10 Best Face Scrubs For Dry Skin: Gentle Exfoliation For A Hydrated Glow (2025)

March 13, 2025 by Yuvastri Dheepan

Important: This article is for informational purposes only. Please read our full disclaimer for more details.

Finding the best face scrub for dry skin is essential to maintaining a smooth, hydrated complexion. Unlike harsh exfoliators, a gentle scrub removes dead skin while nourishing and locking in moisture.

Article Contains Top 10 Best Face Scrubs for Dry Skin

How to Choose the Best Face Scrub for Dry Skin

Dry skin needs extra care to prevent irritation and flakiness. The right exfoliating scrub should feature hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, honey, or natural oils, ensuring softness without stripping essential moisture.

Top 10 Best Face Scrubs for Dry Skin

1. Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub

Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub is a luxurious exfoliating scrub designed to hydrate and brighten dry skin. Infused with shea butter and vitamin C, it gently buffs away dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, more radiant complexion while locking in essential moisture for long-lasting softness.

Key Benefits

Deeply exfoliates to remove dead skin cells

Hydrates and nourishes with shea butter

Enhances skin radiance with vitamin C

Leaves skin soft, smooth, and glowing

Refreshing citrus scent for an uplifting experience

Texture

A thick, grainy sugar scrub with a rich, buttery feel that melts into the skin upon application.

Key Ingredients

Shea Butter – Deeply moisturizes and softens skin Vitamin C – Helps brighten skin and improve texture Sugar Crystals – Gently exfoliate for a smooth finish Natural Oils (Sweet Almond & Avocado Oil) – Nourish and hydrate Aloe Vera – Soothes and calms irritated skin

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Hydrates deeply while exfoliating, leaving a healthy glow

❌ Cons: May feel slightly greasy if not rinsed thoroughly

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Use on damp skin in the shower, applying a generous amount in circular motions.

in the shower, applying a generous amount in circular motions. Focus on dry areas like elbows, knees, and heels for extra smoothing.

like elbows, knees, and heels for extra smoothing. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and a moisturizer to lock in hydration.

2. Neutrogena Deep Clean Gentle Daily Facial Scrub

Neutrogena Deep Clean Gentle Facial Scrub is a mild yet effective exfoliating cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and dead skin cells. Formulated with beta hydroxy acid, it deeply cleanses without over-drying, leaving skin feeling fresh, smooth, and revitalized. Ideal for daily use, even on sensitive or dry skin.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells

Deeply cleanses pores for a refreshed complexion

Oil-free formula suitable for all skin types

Helps prevent breakouts with beta-hydroxy acid

Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth without irritation

Texture

A creamy, lightweight formula with fine exfoliating beads that provide gentle yet effective cleansing.

Key Ingredients

Beta Hydroxy Acid (Salicylic Acid) – Helps unclog pores and exfoliate skin Glycerin – Provides hydration and prevents dryness Water-based Formula – Ensures a non-greasy, refreshing feel Mild Cleansers – Effectively remove impurities without stripping moisture Exfoliating Microbeads – Gently buff away dead skin cells

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Gentle enough for daily use, suitable for sensitive skin

❌ Cons: May not provide deep exfoliation for very rough or flaky skin

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions, avoiding the eye area.

and gently massage in circular motions, avoiding the eye area. Use lukewarm water to rinse thoroughly for a refreshing feel.

to rinse thoroughly for a refreshing feel. Follow with a moisturizer to lock in hydration and maintain skin softness.

3. St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Face Scrub

St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub is a deep exfoliating facial scrub made with 100% natural exfoliants. Infused with apricot extract and walnut shell powder, it effectively removes dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, more radiant complexion. Ideal for refreshing dull skin and maintaining a healthy glow.

Key Benefits

Deeply exfoliates to remove dead skin buildup

Made with 100% natural exfoliants for a fresh, healthy glow

Helps improve skin texture and smoothness

Free from parabens and harsh chemicals

Dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free

Texture

A thick, grainy scrub with finely crushed walnut shells that provide an intense exfoliating experience.

Key Ingredients

Apricot Extract – Rich in antioxidants to nourish and brighten skin Walnut Shell Powder – Provides natural exfoliation for smoother skin Glycerin – Hydrates and maintains skin softness Corn Kernel Meal – Enhances exfoliation for a polished look Water-Based Formula – Ensures a refreshing and non-greasy feel

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Effectively exfoliates and brightens skin, leaving it soft and smooth

❌ Cons: May be too abrasive for sensitive skin if used frequently

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions, focusing on rough areas.

and gently massage in circular motions, focusing on rough areas. Use 2-3 times a week to avoid over-exfoliation, especially for sensitive skin.

to avoid over-exfoliation, especially for sensitive skin. Rinse with lukewarm water and follow with a hydrating moisturizer for best results.

4. Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub

Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Scrub is a gentle yet effective exfoliating cleanser enriched with moisture-rich soy extract. It helps improve skin tone and texture by removing dead skin cells while maintaining hydration. This hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic formula is suitable for daily use and leaves skin visibly brighter, smoother, and more radiant.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliate to reveal a brighter complexion

Hydrates and nourishes with moisture-rich soy extract

Improves skin tone and texture for an even appearance

Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores)

Suitable for daily use and all skin types

Texture

A creamy, lightweight formula with gentle exfoliating microbeads that cleanse and polish the skin without irritation.

Key Ingredients

Soy Extract – Enhances skin brightness and evens tone Jojoba and Castor Oil Beads – Provide gentle exfoliation Glycerin – Retains moisture and prevents dryness Water-Based Formula – Ensures a fresh, non-greasy feel Hypoallergenic Cleansers – Effectively remove dirt and impurities

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Gentle enough for daily use, enhances skin radiance

❌ Cons: May not be strong enough for deep exfoliation

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions, avoiding the eye area.

and gently massage in circular motions, avoiding the eye area. Use daily for a consistently bright and smooth complexion.

for a consistently bright and smooth complexion. Follow with a moisturizer to lock in hydration and maximize skin benefits.

5. Ebanel Exfoliating Face Scrub Peeling Gel

Ebanel Ultimate Brightening Peeling Gel is a gentle exfoliating gel that removes dead skin cells, impurities, and excess oil to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. Enriched with natural fruit enzymes and botanical extracts, it deeply cleanses while hydrating the skin, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells and impurities

Brightens and evens out skin tone

Hydrates and soothes with botanical extracts

Non-irritating formula suitable for sensitive skin

Helps improve skin texture for a radiant glow

Texture

A lightweight, gel-based formula that gently peels away dead skin without harsh scrubbing.

Key Ingredients

Papaya & Pineapple Enzymes – Natural exfoliants that dissolve dead skin cells Hyaluronic Acid – Hydrates and plumps the skin Aloe Vera Extract – Soothes and calms irritation Vitamin C – Brightens and improves skin tone Chamomile Extract – Provides anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing benefits

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Gentle yet effective exfoliation, suitable for sensitive skin

❌ Cons: May not provide deep exfoliation for very rough skin

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to clean, dry skin and gently massage in circular motions until dead skin cells start peeling.

and gently massage in circular motions until dead skin cells start peeling. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry.

with lukewarm water and pat dry. Use 2-3 times a week and follow with a moisturizer for best results.

6. Tula Skincare So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

TULA Skincare So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub is a gentle yet effective facial scrub infused with probiotics, pineapple, and papaya enzymes. It helps exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, more radiant complexion. The sugar-based formula melts into the skin, leaving it hydrated, refreshed, and glowing without stripping natural moisture.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliate to reveal brighter, smoother skin

Hydrates and nourishes with probiotics and natural fruit enzymes

Helps even out skin tone and texture

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and sulfates

Texture

A grainy yet smooth sugar-based scrub that melts into the skin upon application for gentle exfoliation.

Key Ingredients

Sugar Crystals – Naturally exfoliate to remove dead skin cells Probiotics – Help balance and strengthen the skin’s barrier Pineapple & Papaya Enzymes – Brighten and improve skin texture Turmeric Extract – Provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits Lactic Acid – Gently resurfaces for a smooth, even complexion

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Hydrating, non-irritating formula with natural ingredients

❌ Cons: May not provide deep exfoliation for rough or textured skin

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions.

and gently massage in circular motions. Let it sit for a minute to allow enzymes to work before rinsing.

to allow enzymes to work before rinsing. Use 2-3 times a week for a consistently glowing complexion.

7. LILY SADO HONEY WALNUT Creamy Face Scrub

LILY SADO HONEY WALNUT Face Scrub is a rich, creamy exfoliating scrub designed to cleanse, hydrate, and brighten the skin. Infused with honey, walnuts, and nourishing botanicals, it gently removes dead skin cells while delivering deep hydration. Ideal for dry and sensitive skin, it leaves the complexion smooth, soft, and radiant.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliates while deeply moisturizing the skin

Rich in antioxidants to brighten and protect against damage

Helps improve skin texture and promote a radiant glow

Free from parabens, sulfates, and harsh chemicals

Vegan and cruelty-free formula

Texture

A creamy, non-abrasive scrub with finely ground walnut shells for gentle yet effective exfoliation.

Key Ingredients

Honey – Hydrates, soothes, and provides antibacterial benefits Walnut Shell Powder – Natural exfoliant that smooths and refines skin Aloe Vera – Calms and hydrates sensitive skin Coconut Oil – Deeply nourishes and locks in moisture Green Tea Extract – Fights free radicals and enhances skin radiance

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Hydrating and non-irritating, ideal for dry and sensitive skin

❌ Cons: Walnut shell powder may be too abrasive for very delicate skin

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions, avoiding the eye area.

and gently massage in circular motions, avoiding the eye area. Use 2-3 times a week to maintain a smooth, glowing complexion.

to maintain a smooth, glowing complexion. Follow with a moisturizer to lock in hydration after rinsing thoroughly.

8. Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant is a gentle, calming exfoliating powder designed to polish and smooth the skin without irritation. Infused with oats, coconut, and essential minerals, it transforms into a creamy lather upon contact with water, effectively removing dead skin cells while soothing and hydrating the skin for a soft, radiant glow.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliates and smooths skin without irritation

Soothes and calms redness with oat and coconut extracts

Hydrates and nourishes for a soft, supple feel

Suitable for daily use on sensitive and dry skin

Free from artificial fragrances, parabens, and sulfates

Texture

A fine powder that turns into a creamy, soft exfoliating paste when mixed with water.

Key Ingredients

Oat Extract – Soothes and calms sensitive skin Coconut Milk – Hydrates and nourishes the skin Papain (Papaya Enzyme) – Gently exfoliates for a smooth texture Hyaluronic Acid – Provides deep hydration and plumps the skin Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) – Brightens and improves skin tone

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Ultra-gentle formula suitable for daily use, hydrating and soothing

❌ Cons: May not provide deep exfoliation for very rough or textured skin

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Dispense a small amount into wet hands and rub together to create a creamy lather.

into wet hands and rub together to create a creamy lather. Gently massage the face in circular motions, avoiding the eye area.

the face in circular motions, avoiding the eye area. Rinse thoroughly and follow with a moisturizer for best results.

9. Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub

Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub is a mild exfoliating cleanser designed for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Formulated with fine microgranules, it gently removes dead skin cells, dirt, and oil without irritation. Enriched with skin-conditioning ingredients, it hydrates and soothes while improving skin texture and radiance.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliate while cleansing the skin

Hydrates and nourishes without over-drying

Suitable for daily use, even on sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic

Dermatologist-tested and fragrance-free

Texture

A creamy, lightweight formula with ultra-fine micro granules for gentle exfoliation.

Key Ingredients

Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) – Hydrates and soothes the skin Glycerin – Locks in moisture and prevents dryness Fine Microgranules – Gently buff away dead skin cells Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) – Helps brighten and even out skin tone Aloe Vera Extract – Calms and refreshes the skin

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Gentle enough for daily use, hydrates while exfoliating

❌ Cons: May not provide deep exfoliation for rough or textured skin

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions.

and gently massage in circular motions. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry.

with lukewarm water and pat dry. Follow with a moisturizer to maintain hydration and smoothness.

10. Intentionally Bare Gentle Face Scrub

Intentionally Bare Gentle Exfoliating Face Scrub is a nourishing exfoliator designed to remove dead skin cells while hydrating and soothing the skin. Infused with natural ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba beads, it provides a non-abrasive exfoliation that leaves the skin soft, smooth and refreshed. It is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Key Benefits

Gently exfoliates without irritation

Hydrates and soothes with natural ingredients

Improves skin texture and radiance

Free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Texture

A creamy, lightweight formula with soft jojoba beads for gentle exfoliation.

Key Ingredients

Jojoba Beads – Provide gentle, non-abrasive exfoliation Aloe Vera – Hydrates and soothes irritated skin Coconut Oil – Nourishes and locks in moisture Vitamin E – Protects against free radical damage Chamomile Extract – Calms and reduces inflammation

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros: Gentle enough for daily use, hydrating and soothing formula

❌ Cons: May not provide deep exfoliation for rough or flaky skin

How to Apply for Maximum Benefit

Apply to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions.

and gently massage in circular motions. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry.

with lukewarm water and pat dry. Follow with a moisturizer to maintain hydration and softness.

How to Choose the Best Face Scrub for Dry Skin

Opt for Hydrating Ingredients : To maintain moisture balance, Look for honey, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or aloe vera.

: To maintain moisture balance, Look for honey, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or aloe vera. Avoid Harsh Exfoliants : Avoid scrubs with large, rough particles, such as crushed walnut shells, which can cause microtears.

: Avoid scrubs with large, rough particles, such as crushed walnut shells, which can cause microtears. Choose Cream-Based or Oil-Infused Scrubs – These provide gentle exfoliation without over-drying the skin.

– These provide gentle exfoliation without over-drying the skin. Check for Soothing Elements – Chamomile, oatmeal, and vitamin E help calm irritation and reduce redness.

– Chamomile, oatmeal, and vitamin E help calm irritation and reduce redness. Prefer Fragrance-Free Options – Artificial fragrances can trigger dryness or irritation in sensitive skin.

A well-chosen face scrub enhances skin texture, removes dead skin cells, and restores a radiant glow. Selecting the right formula prevents dryness and keeps your skin soft, healthy, and hydrated.

Prioritizing gentle, moisturizing scrubs ensures effective exfoliation without irritation. With the perfect exfoliant, your dry skin can stay refreshed, smooth, and beautifully nourished.