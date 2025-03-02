10 Best Eco-Friendly Mineral Sunscreens That Aren't Greenwashing — Sustainably Lazy (2025)

The sun is shining which means one thing.

It’s time to slather on your eco-friendly sunscreen and protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

But did you know that many popular sunscreens contain harmful chemicals that harm the environment and our bodies?

Thankfully, there are plenty of eco-friendly sunscreen options that are safe for you and the planet.

In this blog post, I'm sharing the 10 best non-toxic mineral sunscreens in the UK, while also discussing the the toxic effects of traditional sunscreens, and whether everyone needs SPF50.

Whether you're a beach bum or simply enjoy spending time outdoors, switching to an eco-friendly sunscreen is a small but impactful step towards a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

My goal is to make sustainable living easier for you by doing all the research. This blog post contains affiliate links to eco-conscious products at no extra cost to you.