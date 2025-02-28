10 Best External Hard Drives and SSDs for Mac (2025) - SimplyMac (2025)

External hard drives have become essential accessories for Mac users seeking additional storage space and data backup solutions. These devices offer convenience, portability, and enhanced capacity for digital files, photos, and documents. Mac-compatible external drives come in various sizes and types, catering to different user needs and preferences.

The market offers a range of options, from solid-state drives (SSDs) to traditional hard disk drives (HDDs). SSDs provide faster data transfer speeds and improved durability, while HDDs offer larger storage capacities at more affordable prices. When choosing an external drive for a Mac, users should consider factors such as connection type, storage capacity, and compatibility with their specific Mac model.

Best External HDDs and SSDs for Mac (2025)

Here is a table categorizing the best external HDDs and SSDs by their strengths, such as speed, ruggedness, and value. It then orders them within these categories to provide a clearer comparison.

Rank Drive Type Key Features Strengths Ideal For 1 LaCie Rugged SSD Pro SSD Thunderbolt 3, extreme ruggedness Top Speed & Ruggedness Professionals needing maximum performance in harsh conditions 2 SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD Thunderbolt 3 & USB-C, ultra-rugged Versatility & High Performance Those needing both Thunderbolt and USB compatibility with durability 3 Samsung T7 Shield SSD Rugged, compact, fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 Excellent All-Around Most users wanting a balance of speed, durability, and portability 4 Crucial X9 Pro SSD Lightweight, compact, great price-to-performance Best Value SSD Budget-conscious users who still want good speed 5 SanDisk Professional G-Drive HDD High capacity, fast for an HDD, rugged High Capacity & Performance (HDD) Users needing lots of storage with decent speed for an HDD 6 OWC Express 1M2 SSD (Enclosure) Customizable with NVMe SSD Ultimate Customization Tech enthusiasts who want to choose their own SSD 7 WD My Passport SSD SSD Sleek, portable, various colors, hardware encryption Style & Security Users who prioritize aesthetics and data protection 8 SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD HDD Extremely rugged, triple-layer protection Extreme Ruggedness (HDD) Outdoor adventurers and those in very harsh environments 9 WD My Passport for Mac HDD Specifically formatted for Mac, good value Best Value HDD Basic storage needs at an affordable price 10 Toshiba Canvio Flex HDD Compatible with Mac and Windows Cross-Platform Compatibility Users who work with both Mac and Windows systems

Important Notes:

“Rank” is subjective: This table prioritizes certain features. Your personal ranking might differ.

This table prioritizes certain features. Your personal ranking might differ. Speed: SSDs are generally much faster than HDDs. Within SSDs, Thunderbolt is faster than USB.

SSDs are generally much faster than HDDs. Within SSDs, Thunderbolt is faster than USB. Capacity: HDDs offer much more storage per dollar than SSDs.

HDDs offer much more storage per dollar than SSDs. Ruggedness: Some drives are designed to withstand drops, water, and dust better than others.

Some drives are designed to withstand drops, water, and dust better than others. Price: Prices vary by capacity and retailer. Check current prices before buying.

Choosing the Right External Storage for Your Mac

Understanding Your Needs: Speed vs. Capacity

When choosing external storage for your Mac, you’ll generally pick between two main types: Solid State Drives (SSDs) and Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). Each has its own strengths and weaknesses.

SSDs are much faster than HDDs. They use flash memory to store data, which allows for quick access and transfer speeds. This makes them ideal for tasks that require high performance, such as video editing, photo editing, or running virtual machines. However, SSDs are more expensive per gigabyte than HDDs.

HDDs use spinning disks to store data. They offer much larger storage capacities at a lower cost per gigabyte compared to SSDs. This makes them a good choice for storing large files like movies, music, and backups. However, HDDs are slower than SSDs, which can impact performance when working with large files or demanding applications.

Connection Types and Compatibility

The connection type is another important factor to consider. Macs typically use Thunderbolt, USB-C, and USB-A ports.

Thunderbolt: This is the fastest connection type, offering speeds up to 40Gbps. Thunderbolt is ideal for demanding tasks like video editing and working with large files.

This is the fastest connection type, offering speeds up to 40Gbps. Thunderbolt is ideal for demanding tasks like video editing and working with large files. USB-C: This is a versatile connection type that offers good speeds and is widely compatible with many devices. USB-C ports can support various protocols, including USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (up to 20Gbps).

This is a versatile connection type that offers good speeds and is widely compatible with many devices. USB-C ports can support various protocols, including USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (up to 20Gbps). USB-A: This is an older connection type that is still found on many Macs. USB-A ports typically offer slower speeds than Thunderbolt and USB-C.

Make sure the external drive you choose is compatible with your Mac’s ports. If your Mac only has USB-C ports, you’ll need a drive with a USB-C connection or a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Top External Storage Options for Mac

Here’s a look at some of the best external hard drives and SSDs for Mac, categorized by their strengths:

High-Performance SSDs

These drives prioritize speed and are ideal for demanding tasks:

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro: This drive offers Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and extreme ruggedness, making it ideal for professionals who work in challenging environments.

This drive offers Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and extreme ruggedness, making it ideal for professionals who work in challenging environments. SanDisk Professional PRO-G40: This drive combines Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C compatibility with a durable design, offering versatility and high performance.

This drive combines Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C compatibility with a durable design, offering versatility and high performance. Samsung T7 Shield: This drive is rugged, compact, and offers fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, making it a great all-around choice.

Value-Oriented SSDs

These drives offer a good balance of speed and price:

Crucial X9 Pro: This drive is lightweight, compact, and offers excellent performance for the price, making it a good value option.

This drive is lightweight, compact, and offers excellent performance for the price, making it a good value option. WD My Passport SSD: This drive is sleek, portable, and available in various colors. It offers good speeds and hardware encryption for added security.

High-Capacity HDDs

These drives prioritize storage capacity and are ideal for storing large files:

SanDisk Professional G-Drive: This drive offers high capacity, fast speeds for an HDD, and a rugged design, making it a good balance of performance and storage.

This drive offers high capacity, fast speeds for an HDD, and a rugged design, making it a good balance of performance and storage. WD My Passport for Mac: This drive is specifically formatted for Mac and offers a good balance of capacity and portability at an affordable price.

Specialized Options

These drives cater to specific needs:

OWC Express 1M2: This enclosure allows you to install your own NVMe SSD for ultimate customization and performance.

This enclosure allows you to install your own NVMe SSD for ultimate customization and performance. SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD: This drive is extremely rugged with triple-layer protection, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and harsh conditions.

Comparison Table

Drive Type Connection Capacity Options Key Features Best For LaCie Rugged SSD Pro SSD Thunderbolt 3 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Extreme ruggedness, high speed Professionals in demanding environments SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 1TB, 2TB Dual connectivity, rugged design Users needing both Thunderbolt and USB Samsung T7 Shield SSD USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Rugged, compact, fast Most users Crucial X9 Pro SSD USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Lightweight, compact, affordable Budget-conscious users SanDisk Professional G-Drive HDD USB-C 4TB, 6TB, 10TB, 14TB, 18TB High capacity, fast for an HDD Large file storage WD My Passport for Mac HDD USB-C 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB Mac formatted, affordable Basic storage needs OWC Express 1M2 SSD (Enclosure) Thunderbolt Varies (user-installed) Customizable, high performance Tech enthusiasts SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD HDD USB 3.1 Gen 1 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB Extreme ruggedness Outdoor use WD My Passport SSD SSD USB-C 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Portable, stylish, secure Users prioritizing style and security

Making the Right Choice

The best external drive for you depends on your specific needs and budget. If you need maximum speed, an SSD with Thunderbolt connectivity is the best choice. If you need lots of storage at an affordable price, an HDD is a good option. Consider your workflow and the types of files you work with to make the best decision.

Consider Network Attached Storage (NAS)

For users needing shared storage across multiple devices on their network, a Network Attached Storage (NAS) device is a good alternative to external drives. A NAS is a dedicated storage device that connects to your network, allowing multiple users to access and share files. NAS devices offer features like RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) for data protection and can be accessed remotely over the internet. While they are a more complex setup than a simple external drive, they provide a centralized storage solution with advanced features that can be beneficial for small businesses or households with multiple users.

Key Takeaways

External hard drives provide additional storage and backup options for Mac users

SSDs offer faster speeds and durability, while HDDs provide larger capacities at lower costs

Compatibility, connection type, and storage capacity are crucial factors when selecting an external drive for Mac

Top External SSD for Mac Users

External storage is crucial for Mac users, catering to both creative professionals and those needing backup space. There are numerous options available, including SSDs and HDDs, each suited to different needs and budgets. Understanding the differences in technology, connection types, and features is essential for selecting the right storage solution to enhance productivity.

Crucial X9 Pro

The Crucial X9 Pro stands out as a top choice for Mac users seeking a reliable external SSD. This compact device packs impressive features into a small package. It boasts strong performance in PCMark 10 benchmarks, indicating fast data transfer speeds.

The X9 Pro offers robust protection for your data. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The drive can withstand drops from up to 7.5 feet. For added security, it uses 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Crucial backs this SSD with a generous five-year warranty. However, the included USB-C cable is short, and there’s no USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box.

Top-Performing External SSD Options for Mac Users

Samsung T9 Portable SSD

The Samsung T9 Portable SSD stands out as a top choice for Mac users seeking fast external storage. It offers impressive speeds with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connections, reaching up to 20Gbps. Available in sizes up to 4TB, this drive meets various storage needs.

Security is a key feature, with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The T9 is built to withstand drops, ensuring data safety. Samsung’s Magician software enhances the user experience with helpful tools.

While the T9 is pricier than some alternatives, its performance justifies the cost. Users should note that achieving maximum speeds may require a compatible expansion card on some Mac models.

Top-Notch Rugged External SSD for Apple Computers

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro

The LaCie Rugged SSD Pro stands out for Mac users needing robust storage. It offers blazing-fast transfer speeds and connects via Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C. This drive resists dust, water, drops, and pressure.

LaCie backs it with a five-year warranty. The price is steep, but the performance justifies the cost for professionals. Users should note the included cable is shorter than some might prefer.

Top Portable Storage for Mac Computers

WD My Passport USB-C Compatible Drive (6TB)

The WD My Passport offers Mac users a high-capacity portable storage solution. This drive provides 6TB of space, the largest currently available in a portable form factor. It comes with useful features like Acronis True Image backup software and 256-bit AES encryption for data security.

While not as fast as solid-state drives, the My Passport performs well for a platter-based drive. It connects via USB-C with an included adapter. The drive balances ample storage and portability, making it a solid choice for Mac users needing large amounts of on-the-go storage.

Toughest Portable Drive for Mac Users

SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD

The SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD stands out as a top choice for Mac users who need a durable external drive. Its rubberized outer shell and sealed port cover provide strong protection against drops, dust, and water. This drive comes ready for macOS use out of the box.

Users get both USB-C and USB-A cables, ensuring wide compatibility. The ArmorATD offers good value for its rugged features. While it lacks built-in encryption or extra software, its straightforward design focuses on reliability and ease of use for Mac owners.

Top-Performing Portable RAID Drive for Mac

LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle

The LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle offers a unique combination of speed and durability. Its flat design makes it easy to mail or transport. Users can choose between RAID 0 for increased speed and capacity or RAID 1 for data mirroring.

The device comes with cables for both USB Type-A and Type-C connections, ensuring compatibility with various Mac models. However, the exposed Type-C port lacks protection against dust and water.

While the LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle provides excellent performance, its ruggedized construction and RAID capabilities contribute to a higher price per gigabyte compared to standard external drives.

Best Compact Desktop RAID Storage for Mac

LaCie 2big RAID

The LaCie 2big RAID offers versatile storage options for Mac users. It supports RAID 0 for increased speed and capacity, RAID 1 for data mirroring, and JBOD for individual drive use. This flexibility allows users to tailor the storage setup to their needs.

Key features include:

Hot-swappable drives

Five-year warranty

Data recovery service

The device has a Kensington lock slot, but it only secures the case. Users should note the higher price per gigabyte compared to some alternatives. Managing the drive requires downloading separate utilities.

Top Desktop SSD for Mac

SanDisk Professional Drive

SanDisk’s Professional Drive offers Mac users a spacious desktop SSD solution. It comes in sizes up to 8TB, with a 16TB option on the horizon. This drive delivers solid performance in benchmark tests.

Mac owners get a free download of Acronis True Image backup software with their purchase. The drive’s cost per gigabyte is somewhat high. Its size and weight are larger than typical external SSDs. Users must use the included power adapter to operate the drive.

Choosing the Ideal File System for Mac External Drives

APFS stands out as the top choice for Mac external drives. This format, introduced with macOS High Sierra, offers enhanced performance and security features. It supports native encryption, making it ideal for users concerned with data protection. APFS also provides excellent compatibility with recent Mac systems.

For those needing cross-platform support, exFAT presents a solid alternative. This file system works well with both Macs and Windows PCs, allowing easy file sharing between different operating systems. However, exFAT lacks some of the advanced features found in APFS.

• APFS: Best for Mac-only use

• exFAT: Ideal for cross-platform compatibility

Users requiring FIPS 140-2 compliance should opt for encrypted APFS volumes. This ensures data security meets stringent government standards.

Mac OS Extended vs. APFS: Key Differences

Mac OS Extended (HFS+) and Apple File System (APFS) are two file systems used on Mac computers. APFS, introduced in 2017, replaced Mac OS Extended as the default file system for solid-state drives and flash storage devices.

APFS offers several advantages over Mac OS Extended:

Better security: APFS provides native encryption, enhancing data protection. Improved performance: APFS is optimized for solid-state drives and flash storage. Space sharing: APFS allows multiple volumes to share space on the same drive. Snapshots: APFS supports creating point-in-time copies of file systems.

Mac OS Extended remains the default for mechanical and hybrid hard drives. It offers compatibility with older macOS versions (10.12 and earlier).

Compatibility is a key factor when choosing between these file systems:

File System macOS Compatibility Windows Compatibility APFS macOS 10.13+ No Mac OS Extended All versions No exFAT All versions Yes

For users working with both Mac and Windows systems, exFAT is a viable option. While it lacks the advanced features of APFS, it provides cross-platform compatibility.

See Also Application Scenarios for Oxygen

When formatting external drives:

Choose APFS for drives used exclusively with recent Mac systems

Use Mac OS Extended for compatibility with older Macs

Select exFAT for drives shared between Mac and Windows computers

Most external drives can be reformatted using macOS Disk Utility, allowing users to choose the most suitable file system for their needs.

External Storage: Solid-State vs. Spinning Disk

Solid-state drives (SSDs) and hard disk drives (HDDs) offer different advantages for external storage. SSDs use flash memory, providing faster data access and transfer speeds. They’re typically smaller and lighter, making them ideal for portability. Many SSDs fit easily in pockets, suiting users who frequently carry their drives.

HDDs, or spinning disk drives, use rotating platters to store data. They offer larger capacities at lower prices per gigabyte. For users needing vast amounts of storage on a budget, HDDs remain a practical choice.

Speed is a key differentiator. SSDs generally outperform HDDs in read and write speeds. This makes SSDs preferable for tasks requiring quick data access, like video editing or running applications directly from the drive.

Capacity and price present trade-offs. SSDs usually top out at 2TB or 4TB, while HDDs easily reach 8TB or more for desktop models. Portable HDDs commonly offer up to 5TB. SSDs typically cost more per gigabyte – often over 20 cents compared to less than 10 cents for HDDs.

Durability favors SSDs. With no moving parts, they’re less susceptible to physical damage from drops or shocks. This adds to their portability advantage.

For specific use cases, different options shine:

Frequent travelers: Compact, durable SSDs

Large media libraries: High-capacity HDDs

Video editors: Fast SSDs or RAID arrays

Casual backups: Budget-friendly HDDs

RAID arrays combine multiple drives, offering a middle ground. They can approach SSD speeds while providing massive HDD-like capacities. However, they’re often expensive and less portable.

Professionals working with large files might consider specialized solutions. Some Mac-specific RAID arrays offer capacities nearing 50TB with throughput exceeding 400MBps, rivaling SSD performance. These come at premium prices, often in the thousands of dollars.

For home office backups, where the drive rarely moves, an inexpensive HDD suffices. These come in two main forms:

Portable HDDs: Based on 2.5-inch laptop drives, powered via the data cable Desktop HDDs: Larger 3.5-inch drives, requiring separate power

When choosing, consider these factors:

Portability needs

Budget constraints

Capacity requirements

Performance demands

Feature SSD HDD Speed Faster Slower Capacity Lower (2-4TB max) Higher (8TB+ available) Price/GB Higher Lower Durability More durable Less durable Size Smaller Larger Best for Speed, portability Capacity, budget

Tools like Blackmagic Disk Speed Test or CrystalDiskMark can help compare drive performance. These benchmarks provide real-world data on read and write speeds, helping users make informed decisions based on their specific needs.

Is Thunderbolt Essential, or Can USB-C Suffice?

Choosing between Thunderbolt and USB-C for external drives involves balancing speed, cost, and compatibility. Thunderbolt offers faster data transfer rates, while USB-C provides wider device support and lower prices.

Thunderbolt 3 and 4 ports on Macs support up to 40Gbps transfer speeds. This high bandwidth allows for rapid file transfers and smooth video editing directly from external drives. However, Thunderbolt-compatible drives are less common and often more expensive than their USB-C counterparts.

USB-C drives, while generally slower, offer better value and compatibility across different devices. Many manufacturers include USB-C cables or adapters with their drives, making them versatile options for users with various computers.

Top Picks from Tech Experts

Samsung T7 Shield (USB-C) Pros: Durable, affordable, wide compatibility

Cons: Slower than Thunderbolt options Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q (Thunderbolt 3) Pros: Ultra-fast speeds, large capacity options

Cons: Higher price, limited compatibility SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 (USB-C) Pros: Good balance of speed and affordability

Cons: Not as fast as Thunderbolt drives OWC Envoy Pro FX (Thunderbolt/USB-C) Pros: Versatile, high-speed performance

Cons: Premium price tag Crucial X8 (USB-C) Pros: Affordable, reliable, good performance

Cons: Not as rugged as some competitors

When selecting an external drive, consider your specific needs. For professional video editors or users working with large files, Thunderbolt drives offer unparalleled speed. The OWC Envoy Pro FX stands out for its dual Thunderbolt and USB-C compatibility, providing flexibility across different systems.

For general use, USB-C drives like the Samsung T7 Shield or Crucial X8 offer excellent value. These drives provide ample speed for most tasks at a lower cost. They also work with a wider range of devices, including PCs and some Android phones.

It’s important to note that the actual speed of external drives often falls below the theoretical maximum of their interfaces. Factors such as the internal components of the drive and the capabilities of the connected computer can limit performance.

Recent advancements in SSD technology have pushed the speed limits of external drives. Newer models using NVMe technology can reach speeds of 1,000MBps to 3,500MBps, taking better advantage of Thunderbolt’s high bandwidth.

USB4, the latest USB standard, aims to close the gap with Thunderbolt. It supports speeds up to 40Gbps, matching Thunderbolt 3 and 4. This development may lead to more high-speed, affordable external drives in the future.

Compatibility of External Hard Drives with Mac Computers

Mac users have many options when choosing external hard drives. Most drives work with Macs after proper formatting. This includes drives marketed for PCs. The key is to format the drive correctly for macOS.

Mac-specific software bundled with some drives isn’t essential. macOS has built-in features that often match or exceed these programs. Time Machine, for example, offers robust backup capabilities for Mac users.

Durability matters for portable drives. Rugged, waterproof models suit users who travel or work in varied environments. These drives protect data from accidental drops or spills.

Aesthetics can be a factor for some Mac users. Many drives come in colors and designs that complement Mac devices. Aluminum finishes and sleek styling often match MacBooks and iMacs.

Desktop Macs benefit from larger capacity drives. These models typically offer more storage space than portable options. They’re ideal for Time Machine backups or storing large media libraries.

Compatibility extends to connection types. USB-C and Thunderbolt ports are common on newer Macs. Drives with these connections offer fast data transfer speeds. Adapters can help use older USB-A drives with newer Macs.

Speed varies between hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs). SSDs are faster but more expensive. HDDs offer more storage for less money. The choice depends on user needs and budget.

File system format is crucial for Mac compatibility. ExFAT works for both Macs and PCs. Mac OS Extended (Journaled) is best for Mac-only use. APFS is ideal for SSDs on newer Mac systems.

Drive size affects portability. Smaller drives suit MacBook users who need storage on the go. Larger desktop drives work well for iMac or Mac mini setups with more space.

Choosing the Ideal External Hard Drive for Your Mac

External hard drives offer Mac users expanded storage options. The market features a range of devices, from mechanical HDDs to speedy SSDs. Price points vary, with larger capacities typically costing more. Some drives include backup software for added convenience. Western Digital‘s My Book line remains popular among Mac owners.

Common Questions About Mac External Hard Drives

Top External Hard Drives for Mac in 2024

The Crucial X9 Pro stands out as a top-rated external SSD for Mac in 2024. It offers capacities up to 4TB and uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 for fast data transfer. The WD My Passport Ultra for Mac provides up to 6TB of storage in a compact 2.5-inch form factor. SanDisk’s Pro-G40 uses Thunderbolt 3 for high-speed performance, making it ideal for professional users.

SSD vs HDD for Mac: Making the Right Choice

SSDs offer faster data access and transfer speeds compared to HDDs. They’re more durable due to lack of moving parts. HDDs provide more storage for a lower price. SSDs are best for frequent file access and portability. HDDs suit large media libraries and backups where speed is less critical.

Mac Time Machine Compatible External Drives

Most external hard drives work with Time Machine after formatting for Mac. Popular options include:

WD My Passport for Mac Seagate Backup Plus LaCie Rugged USB-C

Always check the manufacturer’s specifications to confirm Time Machine compatibility.

Recommended Storage Capacities for Mac Externals

Storage needs vary by user:

1-2TB: Casual users, document storage

3-4TB: Photo and music collections

5-8TB: Video editors, large media libraries

10TB+: Professional creatives, extensive backups

Consider future storage needs when choosing capacity.

Formatting External Drives for Mac

To format an external drive for Mac:

Connect the drive to your Mac Open Disk Utility Select the drive Click “Erase” Choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” or “APFS” Name the drive and click “Erase”

APFS is best for SSDs, while Mac OS Extended suits HDDs.

Fast Portable SSDs for Mac Users

For Mac users needing quick data transfers, consider:

Samsung T7 Shield: Rugged design, up to 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2: IP55 rated, up to 4TB Crucial X8: Affordable, read speeds up to 1050MB/s

These SSDs use USB-C connections for broad compatibility with recent Mac models.