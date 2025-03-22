10 Best Lip Balms With SPF You Should Shop From Nykaa (2025)

We are kick starting this conversation by dispelling all and any doubts. Sun protection for your pout is a must. Read that again. Your lips are more susceptible to sun-induced damage as the skin is thinner and more brittle compared to the rest of your face. Now, there is a likelihood that you already have a lip balm — one you often reach out to keep your pucker hydrated and supple. So, why not make a teensy, li’l switch-up in your vanity and avail an SPF-infused lip balm instead?
Now there is an avalanche of options for SPF-powered lip balms available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we are bringing forth a list of 10 best lip balms with SP on Nykaa after testing them against relevant parameters— staying power, finish, fragrance and so forth. So keep reading! But before you weigh your options, a quick overview of some other benefits of a lip balm.
We have already established that SPF in a lip balm is non-negotiable, irrespective of the season. But what are some other properties that you should consider, before grabbing a lip balm. To bid goodbye to chapped, flaky lips—look for lip balms with hydrating agents like squalene, shea butter and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients will ensure a soft, smooth pucker around the clock. Moreover, just like sunscreen, an SPF-infused lip balm should be reapplied at least 4 to 5 times. However, to double down on protection look for lip balms with prolonged staying power.
Moving on, to our list of ten best lip balms with SPF, for your consideration.
1. Best Fruity Lip Balm -
Dot & Key Gloss Boss Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 Vitamin C + E
Format: Tube
Price: INR 249
SPF: 30
What We Love: 5 Fruity flavours for you to pick from, Vitamin E to promote regeneration of cells
The Dot & Key Tinted Lip Balms give your pucker a wash of natural-sque colour with a glossy finish. Available in 5 fruity flavours, the tenacious formula imbued with SPF 30 has a beautiful, buttery finish! The presence of vitamin C in the balm further helps double down on sun protection and heals chapped lips. Also in the brew is the harmonious blend of shea butter and avocado, natural emollients which make the skin smooth and even create an illusion of fuller lips. This tint is a perfect alternative to a full-fledged lip stain for an understated yet striking appearance.
2. Best Bougie Lip Balm- Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15
Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15
Format: Silver Tin
Price: INR 2800
SPF: 15
What We Love: Comfy and non-greasy formula
This lip balm from the coveted beauty brand- Bobbi Brown, is synonymous with luxury! From the exquisite texture which hugs the lips, the lightweight formula that infuses without feeling greasy and for that matter, the silver tin enclosing it. The product forgoes sulphates and parabens and forms a protective film on the top of your pucker to guard it from external aggressors. The infusion of petrolatum helps to reinstate the optimum water content into the lips’ skin. Moreover, aloe and beeswax leave your pout feeling smooth and supple! Worth every dime.
3. Best Lip Balm With SPF For Dry Lips - Sebamed Lip Defense, For Dry And Chapped Lips, With SPF 30, With Jojoba Oil And Vitamin E
Sebamed Lip Defense, For Dry And Chapped Lips, With SPF 30, With Jojoba Oil And Vitamin E
Format: Stick
Price: INR 225
SPF: 30
What We Love: Vitamin E which promotes cellular regeneration, camomile extract for reducing inflammation and irritation
As discussed earlier, the delicate tissue on your lips lay exposed to harmful UV rays at all times. To preemptively avoid sun-induced damage, you may turn to the Sebamed Lip Defense Balm with SPF 30. Moreover, the infallible formulation featuring jojoba and rice bran prevents dehydration of lips, making it an ideal bet for people with excessively dry lips.
4. Best Drugstore Lip Balm With SPF - Lotus Herbals Lip Lush Tinted Lip Balm SPF-20
Lotus Herbals Lip Lush Tinted Lip Balm SPF-20
Format: Stick
Price: INR 215
SPF: 20
What We Love: Available in 4 shades of pink and red
Available in 4 vibrant colours, the Lip Lush Tint Balm by Lotus Herbals prevents pigmentation on the lips, caused due to prolonged sun exposure. Supercharged with shea butter and kokum butter, this creamy formula delivers deep moisturisation with nourishment. A swipe for this tint is perfect for a day of brunching with the ladies.
5. Favourite Vegan Offering - Malibu Vanilla Lip Balm SPF 30 Vegan
Malibu Vanilla Lip Balm SPF 30 Vegan
Format: Stick
Price: INR 299
SPF: 30
What We Love: Comfy and non-greasy formula
If you gravitate towards vegan formulations, as far as your lip essentials are concerned — the vanilla lip balm from Malibu will surely emerge as a vanity fave. Infused with SPF 30, the care formula protects your lips from the harsh rays of the sun and miraculously doesn’t run with sweat or water. The presence of petrolatum in this blend leaves your pucker feeling moisturised and soft.
6. Best Brightening Lip Balm With SPF- Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm - 1% Vitamin C + 0.1% Resorcinol SPF 30
Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm - 1% Vitamin C + 0.1% Resorcinol SPF 30
Format: Stick
Price: INR 199
SPF: 30
What We Love: vitamin C for brightening
From the dermatologically tested brand, DECONSTRUCT — the brightening lip balm infused with SPF, protects the lips from the sun and enhances their brightness. Formulated with 1% vitamin C, this balm helps reverse lip colouration. The infusion of resorcinol in this SLS-free, paraben-devoid offering also prevents instances of pigmentation.
7. Best Ceramide Infused Lip Balm - Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm
Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm
Format: Tube
Price: INR 299
SPF: 30
What We Love: ceramides for healing chapped lips
Along with sun-protection, the presence of ceramides in this lip balm by Minimalist helps repair damaged skin and heal instances of chapped lips. Infused with HA of varying molecular weights, the balmy-formula performs multi-level hydration to keep the pucker soft and supple! This offering is non-tinted, however it does grant a coat of sheen to the lips upon application.
8. Our Fave Budget Offering - MyGlamm PoPxo First Kiss Lip Balm SPF 15
MyGlamm PoPxo First Kiss Lip Balm SPF 15
Format: Tube
Price: INR 129
SPF: 15
What We Love: ceramides for healing chapped lips
The buttery smooth formula by MyGlamm Popxo glides on the lip, like a dream. Crafted with SPF 15, this lip balm helps one steer clear of episodes of pigmentation, dryness and loss of elasticity. It's the perfect offering for indulging in some much-needed TLC for your lips! The cocktail of nourishing ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E, ensures hydration and healing of the delicate lip tissues.
9. Favourite Ayurvedic Pick From A Homegrown Brand-
TAC-The Ayurveda Co. Beetroot Lip Butter with SPF 20 For Dry & Pigmented Lips
Format: Tube
Price: INR 299
SPF: 20
What We Love: Beetroot which enhances the natural colouring of your lips!
Nothing like an Ayurvedic formulation to help promote the health of your lips! Presenting, an SPF 20 imbued Lip Butter by the homegrown brand TAC. Featuring a blend of natural ingredients such as shea butter, cocoa butter, candelilla wax, beetroot and grapefruit extract– this efficacious lip balm works on multiple concerns. From tackling pigmentation to dryness, this holy grail of lip essentials ought to find a spot in your vanity this season.
10. Editor’s Pick - L'Occitane Shea Butter Lip Balm - SPF 30
L'Occitane Shea Butter Lip Balm - SPF 30
Format: Tube
Price: INR 950
SPF: 30
What We Love: Fave clinically tested lip balm
Powered with Shea Butter, the L’Occitane Lip Balm administers protection, nourishment and hydration to the lips, with a single swipe. The formula with SPF 30 helps shield the sensitive tissue on the lips against any form of sun damage which makes it a fitting addition to your vanity for every season. After testing the balm amidst 34 consumers, A whopping 90% proclaimed that their lips turned softer over time. A jaw-dropping 84% of all consumers, corroborated the effectiveness of the nifty offering —saying that their lips felt healthier.