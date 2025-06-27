10 Best Face Washes for Men, According to Skincare Pros (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Guys, the world of skincare may seem daunting at first, but don't get too overwhelmed: It all starts with a good cleanser. It's the first step in any skincare routine and sets you up for what comes next, whether you're using a moisturizer, sunscreen or serum.

And yes, men really do need to use a face wash. "If you aren't using a face wash, you should add it to your daily routine," says Bradley Glodny, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City. "Soap and water can only do so much. Cleaning your skin is more than removing dirt and grime. Adding a face wash will help you keep a balanced complexion."

In addition to pulling from Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab-tested products, co-workers' favorites and Dr. Glodny's recommendations, we also tapped men in our lives to weigh in on their go-to picks. These are the best face washes for men of 2024, for every skin type from oily to dry.