our conditioner for curly hair is blended with Castor Oil, Black Cumin Seed Oil and Ginger. Restores intense moisture and fortifies hair. Hair is easier to detangle, so there is less breakage and hair can maintain length

For Weak, Breakage-Prone Hair: Anti hair breakage products support hair's strength as it grows & gets longer. Delivers 15x stronger hair and 94% less breakage in 1 use with system of shampoo, conditioner, oil & leave in cream vs. non-conditioning shampoo

For Best Use: Direction for use: After using Goddess Strength shampoo, work conditioner thoroughly into wet hair. Massage gently into your scalp and hair, especially the ends. Rinse well. To use as a mask, leave on for 5 to 7 minutes and rinse well

$9.12 ($0.83 / Fl Oz)-$1.12$8.00 ($0.73 / Fl Oz)

8. Best Shampoo for Curly Hair: Garnier Whole Blends Moroccan Argan and Camellia Oils Shampoo

Like with conditioner, people with curly hair need to consider what is best in a shampoo for their hair type.

Whilst shampoo is designed to clean the hair rather than style any curls, there are some shampoos that are only suitable for those with wavy or straight hair.

Garnier is one of the best drugstore hair care brands that consistently create great formulas for people with curly hair. This Whole Blends shampoo is no exception.

Argan oil is one of the key ingredients, which helps to nourish and moisturize curly hair without drying the curls out. The Camellia oil, likewise, is a strengthening ingredient.

This is ideal for curly-haired folk who may use products or heating appliances that can damage their hair over time. Remember, taking care of curly hair is all about the whole process, not just the styling process.

Pros:

Moisturizes and smoothens hair – Argan oil revitalizes dull and dry hair and helps to keep curls in their natural state

– Argan oil revitalizes dull and dry hair and helps to keep curls in their natural state Strengthening benefits – Camellia oil works to strengthen and protect their hair

– Camellia oil works to strengthen and protect their hair Ideal for frizzy hair – Works best with dry and frizzy curly hair (Types 2, 3, and 4)

Cons:

Won’t create curls – Shampoo is designed to clean hair and work with curls, rather than create curls

Garnier Whole Blends Moroccan Argan & Camellia Oils Illuminating Shampoo

Perfect For Revitalizing Shine and Strength: This sustainably-sourced argan oil shampoo with east asian camellia oil extract moisturizes and gives hydration to dry, dull hair. Restore the natural beauty of your hair with every use

Naturally Crafted Illuminating Shampoo: Silicone free and formulated with paraben-free properties, this shampoo cleanses and leaves hair luminous and soft. For optinum results, use with Illuminating Conditioner and Illuminating hair Oil

Over 100 years of pioneering in hair care: Since 1904, Garnier has blended naturally inspired and derived ingredients into breakthrough formulas for hair products and skin care. Garnier products are cruelty free and commited to greener beauty

$13.47 ($4.49 / Count)

9. Best for Enhancing Curly Hair: TIGI Catwalk Blue Curls Amplifier

One of the most common statements heard by curly-haired folk is “wow, I wish I had curls like yours!”. Some will disagree with them, and others will only want to enhance their natural curls. This is the ideal product to do so.

The clue is in the name of this product. TIGI’s Catwalk is all about amplifying and enhancing your beautiful natural curls. It is best applied by separating wet hair and applying the cream in small portions with your fingers and/or a brush. This is to ensure every curl gets an even amount of product.

The real way to amplify your hair after this is to blow dry your hair. Fortunately, this product comes with heat protection technology. Then, your hair will stay in its amplified and held position for the rest of the day.

Pros:

Ideal for Type 4 hair – Designed to define and separate kinky coily curls

– Designed to define and separate kinky coily curls Heat protection – Works well with heated appliances like hairdryers

– Works well with heated appliances like hairdryers Trusted and reliable – Formula has existed for several years and has been trusted by many users

Cons:

Sticky – Sticky residue may be left on hands after use

TIGI Catwalk BLUE Curls Rock Amplifier

Provides hold and control for defined curls.

Streamlined waves by enhancing natural texture

$49.99 ($12.50 / Ounce)

10. Best Custard for Curly Hair: MopTop Curly Hair Custard

Custard gels are a simple and affordable way to activate and define natural curls. The MopTop custard is ideal for all curly hair types, including Types 2, 3, and 4.

Free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, and other artificial ingredients, this is a non-harmful product that nourishes natural curls rather than drying them out. The application requires damp hair and small amounts of product evenly distributed amongst the curls.

This custard is made from natural ingredients including nettle, honey, and silk amino acids that work to enhance curls without weighing the hair down. It also contains aloe which helps to restore the health of the hair, topped with a delicious citrus scent.

Pros:

Easy to apply – Only a small amount needed on wet hair

– Only a small amount needed on wet hair Natural ingredients – Honey and silk amino acids provide a smooth texture, and aloe to restore damaged hair

– Honey and silk amino acids provide a smooth texture, and aloe to restore damaged hair Ethical brand – MopTop supports anti-bullying programs inspired by the bullying of natural Black hair

Cons:

May expire – No preservatives means there is a shelf life, so make sure to read the product’s shelf life

MopTop Curly Hair Custard Gel

PERFECT FOR ALL CURL TYPES: Whether your hair is wavy (2a-2c), curly (3a-3c), or coily (4a), this versatile curly custard gel is the ultimate frizz tamer and curl activator for all curl types! From tight curls, to spiral curls and big curls, our Curly Custard helps define and enhance.

CLEAN, JUNK-FREE FORMULA: MopTop curl defining gel is made without parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, or dyes, providing a gentle and effective solution for curl care that nourishes your curls without compromise.

HOW TO STYLE YOUR CURLS: Apply Curly Hair Custard evenly to sectioned wet hair from root to tip and style as usual. Scrunch when hair is 70-80% dry to avoid crunchy hair. Use a diffuser to help hair and curling products dry at the same rate when setting curls.

$17.99 ($2.25 / Fl Oz)

Buyer’s Guide

Curly Hair Types

“Curly” hair is somewhat an umbrella term for a variety of hair textures.

While it doesn’t really matter what you choose to define your hair type as, it can be very useful for finding the right products. Some curly hair products may be better suited for kinky coily hair rather than wavy hair, for example.

If you’ve heard about different “Types” of hair, here is the basic rundown.

Type 2 – Wavy Hair

Type 2a: This is the finest form of wavy hair. The curls naturally fall in a faint “S” shape and can be straightened or curled easily.

This is the finest form of wavy hair. The curls naturally fall in a faint “S” shape and can be straightened or curled easily. Type 2b: This is thicker than Type 2a, and often is characterized by flatter hair by the roots and wavier hair at the ends.

This is thicker than Type 2a, and often is characterized by flatter hair by the roots and wavier hair at the ends. Type 2c: This is when the “S” shaped curls cover the entirety of the head, which is generally more prone to frizz.

Type 3 – Curly Hair

Type 3a: These are thick yet naturally loose curls that have a natural shine and are prone to frizz.

These are thick yet naturally loose curls that have a natural shine and are prone to frizz. Type 3b: These are thick and fairly loose curls that need moisture for dryness.

These are thick and fairly loose curls that need moisture for dryness. Type 3c: These are tight, corkscrew curls that have a tendency to frizz.

Type 4 – Coily Hair

Type 4a: This is where the line between curly and coily hair is stepped over, and the coils are much smaller than the 3c curls.

This is where the line between curly and coily hair is stepped over, and the coils are much smaller than the 3c curls. Type 4b: These are tight curls close to the scalp that have a springy texture.

These are tight curls close to the scalp that have a springy texture. Type 4c: Also known as zig-zag coiled, this is the most afro-textured hair.

Distinguishing which hair types are which is the first step to understanding what products you need for your hair. Few curly-haired folks are blessed with waking up naturally to perfect curly hair. Everyone will develop their own personal routine that works for their hair texture, so most of the time, it’s a matter of trial and error.

Tips for Curly Hair

Don’t towel dry – Ditch the towel and use a t-shirt or microfiber hair towel wrap to dry your hair. Towel drying can enhance frizz and may break fine hair.

– Ditch the towel and use a t-shirt or microfiber hair towel wrap to dry your hair. Towel drying can enhance frizz and may break fine hair. Satin pillows – Like towels, regular pillows (made of cotton, for example) can be rough on the skin and hair. Satin pillows will lower the chance of bad bed hair as the fibers won’t create frizz.

– Like towels, regular pillows (made of cotton, for example) can be rough on the skin and hair. Satin pillows will lower the chance of bad bed hair as the fibers won’t create frizz. Diffuser – Diffuser hair dryers are ideal for people with Type 2 hair. They work to spread the air in smaller sections to create curls and prevent frizz.

– Diffuser hair dryers are ideal for people with Type 2 hair. They work to spread the air in smaller sections to create curls and prevent frizz. Cold water – Spraying your hair with cold water after washing it will close the cuticles and prevent frizz.

What to look for in drugstore curly hair products?

When looking for drugstore curly hair products, there are a few key things to keep in mind. Here are some important factors to consider:

Moisture: Curly hair tends to be dry, so it’s important to look for products that are moisturizing. Ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and glycerin can help hydrate and nourish your curls. Definition: Curly hair can be prone to frizz, so it’s important to look for products that help define your curls and keep them looking smooth and defined. Look for products that contain ingredients like aloe vera, flaxseed, and honey, which can help define your curls. Hold: If you’re looking to create a specific hairstyle, like a wash-and-go or a twist-out, you’ll want to look for products that provide hold. Gels, mousses, and creams can all help hold your curls in place. Sulfate-free: Sulfates are harsh detergents that can strip your hair of its natural oils and cause dryness and damage. Look for products that are sulfate-free to help keep your curls healthy and moisturized. Price: Drugstore products are often more affordable than high-end products, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality. Look for products that fit your budget and meet your specific hair needs.

By keeping these factors in mind, you can find drugstore curly hair products that will help keep your curls healthy, defined, and moisturized.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is gel or mousse better for curly hair?

It mostly comes down to personal preference and hair type. Generally speaking, those with Type 2 hair prefer mousse due to the lightweight formula.

Those with Type 3 or 4 hair benefit more from gel that is designed to hold and enhance tighter curls.

However, both can be used at the same time (sparingly), as gel is best for controlling frizz and taming pesky flyaway hairs.

How do you sleep with curly hair?

Everyone will create their own routine for sleeping with curly hair.

We recommend sleeping with a satin pillow, tying your hair into sections or with the “pineapple” method, wear a silk scarf or headband, and use a gentle product such as a gel to prevent frizz overnight.

Loosely tying your hair into braids or sections helps to stretch out and protect your curls, which will all prevent bad bed hair.

Is coconut oil good for curly hair?

Coconut oil is a great all-natural ingredient for a multitude of uses, including curly hair.

A small amount of coconut oil works to prevent frizz, create a smooth texture, and can cooperate with curls to maintain their natural structure.

Coconut oil is also good for maintaining moisture and can be used in a homemade hair mask for damaged hair.

Why am I losing my curls?

If your hair has been damaged or requires an overdue haircut, this can weigh down your hair and lose its natural curls and elasticity.

It’s best to have regular trims and to avoid pulling your hair into uncomfortable styles and leave it natural for a while for it to heal.

Also, changes of hormones during pregnancy or menopause can change the shape of your hair follicles, which can ultimately redefine the texture of your hair.

Best Drugstore Curly Hair Products and Hair Routine Video