10 Best Face Washes for Men, According to Skincare Pros (2025)

Guys, the world of skincare may seem daunting at first, but don't get too overwhelmed: It all starts with a good cleanser. It's the first step in any skincare routine and sets you up for what comes next, whether you're using a moisturizer, sunscreen or serum.
And yes, men really do need to use a face wash. "If you aren't using a face wash, you should add it to your daily routine," says Bradley Glodny, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City. "Soap and water can only do so much. Cleaning your skin is more than removing dirt and grime. Adding a face wash will help you keep a balanced complexion."
In addition to pulling from Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab-tested products, co-workers' favorites and Dr. Glodny's recommendations, we also tapped men in our lives to weigh in on their go-to picks. These are the best face washes for men of 2024, for every skin type from oily to dry.
1
Best Overall
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Formulated for anyone (and any skin type) to use, this Kiehl's face wash is a favorite of Dr. Glodny. "It is a gentle and smooth cleanser that rids dirt and grime without drying my skin," he said. He loved the hydrating ingredients inside, such as squalane and glycerin, "which is an added plus," he noted. Pair it with GH Beauty Lab Test Winner Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, which you can apply after washing your face. Take note that it's a little pricey for a small-sized bottle.
2
Best Value
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
Cetaphil's classic cleanser is a familiar favorite across generations. Priced under $15, the 16-ounce bottle is a bargain buy. Its low-lather wash made believers out of 86% of testers who said they'd continue to use it. It also scored well for making skin feel soft and hydrated, thanks to glycerin and vitamins B3 and B5. "This didn't overdry or make my skin feel stripped," one tester said. "My face even appears smoother," another added. While many users love the nostalgic powdery-fresh scent, it's not everyone's favorite.
3
Best for Sensitive Skin
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
CeraVe skincare remains a staple for many of our GH staffers. Formulated with moisturizing ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this facial cleanser touts a gentle no-frills formula compatible with sensitive skin types like rosacea. GH Reviews Analyst Amanda Constantine said her husband loves using it when he's feeling dry and tight in the winter (but he uses it year-round!). "It almost has a lotion-like consistency that's so hydrating and gentle," she explained. "It doesn't strip the skin and helps keep dry patches and flakes at bay." Some shoppers online pointed out that its mild formula doesn't suds up much, which may be a preference for others.
4
Best for Pimples
Vichy Normaderm Daily Deep Cleansing Gel
If you're trying to rid pimples or tame acne breakouts, consider ingredients like benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid as your best friend. This option from Vichy has a gel texture that works great on oily skin. A favorite of GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek, it can be used on men's skin as well. "I love the way it smells and how well it cleans my skin," she said. "It has been an ongoing staple in my cleansing routine for keeping acne at bay and controlling my oily T-zone." However, this may be too drying if you don't have oily skin.
5
Best for Oily Skin
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Need a little extra boost of energy in the morning? Reach for this Kiehl's pick, specifically formulated for men. The cleanser features caffeine and menthol to refresh and wake up skin, and it comes in a gel formulation ideal for oilier skin types. Our beauty assistant's dad asks for refills of this face wash every time he runs out. He loved it because "even though I have oily skin, I only need a small amount to clean my whole face, and it doesn't dry my skin out," he said. Though users love this cleanser, some feel it's not versatile enough to be the only one in their arsenal, especially in the winter when skin gets more dry or rough.
6
Best for Dark Spots
Acure Brightening Facial Scrub
Are you seeing dark spots on your face or is your skin looking lackluster lately? You may just need to incorporate a face exfoliator. This one from Acure is your answer to dull skin: In Beauty Lab testing, it ranked highest for making skin look brighter and more radiant. Though a leave-on dark spot corrector will deliver the best results (since a cleanser is washed off quickly and spot treatment is left on the skin much longer), this scrub pairs great with any brightening skincare routine.
Testers and their husbands loved it, with one saying: "My husband (who has dry skin year-round) tried it too and said, 'Make sure to tell them this is the best scrub I've ever used!'" Note that this scrub is dark and may stain your sink, so be careful when using it.
7
Best for Dry Skin
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser
Squalane is a nourishing ingredient that leaves skin feeling supple. It's the first ingredient in this face wash from The Ordinary, making this formula ultra-hydrating and great for dry skin (although it works well on all skin types!). Dr. Glodny is a huge advocate for face washes that have squalane, including this one. "This is a great cleanser that will remove any layers of dirt, grime, serums, sunscreen, sweat and more without stripping your skin," he said. It is very gentle but "will lock in moisture, leaving your skin moisturized and smooth," he added. Many reviewers wished the bottle was bigger because they ran out of product quickly.
8
Best for Shaving
Jackfir The Classic Daily Facial Cleanser
For a pre-shave cleanse, grab this daily face wash. Though pricey, it's a multitasker that does double duty as an exfoliator and hydrator. Jojoba beads and fruit enzymes gently exfoliate while aloe and sunflower seed oil comfort skin. GH staffer Nik Greenwald called it "the perfect cleanser pre-shave." He added that "it's mildly exfoliating so it helps reduce razor bumps. It helps me get a super smooth shave and isn't irritating." Greenwald even leaves it on for a few minutes as a mask.
9
Best Exfoliating
Horace Gentle Face Scrub
It's important to exfoliate your face; though your skin does this naturally, you can slough off dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion with the help of a face scrub. This one from Horace is well-priced and is loved by GH Beauty Director April Franzino's husband Michael DiGiovanni. "My husband uses this mild face scrub as a cleanser, as he likes the deeply purifying effects," she said. He added that "it gives a light exfoliation that feels invigorating and rinses off easily." However, some feel that the exfoliation is too light and wish the formula had a little more texture to it.
10
Best Scented
Grooming Lounge Mug Scrubber Energizing Face Scrub
This exfoliating face wash is great for dealing with ingrown hairs, irritation and the accumulation of dirt and dead skin. GH Institute General Manager Laurie Jennings shared that her husband loves this scrub. He said that "it has small scrubbing beads that dissolve, it smells really good and you only need to use a little. The tube lasts a long time." Online reviewers echoed this, with many raving about the invigorating minty scent. Some users felt the exfoliating beads were too small and didn't provide a deep enough clean.
How we choose the best face washes for men
When it comes to choosing the best face wash, the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab knows what to look for. Our scientists have a decades-long history of testing face wash formulas for cleansing efficacy and their effects on skin. They also distribute products to consumer testers around the country, who use them and evaluate them on criteria like ease of application, texture, scent, irritation and more. In the most recent GH Beauty Lab face washes test, 4,512 data points were tallied to find the best facial cleanser formulas on the market.
We pulled top-performing products from our Lab's testing, then crowdsourced the favorite face washes from the men on our Good Housekeeping team as well as husbands, fathers and men in our lives to round out the list.
What to look for when shopping for face washes for men
Depending on what you're looking for in a face wash, here are some things to think about when shopping for one:
✔️ Your skin type: "Consider your skin type (oily, dry, acne-prone, etc.)," said Dr. Glodny. "Certain ingredients will target specific needs." Bottles of face wash will often say what skin type the formula is best for, so take a peek at the label while perusing your options.
✔️ Ingredients: "Retinol, glycerin, salicylic acid, vitamin C and ceramides are all great ingredients to look for in a face wash," Dr. Glodny said. If you're using a face wash with retinol or salicylic acid, make sure to apply sunscreen as well, as these actives can make you more prone to sunburn.
✔️ Fragrance: If you have sensitive skin (or you don't like scented face washes), confirm if the face wash you're picking is fragrance-free or not, recommended GH Beauty Lab Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler.
Is it good to wash your face every day?
If you've ever asked yourself, "Do I even need to wash my face?" the short answer is yes. The longer answer is that "you should wash your face two times a day — in the morning and at night — to remove any dirt and grime that has accumulated," said Dr. Glodny.
What should men wash their face with?
Many men use bar soap to wash their face, but "face washes will be gentler on your skin," said Butler. "If soap leaves your skin feeling tight and dry, consider switching to a cleanser that's designed for the face."
Is there anything that sets a men's face wash apart from others?
Men's face washes will typically be stronger and provide a deeper cleanse than others. "Men generally have thicker and oilier skin due to a higher collagen density and are more prone to acne," said Dr. Glodny. So, though the same cleansing ingredients will be found in most face washes, products marketed for men are "typically formulated with stronger ingredients," he added. You may see ingredients like peppermint oil or menthol in men's face washes, which create an invigorating and cooling sensation, explained Butler.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
GH Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn works closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab experts to help deliver fact-based, science-backed beauty coverage. Over the years, she has interviewed experts, written product reviews and tested hundreds of skincare products, including face washes.
For this story, she interviewed Bradley Glodny, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Park Ave. Dermatology in New York City, who provided product recommendations and expert insight, and GH Beauty Lab Analyst Chiara Butler.
Catharine Malzahn
Catharine (she/her) is the former beauty assistant at Good Housekeeping, Woman’s Day and Prevention, working closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to write science-backed beauty content. She was previously an assistant beauty editor at Group Nine Media and returned to Hearst in 2022 after having held editorial internships at Harper’s Bazaar and CR Fashion Book. Catharine received a B.A. in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.