10 Best Razor Clam Recipes to Try (2025)

Seafood lovers rejoice! I’ve compiled a list of the 10 best razor clam recipes for you to obsess over.

If you’ve never tried a razor clam, this is your sign to give the sea species a try.

They taste like regular clams with a little touch of “je ne sais quoi” that will leave you addicted.

Like all seafood, razor clams are best served with a healthy dose of oil and garlic to really accentuate the tasty flavors.

They also pair perfectly with white wine!

If you’re not sure where to begin, this recipe roundup is a great start to giving razor clams a shot.

Behold, the best razor clam recipes that will rock your world.

If you’re looking for a sensational recipe to wow your dinner guests, then these garlic butter razor clams will fit the bill.

Each clam is tender, sweet, and melts in your mouth. The best part about this recipe has to be the garlic butter, which adds a savory bite to every mouthful.

Even better, this clam recipe only takes 15 minutes to make! In such a short amount of time, you can have this gourmet meal ready.

It’ll definitely make a statement on your table.

If you’ve never thought about serving spaghetti with razor clams, do it. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

The unlikely combo does wonders together; the pasta makes the perfect base for the salty-sweetness of the clams.

Think prosciutto, but fishier (in the best way possible).

If you’re looking for a little taste of the seaside to warm you up on a brisk wintery day, this recipe will do that and more.

My favorite part about this dish is the white wine sauce that adds a nice dose of acidity to this delicacy of a meal.

If you’re craving a little taste of the coastline, I have the recipe for you!

This Pacific razor clam chowder has a lot going for it.

It has sweet clams, a creamy sauce spiced with some dry vermouth, and fresh herbs that add a zesty taste.

This recipe might go a little heavy on the ingredients, but let me tell you, it’s so worth it.

I mean, how can you go wrong with potatoes, fish, and cream?

This dream combination is the ultimate comfort food and makes this wonderful soup.

Okay, how cool does this recipe look?

Picture it: your guests arrive at your highly-coveted dinner party and spot this beauty sitting pretty on your table.

This recipe creates the perfect razor clams with garlic sauce and rice vermicelli, making it the perfect summer dish for any balmy night.

Each bite will blow you away with savory garlic flavor, which balances out the fishiness nicely. It’ll be hard to not go back for seconds, trust me.

Where can you go wrong with fried clams, or any fried fish for that matter?

If you love fish and chips, then you’re going to love these fried clams. Each bite is crispy, savory, and melts in your mouth.

The aioli dipping sauce is the icing on the cake, adding a fresh garlic creaminess to every nibble.

This would be a hit at your next cocktail party and would pair perfectly with a dry Chardonnay.

Or whip up these bad boys at your next football party. The options are endless.

Anything beer-battered is always a win in my book. I love the subtle bitterness that beer batter creates when you fry something.

Not only does this recipe melt in your mouth, but the pleasant spice of paprika and cayenne go so well with the fishy flavor.

Serve with some fries, aioli, and of course, some nice cold Mexican beers for ultimate results.

I can’t wait to whip up a big batch of these beer-battered razor clams after my next beach day.

This little dish is bursting with a big flavor. Each spoonful with cast tastes of onion, chilis, ginger, and the ocean onto your palate.

If you’re craving some Asian-inspired cuisine, then this recipe should be a must-have on your list.

Not only does it taste amazing, but it’s the perfect warm soup to consume on chilly winter days. Each bite will thaw out your soul.

These Vietnamese grilled razor clams are simply to die for!

There’s a secret weapon to creating this dish and that’s fried shallots. If you’ve never fried shallots before, let me tell you, they’re a game-changer.

They unleash all the sweet, savory flavor of shallots, plus more you didn’t even know you could access.

Combined with the roasted peanuts, these two ingredients really make these grilled razor clams a shining star on your dinner table.

These razor clams are brimming with fresh, Springtime flavor. Each bite will coat your palate with garlic, ginger, dried chili flakes, and lime.

It’s a simple, tasty recipe that can make a great side dish. Serve with some white rice to make this side an amazing main course!

This recipe is also very easy to whip up. Plus it shows you how to catch some razor clams yourself! We’ve all heard of farm-to-table, now meet sea-to-table.

This amazing dish will surely satisfy any seafood lover in your house.

Every bite of these sauteed razor clams is juicy and succulent and tastes like the sea.

You saute each clam in a healthy dose of white wine, garlic, olive oil, and parsley, which adds so much delicious flavor to each bite.

Your dinner party guests won’t know what hit them after indulging in these delicious razor clams.