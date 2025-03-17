10 Best Hair Waxes for Women UK 2024 | TIGI, Lee Stafford and More (2025)

How to Choose Women's Hair Wax in the UK - Buying Guide
There is quite a lot to consider when choosing the right hair wax for you. Are you rocking some laid-back locs, a super-short pixie crop or a timeless vintage hair do with medium to long hair? As well as your style, you'll need to think about the texture and thickness of your hair to make the best purchase. Hair we go...
1
Decide on Wax, Paste or Pomade – Similar Ingredients, Different Results
When searching for a styling wax to buy online, many women will get stumped by the myriad options, which include classic waxes, pastes, pomades and more. They often use a lot of the same ingredientsand are all worth considering when looking into the right wax product for your hair.
Pomades contain a high wax content, blended with either oil or water. They work well with a comb and provide a shiny, slick appearance, making them perfect for quiffs, slickbacks, Danny Zuko style quiffs and classic Victory Rolls. They are also extremely effective in smoothing out and defining curls.
Pastes are more or less the same as waxes when you check the ingredients list. Hair pastes for women are designed with an adhesive effect in mind and provide long-lasting hold for short hair cuts.
2
Pick an Application Style to Suit Your Hair Skills and Daily Routine
Depending on how fast you like to get ready and how confident you are at hair styling, you might want to consider other variations on hair wax outside the classic pot. In this section, we'll weigh up the pros and cons of different application types.
Pots of Wax Allow Controlled Application With Fingers
If you like to feel fully in control, then a typical pot wax will suit you down to the ground. You can grab a little of the product with the tip of your finger, warm it between your hands and ruffle it through the ends of your hair until it produces your desired effect.
There is a small risk of wastage with a pot of wax, as it's easy to get very casual with the quantities. Another potential downside of applying wax with just your hands is that it can leave a sticky residue on your skin, though that's close to unavoidable if you want snazzy, textured hair.
Pots of women's hair wax may not be the most portable option, but they tend to be affordable and are easy to store. Keep the lid screwed on to avoid any drying!
Styling Wax Sticks Are Practical and Reduce Waste
We love the idea of a handy stick of hair wax for women. It is lightweight and ideal to chuck in your bag forquick hair touch-ups on the go, as well as fortamingflyaways on top or beneath a ponytail or for creating a sleek up-do for a night out.
A hair wax stick reduces waste as a single swipe provides all you need and you're less likely to add too much product to your hair. Once you've got the knack, a stick will become part of your routine, whether alongside or instead of another wax product.
All in all, they're perfect for busy gals who are too lazy, impatient or go-getting to waste precious minutes over-thinking their hair!
Hair Wax Sprays Save Time and Boost Texture the Most
To enjoy a fine-spun form of wax that won't clump or clog in your hair, consider a spray version. This is another way to regulate usage and avoid waste, since a couple of pumps guarantees just the right quantity of product to funk up hairstyles of any length. Many top hair brands also offer delightfully fragranced wax sprays, which is always a plus.
On average, these products cost a little more for the volume, but we think it's worth the investment to get textured, body-licious hair in seconds– just muss up with your hands for the perfect tousled look. Hair wax sprays for women are light as a feather so are another very easily portable option.
3
Get the Right Texture and Formula for Your Hair Type and Beauty Goals
What are you actually hoping to do with your hair wax? Add texture? Fix a short look in place? Smooth out the ends of longer hair styles? Make sure you opt for a product that has been crafted with your hair type as well as your ultimate hair goal in mind.
Medium to Light Hair Waxes Add Texture or Hold Styles in Place
You'll see in our spec tables that each product we have selected has its own clear hair goal in mind. Women's hair waxes with a light to medium formula can be twirled through the ends of hair for a sexy, bed-head shagginess or massaged close to the roots for big-volume short haircuts that last all day.
If you want to give your hairdo a plumped up, messy look, try a wax designed for texture. For a fixed, flawless style, choose a product aimed at 'hold' which will contain a higher quantity of wax compared to other ingredients for an adhesive effect.
Water-Based Hair Wax Is the Perfect Way to Seal Locs, Twists and Braids
If you have afro hair and need wax for a traditional Black hairstyle, look out for a water-based wax that gets a little closer to a gel-like consistency. This wet, smooth formula is the best option for tight curls.
A water-based hair wax can be used to smooth sections of afro hair into long locs or hold braids and twists in place. Choose women's hair styling products with plenty of natural oils to keep hair protected from damage and looking its best.
Shine Waxes Provide a Wet Look, Dry Waxes Provide a Matte Effect
Finally, consider whether you'd like to produce a wet-look hairstyle or one with a matte finish. This totally depends on personal taste and also the style you're aiming for. Slicked-back retro looks don't have to be achieved with pomades and can look just as effective using waxes with a high oil content.
Perhaps your aim is to sweep longer hair into a just-out-of-the-pool updo or you find your very short hair has too much bounce and volume when it's dry? In either case, a wet-look wax is preferable.
Those who hope their wax will appear almost invisible should opt for a matte women's hair wax that provides nothing but texture, shape and hold without weighing hair down.