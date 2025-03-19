10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (2025)

6 Best Outdoor Shower Kits for Backyards and Campsites
ByAlex Rennie and Mary Henn
Updated on Oct. 29, 2024
If your current shower isn't up to par, consider replacing it with one of these convenient shower kits.
If your bathroom needs a refresh but you don’t have the time to undergo a full remodel, a shower kit is ideal. A shower kit is a prefabricated cubicle that quickly transforms your bathroom into a new space. It’s acheap and easy way to revamp your bathroom.
Best Shower Kit for Small Bathrooms
Ebern Designs Harta Shower Kit
Best Corner Shower Kit
DreamLine Cornerview Shower Kit
Best Shower Kit With a Curved Sliding Door
OVE Decors Breeze Shower Kit
Best Grout-Free Shower Kit
Craft+Main Jetcoat Corner Shower Kit
Best Frameless Glass Shower Kit
Vigo Winslow Shower Kit
Best Modern Shower Kit
DreamLine French Corner Shower Kit
Best Overall Shower Kit
Allen+Roth Alcove Panel Shower Kit
Best Shower Kit With Shelves
Delta EverEdge Shower Kit
Best Shower Kit With a Seat
Sterling Accord Seated Shower Kit
Best Center-Drain Shower Kit
Sterling Medley Shower Kit
Best Shower Kit for Small Bathrooms
Ebern Designs Harta Shower Kit
The curved glass-paneled design of this corner shower kitis well-suited for those seeking a distinctive look. The 32-in. x 78-in. dimensions of this kit make it ideal for smaller to mid-sized bathrooms. This 2-piece kit includes an easy-to-install base and a glass door.
Pros:
- Multiple color and finish options
- Sliding door
- Reversible door handing
- Easy to install and keep clean
Cons:
- Narrower than other shower kits
Best Corner Shower Kit
DreamLine Cornerview Shower Kit
Theconvenient sliding doors of this DreamLine shower kitwon’t take up valuable room like swinging options do, making its 36-in. x 36-in. frame perfect for those short onbathroom space.
The wall profiles also account for up to 1/2-inch of uneven or out-of-plum walls, saving serious headaches during installation. Its slip-resistant floor also makes this a safer option for senior family members. If a spotless shower is a priority, the stain-resistant acrylic walls will be appreciated.
Pros:
- Modern appearance
- Multiple color and finish options
Cons:
- More expensive than other shower kits
Best Shower Kit With a Curved Sliding Door
OVE Decors Breeze Shower Kit
Another space-saving design, this OVE Decors kit features a curved sliding door—great for a corner shower lacking room for a swinging door.
This two-piece kit also makes it relatively hassle-free for an experienced installer. The reversible door handle means it can be made to open from either side. Keep in mind that this kit only includes the doors and a 32-in. x 32-in. acrylic base, not the wall panels.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Reversible door design for right or left wall instillation
Cons:
- Does not include built-in shelving
Best Grout-Free Shower Kit
Craft+Main Jetcoat Corner Shower Kit
This Craft+Main Jetcoat shower kit can be installed over a waterproof backer or even tile. This grout-free solution measures 42-in. x 42.-in.
This kit offers an ultra-durable premium finish and four different configurations, making it an easy and affordable way to give your bath a stylish and dramatic makeover.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Waterproof and fire retardant
- Easy to install and keep clean
Cons:
- Does not include built-in shelving or shower door
Best Frameless Glass Shower Kit
Vigo Winslow Shower Kit
Anyone who appreciates the high-end, minimalist look of a frameless glass shower enclosureshould check out this 47-in.-wide Vigo shower kit. The pre-drilled door allows for easy handle installation, and a convenient stopper keeps it from making accidental contact with the wall when opened.
Pros:
- Modern appearance
- Multiple color and finish options
Cons:
- Does not include a shower base/floor or walls
Best Modern Shower Kit
DreamLine French Corner Shower Kit
We love the look of this angular shower kit—it’s the perfect addition to a modern industrial bathroom style with a European vibe. Plus, the two corner-opening sliding doors create a spacious center walkthrough.
This shower base has a glossy acrylic finish that is scratch, slip and stain resistant for safe showering, and it’s reinforced with fiberglass for durability.Although the aluminum wall profiles allow for up to 1/2-inch of unevenness in your walls—a convenient feature—consider hiring a pro to install this shower kit.
Pros:
- Modern appearance
- SlimLine base offers low threshold for easy entry and exit
Cons:
- More expensive than other shower kits
Best Overall Shower Kit
Allen+Roth Alcove Panel Shower Kit
Say goodbye to mortar, messy grout and time-consuming tiling. This shower kit from Allen+Roth provides a modern feel with finish options that give the look of subway tile, marble and more.
The kit only takes a few hours to measure, cut and adhere to the wall, which makes this a perfect DIY project. Plus, the acrylic walls are easy to wipe down, making it a smart choice when you have several family members utilizing the same shower.
Pros:
- Modern appearance
- Easy to install and keep clean
Cons:
- Delicate materials require careful instillation
Best Shower Kit With Shelves
Delta EverEdge Shower Kit
We love the extra-long shelf integrated into the back wall of this 60-in. x 32-in. kit from Delta. With six additional shelves, it’s ideal for anyone with lots of shower accessories who wants them within arm’s reach. The high-gloss acrylic finish also makes for easy cleaning. Delta offers a limited 10-year warranty.
Pros:
- Very affordable
- Generous storage space
Cons:
- Only one design option
Best Shower Kit With a Seat
Sterling Accord Seated Shower Kit
This alcove kit features an integrated seat, which can be easily positioned on either side or removed altogether from theshower layout.
Therecessed shelvesalso create a spacious overall feel, and the 36-inch depth allows even more room to move around. We’re also fans of the composite finish, providing the durability of acrylic at a lighter weight. That makes installation that much easier.
Pros:
- Light-weight material
- Integrated shower seat
- Generous storage space
Cons:
- More expensive than other shower kits
Best Center-Drain Shower Kit
Sterling Medley Shower Kit
Alex Rennie
Alex Rennie is a freelance writer who specializes in the home improvement, DIY, and appliance space. Having spent more than five years as a residential and commercial carpenter in NYC–specializing in custom furniture construction and installation–Alex uses his hands-on experience and expert insight to craft product reviews, buying guides, and h...
Mary Henn
Mary Henn, MA, MFA, is a shopping editor at Family Handyman. She’s also a national award-winning writer and journalist. Her expertise lies in interior design, cleaning, pets and outdoor trends.
