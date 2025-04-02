10 Best Nail Polish Pens And Pen Sets To Make Easy Nail Art At Home (2025)

If you have a problem applying nail polish evenly or drawing perfect nail art then I recommend trying nail polish and gel nail polish pens.

These are pens with brush and felt tip applicators that let you apply polish perfectly and draw precise nail designs. Nail polish pens also make a nice gift. There are even nail polish pen sets for kids available on the market. Here is my guide on the best nail polish pen kits and on how to use them.

My top 3 picks

Name Photo Description Button 1 Coscelia 10 gel polish pens with a lamp, including cat-eye and mood-changing polishes. Check On Amazon Sally Hansen 5 Pens 5-piece lot of random colors for drawing nail art. Check On Amazon Alex Spa Toy spa kit for kids. Check On Amazon

Best nail polish and gel nail polish pens

COSCELIA Gel Nail Polish Pens Kit With 36W Nail Lamp

Coscelia gel nail polish pen kit is a great starter nail art kit that has everything a beginner needs for doing their own gel nail designs.

You get 10 gel nail pens in different colors and with a variety of gorgeous and striking effects.

Most of the colors are fall-themed.

The set contains 4 mood-changing gel nail polish pens and 6 cat-eye gel polish pens.

Mood changing pens change color according to the surrounding temperature and create beautiful gradients on your nails.

Each polish alternates between two colors.

Two of them contain shimmer.

Cat-eye polishes contain magnetic particles that let you create a stunning cat-eye gemstone-like effect on your nails.

A pen brush applicator gives you complete control over the application of nail polish.

This is especially great for gel nail polishes since you need to apply them in very thin layers to cure them well.

You’ll need to twist the pen clockwise to dispense the polish onto the brush tip.

All the polishes in these pens are 1-step ones.

This means they don’t require a base coat or a top coat

These products are already mixed in with the color polish.

You can apply the polish directly to your natural nail plate.

And you won’t need a top coat to finish the manicure off.

2 layers of polish are enough for the best look.

The manufacturer promises that the polishes are made of natural resin.

Since these are gel nail polishes, you’ll need a special lamp to cure them.

So this starter kit contains a 36W LED lamp that has enough power to fully cure gel nail polish in 60-90 seconds.

The set also includes several tools and nail art supplies.

You get 2 emery board nail files, nail clippers, nail polish remover wraps, a cleaning brush, cuticle pusher and fork, and toe separators.

There are also nail stickers, French manicure stencils, rhinestones, and glue.

Even though this kit contains magnetic cat-eye gel nail polishes, it doesn’t include a magnet stick.

A magnet stick is necessary for attracting magnetic particles inside the polish.

So you’ll have to buy a magnet stick or a set of nail magnets separately.

Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen: Lot Of 5 Different Pens

This set is manufactured by the famous brand of nail polishes and tools, Sally Hansen.

The kit contains 5 pens.

These pens have regular nail polish inside. They are not gel-based. So you won’t need a lamp for curing them.

The pens come in random colors selected by the seller.

The seller promises that all 5 colors will be different and that there will be no duplicates in this set.

Sally Hansen nail polish pens look like felt tip markers.

They have round or fine tips that let you draw nail art with nail polish.

These pens are great for precise drawing or dotting.

You can even write with them on your nails.

They are more convenient than thin nail art brushes because the polish doesn’t leak and these pens are easy to grip.

However, they are not useful for covering the entire nail plate with polish.

Also, you shouldn’t use these pens directly on your bare natural nail plate.

You’ll need to paint a layer of base coat and a color polish coat that will act as the background.

Then you’ll need to let that polish dry completely.

Only after that, you can use Sally Hansen nail polish pens.

Don’t use them over wet polish or you’ll smudge it.

Of course, you can also use these pens over gel nail polish and acrylic, gel, or polygel nail extensions.

Shake your pen with the cap on before use.

Draw by pushing the pen hard against the surface to let the polish flow better.

The polish inside these pens is water-based and is environmentally friendly.

So if you make a mistake you can simply wipe it off with a moist cotton ball or a Q-tip without damaging the background polish layer.

After you’ve applied your nail design, seal it with a clear top coat and let it dry.

If you were drawing over gel nail polish or over extensions use a clear gel top coat and cure it under the lamp.

Don’t forget to store your Sally Hansen pens with the cap on to prevent them from drying.

The downside of these pens is that they can dry pretty quickly.

Alex Spa Sketch It Nail Pens Salon Girls Fashion Activity

If your kids want to do their nails but you think it’s too early yet to use salon nail polish products then this fun activity kit is perfect for them.

This set is recommended for children 8 years of age and older.

It’s a toy spa salon for your kids that contains nail pens, nail gems, nail decals, and a nail file.

There are 5 pens that come in different colors — yellow, purple, blue, hot pink, and black.

The pens have a nice ergonomic shape and are convenient to hold.

Each pen contains nail polish and has 2 tips.

Your kids can paint, draw, dot, or write on their nails using these pens.

One tip is a precision pen tip for drawing, dotting, and writing.

The other tip is a regular nail polish brush. You can unscrew the tip off the pen and find that brush inside.

Use this brush tip for covering the nails with a color coat.

The polish is easy to remove. You can just peel it off. No need to use a nail polish remover.

There are also 135 nail gem stickers in a variety of shapes and colors and 49 cute decals.

The decals look like black outlines. You can stick them on the nails and color them in with the nail polish pens.

The nail painting kit also contains easy-to-follow instructions.

This set makes a perfect birthday or Christmas gift.

It’s also great for party activities, sleepovers, or holiday gatherings.

Sally Hansen Nail Art Pens, Black

If you want to try using Sally Hansen nail art pens but don’t want to buy a whole pack you can buy them separately or in pairs.

Sally Hansen pens are sold individually and you can choose any color that you need.

I recommend buying the black pen.

It’s universal and will make a nice contrast to any light or bright nail polish color.

You can draw ornaments with it or write something on your nails.

And if you prefer dark nail polishes, like navy, burgundy, purple, emerald green, brown, or black — you can buy a white Sally Hansen pen for drawing or writing nail art.

All these pens give you a lot of control when you’re drawing or dotting on your nails.

Sally Hansen French Manicure Pen – Fine Tip

Everyone loves a French manicure with its pastel nail colors and white nail tips.

It’s a great nail style for any occasion or outfit. And it’s perfect for any strict dress code.

French manicure instantly makes your nails look beautiful and elegant.

However, it’s not too easy to draw smooth white smile lines without smudging or making them wavy. Especially if you’re using regular nail polish that can dry too quickly.

If you’re having a problem drawing a French manicure smile line then Sally Hansen white pen is a perfect tool for you.

It contains regular white nail polish and has a fine felt tip for precise drawing.

This pen gives you a lot of control over the creation of smile lines.

Just one stroke and your French manicure is ready in a second.

And if you make a mistake you can simply wipe it off with water and try again. The polish is water-based.

After the white smile line has dried, apply 1-2 coats of your favorite sheer color, let it dry, and apply a clear top coat.

You can also use this nail polish pen for any other nail art. Such as drawing, dotting, or writing on your nails.

Thin white polish lines look good against any nail polish background.

Again, seal the pen lines with a clear top coat.

Imtiti Upgraded One Step Gel Nail Polish Set

Imtiti nail polish pen set contains 6 pens with gel nail polish in trendy shades of pink, red, and blue.

These pens look like tubes with brush applicators.

The polishes are 1-step products.

No need to use a base coat or a top coat with them. Just apply 2 layers of an Imtiti polish and your manicure is done.

This saves you a lot of time. And the brush applicators let you paint your nails easily.

You’ll need a lamp for curing each layer though.

A great feature of these polishes is that, according to the manufacturer, they’re made of natural resin, are non-toxic, low-odor, and environmentally friendly.

A downside of the Imtiti polishes is that they chip pretty easily. They aren’t as long-lasting as the traditional 3-step gel polishes with separate base coats and top coats.

Rosalind 6 Pieces 3 In 1 Nail Polish Pens: Pinks

This Rosalind nail polish pen set contains 4 pens with UV/LED gel nail polish in beautiful shades of pink, 1 white polish pen, and 1 silver glitter pen.

Each gel nail polish pen has a brush applicator tip.

You’ll need to turn the pen’s body clockwise until the polish starts to flow to the tip.

These pens are ideal for creating French manicure nails.

The pink shades let you apply the base color coat. And the white brush helps you draw a smooth smile line without making a mess.

All the polishes are 1-step products that contain the base coat, the color coat, and the top coat in one tube.

These polishes aren’t too pigmented so you may need to paint several layers for better coverage.

Rosalind 6 Pieces 3 In 1 Nail Polish Pens

This is another Rosalind nail polish pen set of 6 pens with brush applicator tips.

They are identical to the pink/white/silver set. Only the colors are different.

This kit contains 2 light pink colors and 4 deep and dark shades that are great for the fall/winter season and special occasion manicures.

All the polishes are UV/LED curable and 1-step products too.

FunKidz Kids Nail Art Polish Drawing Pens Kit

This is another fun gift or party activity set for kids that lets them create a nail salon at home.

The kit contains 5 pens in different colors for painting your kids’ nails and drawing on them.

The polish coming from the green color pen can glow in the dark.

According to the manufacturer, all the polishes are safe, quick-drying, and easy to remove.

The polishes have a non-toxic formula and can be peeled off quickly and easily.

The manufacturer promises that the polishes are safe for children aged 6 and up.

This kit also contains loose glitters, fake nails, nail stickers, color-in stencil stickers, a nail file, a nail brush, and instructions.

The glitters can be sprinkled over the wet nail polish.

Some stickers are nail-shaped. So you can cover the nails with these decals instead of painting them.

Lagunamoon Gel Nail Polish Base Coat Gel Polish Pen

A gel base coat is almost always necessary when you are doing a gel nail polish manicure.

The main rule for the application of the base coat is to always coat your nail plate with it in a very thin layer.

This lets you cure the base coat easily with a lamp and prevents heat spikes and lifting.

If you are having trouble with applying a gel base coat in a thin layer you can try using a nail polish pen.

Lagoonamoon gel base coat pen has a brush-like applicator.

It lets you get a good grip and ensures you have full control over the application of the base coat.

So doing your gel manicure will be a breeze.

The base coat has a standard curing time of 2 minutes under a UV lamp or 60 seconds under an LED nail lamp.

How to choose the best nail polish pens and pen sets

If you’re looking for the perfect nail polish pens or pen sets, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Let’s chat about what to look for to find the best ones that work for you.

1. Pigmentation and Color Range

You want your nail polish pens to deliver colors that pop and grab attention.

Look for pens that offer vibrant and opaque shades, allowing you to make a statement with your nails.

Having a wide range of colors at your fingertips is also crucial.

This will offer you the freedom to express your unique style and get creative with different looks.

2. Ease of Application

Nobody wants to struggle with a nail polish pen that feels clunky or difficult to use.

Look for pens that glide on smoothly and let you apply polish with no effort and no leaks.

A pen with a comfortable grip and a fine brush tip is a game-changer.

It allows for precise control and makes it easier to achieve the perfect manicure or nail art.

3. Longevity and Durability

Dealing with nail polish that chips or fades too quickly can be a major letdown.

The best nail polish pens should offer long-lasting wear.

The polish must withstand daily activities and maintain its vibrant color.

Look for pens that have a durable formulation.

So your beautiful nails stay intact and fabulous for as long as possible.

4. Quick Drying Time

A good-quality nail polish pen should have a quick drying time.

With a fast-drying formula, you can apply your polish and get on with your life without worrying about smudging or ruining your freshly painted nails.

This is especially handy for those with a busy schedule.

5. Non-toxic and Safe Ingredients

Opt for pens with polishes and gel polishes that are free from harmful chemicals.

Such as formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP.

So look for brands that prioritize using safe ingredients that are gentle on your nails.

6. Precision and Versatility

Nail polish pen is a great tool that allows you to unleash your artistic side.

Look for pens with tips that offer application precision and versatility.

Fine tips will let you draw intricate designs and nail art with ease.

Brush tips will let you coat the entire nail plate with a few strokes without staining the cuticles.

7. Packaging and Portability

Try to buy pens that come in compact, travel-friendly designs.

They are easy to carry in your purse or travel bag, making touch-ups or nail art on the go a breeze.

Also, look for pens that are spill-proof and securely close to prevent any leakage or mess.

What are nail polish pens?

Most nail polishes are sold in small bottles that have a brush attached to the lid.

The brush is immersed into the bottle.

And you pick the polish up with that brush and paint it onto your nails.

So most nail polish applicators work like paintbrushes.

You have to regulate the amount of polish that you pick up.

And you need to brush the excess polish off against the opening of the bottle.

Nail polish pens are pen-like tools that contain nail polish or gel nail polish inside.

They have a brush or pen-like applicator tip that lets you paint your nails easily.

The polish gets dispensed through that applicator, just like ink in ordinary pens.

These pens give you more control over the amount of polish that you apply to your nails.

What are their advantages?

If you have a problem with applying nail polish or gel nail polish these pens would be ideal for you.

And if you want to draw intricate designs on your nails pens will also come really handy.

They give you a lot of control over the nail polish application and nail art drawing.

The polish won’t leak into your cuticles, you won’t have smudges.

You can create a perfect coating on your nails.

In addition to that, nail polish pens let you apply the polish in a very thin layer.

So this helps it dry better and is especially good for applying gel nail polish.

You must always apply gel polishes in a thin layer to let them get cured better under the lamp.

What are the disadvantages?

Even though nail polish pens are pretty convenient, they aren’t too popular and there are pretty few nail polish pen sets on the market.

What’s the reason?

The main reason is that the pens’ applicators become gloopy and clogged with polish pretty quickly.

You’ll need to clean the brush or pen tip very thoroughly after each use.

Otherwise, the polish will dry and your pen will become unusable.

In addition to that, these pens may leak during storage. And there are usually no locking mechanisms to prevent leakage.

However, if you use them right these pens are very convenient tools, especially for a beginner.

How to use nail polish pens?

If you’re using nail art pens with ordinary polish then you shouldn’t use them on bare nails.

First, you’ll need to coat your nails with a base coat or color nail polish and let that polish fully dry.

Then you can draw over that polish layer.

Just draw your designs, let them dry, and cover them with a layer of clear nail polish top coat.

If you’re using brush-type pens you can just coat your nails with nail polish that gets dispensed from these pens in the same way as when you use a nail polish brush.

You may find this way of applying nail polish more convenient than the traditional one.

