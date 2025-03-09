10 Best Face Washes for Blackheads in 2021 - Skin Seas (2025)

Blackheads are incredibly annoying and no one wants them. They’re one of the most common types of acne that form when your pores get clogged with dead skin cells and sebum. No matter what you do to zap them away, they somehow manage to find their way back again into your life.

So, what do you do? Do you just give in to those pesky little things? Well, not at all. As it turns out, there are several ways to banish them. Using the best face wash for blackheads is a great place to start.

Face washes that are packed with exfoliating ingredients can help shed dead skin cells, clear up pores, and keep blackheads at bay. Honestly, there’s no shortage of cleansers that help with these unsightly black dots.

But not every product is created equal. That’s why we scoured the internet to bring you the finest face washes that are available on the market right now. Keep reading to explore all your options.

Best Face Washes for Blackheads Reviewed

1. Murad Pore Rescue Daily Cleansing Foam

When it comes to clearing up pores, nothing does it better than Murad pore Rescue Daily Cleansing Foam. The face wash is fortified with witch hazel, an ingredient revered for its deep-cleaning properties. It’s no surprise people love this product.

The dual-action formula washes away dirt and oil without stripping the skin of its moisture. It gently exfoliates dead skin cells with AHAs. So, you can get rid of those stubborn blackheads for good without having to worry about them coming back.

What’s more, the cleanser is loaded with copper gluconate that serves as an anti-aging ingredient. Pomegranate extracts will hydrate your skin and prevent moisture loss.

The cleanser is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive ones. It will never leave your skin feeling dry. And it’s formulated without parabens and sulfates, so you know it’s safe for your face.

Users reported that this cleanser also helps tighten the pores, which is just great for anyone struggling with large pores. A little goes a long way – a single bottle will last you two months when used twice every day.

2. Boscia Clear Complexion Cleanser

Boscia Clear Complexion Cleanser is real magic. Beauty enthusiasts have been going crazy for this face wash and it’s no surprise. Why? Because it actually works.

The formula uses natural salicylic acid extracted from willow bark to clear the pores without irritating your skin. Geranium effectively removes dead skin cells and regulates oil production. It also contains rosemary extracts that lighten dark spots and improves skin elasticity.

If you’re looking for a gentle exfoliating product, this face wash would do the trick. The gel-like formula will not only zap existing blackheads but it will also prevent new ones from forming.

The stubborn blackheads that you’ve been dealing for as long as you can remember will become non-existent in 2 to 3 months. Since you don’t need to physically extract them, there’s no risk of scarring.

It has a rich foam and it’s not stripping. Once you use this product, you’ll find it hard to switch to other face washes. For even better cleaning, consider pairing it with Foreo Luna 3. It will make your skin smoother, cleaner, and softer.

3. Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser



Suitable for oily complexions, Biore Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser is an excellent choice for getting rid of blackheads. It incorporates the latest Japanese Skin Purifying Technology that will leave your pores twice as clean after the very first wash.

As the name implies, it contains charcoal that draws out dirt, oil, and all other impurities quite easily. It has a rich lather that deeply cleanses your face while absorbing excess oil and alleviating oily skin.

The formula works by targeting clogged pores to eliminate blackheads. Your skin will be left feeling soft and smooth.

This product has got a cult following. It’s been racking up rave reviews everywhere, so you know it’s the real deal.

Even better, it’s super affordable. If you don’t want to loosen the purse strings on a face wash, this might as well be your best pick.

Finally, it’s a dermatologist-tested and vegan-friendly product. It doesn’t have parabens and sulfates. And it’s animal-cruelty free.

4. Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel





If you don’t want to disrupt the skin’s pH, you should try this non-foaming face wash from Mario Badescu. It’s easily one of the best face washes for oily skin. People have been raving about this product for a long time now, and we can see why.

It consists of natural exfoliators such as citrus and grapefruit extracts that wipe out dead skin cells right away and exterminate blackheads. Plus, it’s filled with papaya enzymes that prevent your skin from oxidative damage and break down free radicals.

You can expect the cleanser to gently remove dirt, oil, pollution, and makeup without drying out the skin. Moreover, it’s a great remedy for someone suffering from dullness. The formula works effectively to brighten the complexion.

It has a gel-like consistency and it doesn’t foam. Thanks to its effective formula, it will make your pores smaller and leave you with a healthy glow. It will also stop the blackheads from coming back.

Although it won’t irritate your skin, it does contain a small number of parabens. And that’s the only thing we disliked about this product.

5. Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser

Infused with kaolin, bentonite clay, and benzoyl peroxide, this facial cleanser from Neutrogena is everything your skin needs to get rid of blackheads. Bentonite clay removes all sorts of impurities such as dirt, oil, and debris.

It also contains benzoyl peroxide which is one of the most effective ingredients when it comes to treating acne such as pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads.

What’s more, this cleanser doubles as a facial mask. When used as a mask, it will penetrate deeper into the pores and control excess oil. If you have an oily complexion, your skin will feel great post-application.

What makes this so effective against oily skin is the fact that it contains kaolin clay. Kaolin absorbs excess oil and minimizes shine.

When using this product, make sure to follow up with a moisturizer. Otherwise, it may leave your skin feeling dry. Also, it’s only suitable for people with oily skin. If you have dry skin, it’s not the right choice for you.

6. ArtNaturals Clarifying Face Wash

Looking for a natural cleanser for blackheads? Meet this face wash from ArtNaturals that uses natural acids to gently exfoliate your skin. If your skin legit get angry whenever you use a harsh product, this face wash is an ideal pick.

It has the goodness of aloe vera, seaweed, and cucumber extracts that moisturize and calm your skin. Plus, these ingredients have antioxidant properties, so they fight free radicals and repair damaged skin.

Furthermore, it contains lauric acid, an ingredient renowned for its antibacterial properties. Lauric acid is really helpful in treating and preventing pimples. Thus, this face wash will also prevent acne breakouts.

The formula penetrates deep into the pores and unclogs them. It removes dirt, sebum, dead cells, and leaves you with radiant skin.

It has a thick, creamy consistency and it lathers just fine. Since it doesn’t contain sulfates, it’s safe for someone who is sensitive to sulfates.

Last but not least, it smells wonderful. You’re going to love its clean scent.

7. Skinceuticals LHA Cleansing Gel

If you don’t mind splurging on your next face wash for blackheads, you should try SkinCeuticals LHA Cleansing Gel. First of all, SkinCeuticals is one of the most respected skincare brands because they use hardcore science for creating their products. And the results are guaranteed.

No wonder celebrities and beauty experts rave about the brand. The face wash in question is no exception. It combines the power of glycolic acid and salicylic acid to eliminate bacteria and dead skin cells.

The formula targets blackheads right at the source and purifies the pores. What’s more, it also boosts skin cell renewal. In addition to fighting blackheads, it will improve texture, brighten the complexion, and reduce acne scars.

Plus, it doubles as a body wash and you can also use it to control body breakouts. Interestingly, it’s gentle enough to be used twice every day. And it’s suitable for all skin types, including the sensitive ones.

There’s nothing to dislike about the product except for the fact that it’s expensive. But we assure you, it’s really worth it.

8. Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser

Made with 2% salicylic acid, Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser lifts dead skin cells and prevents acne. It features natural micro-scrubbers that clean pores and deeply exfoliates your skin. It’s suitable for everyday use.

What’s more, the formula is oil-free and will keep shine at bay all day long. Upon regular use, it will reduce the number of blackheads from your nose, cheeks, and forehead. It will also make your pores look smaller.

The fact that it contains 2% salicylic acid makes it really effective. That means it will exfoliate your skin without causing any irritation. The higher concentrations of salicylic acid can actually be bad for your skin. But that won’t be a problem with this product.

Although it can work for any skin type, it’s recommended for oily complexions. If you have sensitive skin, it may cause irritation or redness.

It’s non-sticky and doesn’t leave you with a greasy feel. And it’s suitable for anyone from teenagers to adults. Above all, it’s not expensive.

9. Touch Glycolic Acid Face Wash

Glycolic acid is one of the most popular exfoliating ingredients. This face wash from Touch is infused with 10% glycolic acid to slough off dead skin cells and revitalize your complexion. It features a gentle formula that purifies your pores and keeps skin problems at bay.

With a pH level of 3.5, this face wash not only removes blackheads but it also helps with uneven complexion, fine lines, and blemishes. If you’re dealing with hyperpigmentation, you’re gonna love this product.

Additionally, it contains ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree extracts that soothe your skin and reduce irritation. Thanks to these moisturizing ingredients, you can forget about dryness.

The cleanser has a clean scent that will keep you fresh and energized throughout the day. On top of that, it will reduce the size of your pores and prevent cystic acne as well.

The formula is sudsy enough to remove the makeup with ease. Expect gorgeous and healthy skin that everyone envies.

10. Vichy Normaderm Daily Acne Treatment Face Wash

Vichy Normaderm Daily Acne Treatment is a cult-favorite product that would practically make it to every list of the best face washes. If you have oily and acne-prone skin, this would do a really fine job of getting rid of acne and cleansing your face.



It gently removes all the impurities without stripping your skin. Moreover, it never leaves your skin excessively dry. The formula contains LHA, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid to purify and unclog your pores. The blackheads would disappear in a couple of weeks.

Plus, it will help you with imperfections such as dark spots, fine lines, blemishes, and whatnot. Does it really work? Well, yes! In a clinical study, 90% of women saw visible improvement in overall skin health in just 4 weeks.

The face wash doesn’t contain parabens, soaps, and it’s dermatologist-tested. It’s even suitable for sensitive complexions. The formula only contains 0.5% salicylic acid, so you won’t have to worry about irritation.

Use it twice a day for maximum results. You won’t be disappointed with the results. And it’s a high-end product, so we would say the price is well justified.

How to Choose the Best Cleanser for Blackheads?

Listed below are a few things that you should consider to choose the right product for blackheads. Let’s take a look:

Ingredients

Contrary to popular belief, blackheads are not caused by trapped dirt and they’re not a sign of lesser hygiene. They form when sebum and dead skin cells get collected in the skin follicle. Therefore, you need something that will shed dead skin cells and eliminate oil.

Exfoliating ingredients such as LHAs, AHAs (glycolic acid), BHAs (salicylic acid)willow bark, charcoal, etc. can help a great deal. So, you should look for such ingredients when buying a cleanser for blackheads.

Skin Type

People with oily skin are more prone to getting blackheads but that doesn’t mean people with dry complexions are immune to them. Anyone can get them.

While some products work like magic for people with oily skin, they might not be a great choice for someone who has dry skin. So, you should always choose a product based on your skin type.

For example, if your complexion is on the drier side, you should refrain from using soapy and foamy cleansers.

Hydrating Formulas

Always go with formulas that do not strip your skin of moisture. There are many products that contain moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera, grapefruit extracts, or it could be any other ingredient.

If a cleanser has hydrating ingredients, then you’re good to go. Avoid sulfate-based formulas as they can leave your skin dry and irritated.

Conclusion

If left untreated, blackheads can stick around for a very long time. But you see, getting rid of them is not that hard. The face washes we have reviewed above will definitely help you eliminate them over time.

If you want to speed up the process, you can try other things as well. For example, you can try several home remedies or you can use blackhead remover products.

Also, make sure to wash your twice every day to keep your skin clean and healthy. We hope this article helped you find what you were looking for. Let us know what’s your favorite face wash for blackheads.

