10 Best Lip Balms With SPF You Should Shop From Nykaa (2025)

We are kick starting this conversation by dispelling all and any doubts. Sun protection for your pout is a must. Read that again. Your lips are more susceptible to sun-induced damage as the skin is thinner and more brittle compared to the rest of your face. Now, there is a likelihood that you already have a lip balm — one you often reach out to keep your pucker hydrated and supple. So, why not make a teensy, li’l switch-up in your vanity and avail an SPF-infused lip balm instead?

Now there is an avalanche of options for SPF-powered lip balms available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we are bringing forth a list of 10 best lip balms with SP on Nykaa after testing them against relevant parameters— staying power, finish, fragrance and so forth. So keep reading! But before you weigh your options, a quick overview of some other benefits of a lip balm.

We have already established that SPF in a lip balm is non-negotiable, irrespective of the season. But what are some other properties that you should consider, before grabbing a lip balm. To bid goodbye to chapped, flaky lips—look for lip balms with hydrating agents like squalene, shea butter and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients will ensure a soft, smooth pucker around the clock. Moreover, just like sunscreen, an SPF-infused lip balm should be reapplied at least 4 to 5 times. However, to double down on protection look for lip balms with prolonged staying power.

Moving on, to our list of ten best lip balms with SPF, for your consideration.