10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (2025)

Table of Contents
Now Trending Best Shower Kit for Small Bathrooms Ebern Designs Harta Shower Kit Best Corner Shower Kit DreamLine Cornerview Shower Kit Best Shower Kit With a Curved Sliding Door OVE Decors Breeze Shower Kit Best Grout-Free Shower Kit Craft+Main Jetcoat Corner Shower Kit Best Frameless Glass Shower Kit Vigo Winslow Shower Kit Best Modern Shower Kit DreamLine French Corner Shower Kit Best Overall Shower Kit Allen+Roth Alcove Panel Shower Kit Best Shower Kit With Shelves Delta EverEdge Shower Kit Best Shower Kit With a Seat Sterling Accord Seated Shower Kit Best Center-Drain Shower Kit Sterling Medley Shower Kit References

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (21)10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (22)

ByAlex Rennie and Mary Henn

Updated on Oct. 29, 2024

If your current shower isn't up to par, consider replacing it with one of these convenient shower kits.

Our editors and experts handpick every product we feature. We may earn a commission from your purchases.Learn more.

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (23)VIA MERCHANT

If your bathroom needs a refresh but you don’t have the time to undergo a full remodel, a shower kit is ideal. A shower kit is a prefabricated cubicle that quickly transforms your bathroom into a new space. It’s acheap and easy way to revamp your bathroom.

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (34)via merchant

Best Shower Kit for Small Bathrooms

Ebern Designs Harta Shower Kit

The curved glass-paneled design of this corner shower kitis well-suited for those seeking a distinctive look. The 32-in. x 78-in. dimensions of this kit make it ideal for smaller to mid-sized bathrooms. This 2-piece kit includes an easy-to-install base and a glass door.

Pros:

  • Multiple color and finish options
  • Sliding door
  • Reversible door handing
  • Easy to install and keep clean

Cons:

  • Narrower than other shower kits

On Sale

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (35)via merchant

Lowest Price in 30 days

Best Corner Shower Kit

DreamLine Cornerview Shower Kit

Theconvenient sliding doors of this DreamLine shower kitwon’t take up valuable room like swinging options do, making its 36-in. x 36-in. frame perfect for those short onbathroom space.

The wall profiles also account for up to 1/2-inch of uneven or out-of-plum walls, saving serious headaches during installation. Its slip-resistant floor also makes this a safer option for senior family members. If a spotless shower is a priority, the stain-resistant acrylic walls will be appreciated.

Pros:

  • Modern appearance
  • Multiple color and finish options

Cons:

  • More expensive than other shower kits

On Sale

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (36)via merchant

Best Shower Kit With a Curved Sliding Door

OVE Decors Breeze Shower Kit

Another space-saving design, this OVE Decors kit features a curved sliding door—great for a corner shower lacking room for a swinging door.

This two-piece kit also makes it relatively hassle-free for an experienced installer. The reversible door handle means it can be made to open from either side. Keep in mind that this kit only includes the doors and a 32-in. x 32-in. acrylic base, not the wall panels.

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Reversible door design for right or left wall instillation

Cons:

  • Does not include built-in shelving

On Sale

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (37)via merchant

Lowest Price in 30 days

Best Grout-Free Shower Kit

Craft+Main Jetcoat Corner Shower Kit

This Craft+Main Jetcoat shower kit can be installed over a waterproof backer or even tile. This grout-free solution measures 42-in. x 42.-in.

This kit offers an ultra-durable premium finish and four different configurations, making it an easy and affordable way to give your bath a stylish and dramatic makeover.

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Waterproof and fire retardant
  • Easy to install and keep clean

Cons:

  • Does not include built-in shelving or shower door

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (38)via merchant

Best Frameless Glass Shower Kit

Vigo Winslow Shower Kit

Anyone who appreciates the high-end, minimalist look of a frameless glass shower enclosureshould check out this 47-in.-wide Vigo shower kit. The pre-drilled door allows for easy handle installation, and a convenient stopper keeps it from making accidental contact with the wall when opened.

Pros:

  • Modern appearance
  • Multiple color and finish options

Cons:

  • Does not include a shower base/floor or walls

On Sale

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (39)via merchant

Lowest Price in 30 days

Best Modern Shower Kit

DreamLine French Corner Shower Kit

1317.6424% OFFAvailable for $989.99

905.8722% OFFAvailable for $700

We love the look of this angular shower kit—it’s the perfect addition to a modern industrial bathroom style with a European vibe. Plus, the two corner-opening sliding doors create a spacious center walkthrough.

This shower base has a glossy acrylic finish that is scratch, slip and stain resistant for safe showering, and it’s reinforced with fiberglass for durability.Although the aluminum wall profiles allow for up to 1/2-inch of unevenness in your walls—a convenient feature—consider hiring a pro to install this shower kit.

Pros:

  • Modern appearance
  • SlimLine base offers low threshold for easy entry and exit

Cons:

  • More expensive than other shower kits

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (40)via merchant

Best Overall Shower Kit

Allen+Roth Alcove Panel Shower Kit

Say goodbye to mortar, messy grout and time-consuming tiling. This shower kit from Allen+Roth provides a modern feel with finish options that give the look of subway tile, marble and more.

The kit only takes a few hours to measure, cut and adhere to the wall, which makes this a perfect DIY project. Plus, the acrylic walls are easy to wipe down, making it a smart choice when you have several family members utilizing the same shower.

Pros:

  • Modern appearance
  • Easy to install and keep clean

Cons:

  • Delicate materials require careful instillation

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (41)via merchant

Best Shower Kit With Shelves

Delta EverEdge Shower Kit

We love the extra-long shelf integrated into the back wall of this 60-in. x 32-in. kit from Delta. With six additional shelves, it’s ideal for anyone with lots of shower accessories who wants them within arm’s reach. The high-gloss acrylic finish also makes for easy cleaning. Delta offers a limited 10-year warranty.

Pros:

  • Very affordable
  • Generous storage space

Cons:

  • Only one design option

On Sale

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (42)via merchant

Lowest Price in 30 days

Best Shower Kit With a Seat

Sterling Accord Seated Shower Kit

This alcove kit features an integrated seat, which can be easily positioned on either side or removed altogether from theshower layout.

Therecessed shelvesalso create a spacious overall feel, and the 36-inch depth allows even more room to move around. We’re also fans of the composite finish, providing the durability of acrylic at a lighter weight. That makes installation that much easier.

Pros:

  • Light-weight material
  • Integrated shower seat
  • Generous storage space

Cons:

  • More expensive than other shower kits

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (43)via merchant

Best Center-Drain Shower Kit

Sterling Medley Shower Kit

Author

Alex Rennie

Alex Rennie is a freelance writer who specializes in the home improvement, DIY, and appliance space. Having spent more than five years as a residential and commercial carpenter in NYC–specializing in custom furniture construction and installation–Alex uses his hands-on experience and expert insight to craft product reviews, buying guides, and h...

Read More

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (44)

Author

Mary Henn

Mary Henn, MA, MFA, is a shopping editor at Family Handyman. She’s also a national award-winning writer and journalist. Her expertise lies in interior design, cleaning, pets and outdoor trends.

Read More

10 Best Shower Kits of 2022 (45)

