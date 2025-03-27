10 Best Wrinkle Creams That Actually Worked in Our Lab Tests (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Lines and wrinkles can pop up on your face from your 30s and 40s to your 50s, 60s and beyond as a normal part of aging caused by sun damage, repeated facial movement and genetics, among other factors. Whether you want to embrace the character and beauty they add or soften their appearance (or both!), incorporating an effective anti-aging cream into your skincare routine can help skin look fresh through the years.

"While seeing a reduction in wrinkles is the main benefit of anti-aging topical skincare products, many of these also help hydrate skin, target dark spots or address other concerns," explains Kathleen S. Viscusi, M.D., dermatologist and co-founder of Dermatology and Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta in Marietta, Georgia. In addition, "anti-aging creams are often made with antioxidants and brightening agents that help decrease skin inflammation," says Naana Boakye, M.D., a dermatologist in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

But with so many "top-rated" wrinkle creams, lotions and moisturizers making lofty promises, it can be tricky to know what actually works. Thankfully, our scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab are constantly testing anti-aging products, including wrinkle creams for the full face (hello, deep wrinkles and forehead lines!), eyes and neck, from drugstore bargains to luxury splurges.

The formulas are rigorously tested both in the Lab using instruments that calculate changes in wrinkles, skin texture, firmness and hydration over time, and on consumer testers, who report on their performance. For each GH Beauty Lab anti-aging category test, thousands of measurements and tester feedback data points are compiled to find the best wrinkle creams you can buy.