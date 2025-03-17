10 Best Hair Waxes for Women UK 2024 | TIGI, Lee Stafford and More (2025)

When searching for a styling wax to buy online, many women will get stumped by the myriad options, which include classic waxes, pastes, pomades and more. They often use a lot of the same ingredientsand are all worth considering when looking into the right wax product for your hair.

Pomades contain a high wax content, blended with either oil or water. They work well with a comb and provide a shiny, slick appearance, making them perfect for quiffs, slickbacks, Danny Zuko style quiffs and classic Victory Rolls. They are also extremely effective in smoothing out and defining curls.



Pastes are more or less the same as waxes when you check the ingredients list. Hair pastes for women are designed with an adhesive effect in mind and provide long-lasting hold for short hair cuts.