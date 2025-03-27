10 Best Wrinkle Creams That Actually Worked in Our Lab Tests (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Read more
Read more
Read more
Lines and wrinkles can pop up on your face from your 30s and 40s to your 50s, 60s and beyond as a normal part of aging caused by sun damage, repeated facial movement and genetics, among other factors. Whether you want to embrace the character and beauty they add or soften their appearance (or both!), incorporating an effective anti-aging cream into your skincare routine can help skin look fresh through the years.
"While seeing a reduction in wrinkles is the main benefit of anti-aging topical skincare products, many of these also help hydrate skin, target dark spots or address other concerns," explains Kathleen S. Viscusi, M.D., dermatologist and co-founder of Dermatology and Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta in Marietta, Georgia. In addition, "anti-aging creams are often made with antioxidants and brightening agents that help decrease skin inflammation," says Naana Boakye, M.D., a dermatologist in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.
But with so many "top-rated" wrinkle creams, lotions and moisturizers making lofty promises, it can be tricky to know what actually works. Thankfully, our scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab are constantly testing anti-aging products, including wrinkle creams for the full face (hello, deep wrinkles and forehead lines!), eyes and neck, from drugstore bargains to luxury splurges.
The formulas are rigorously tested both in the Lab using instruments that calculate changes in wrinkles, skin texture, firmness and hydration over time, and on consumer testers, who report on their performance. For each GH Beauty Lab anti-aging category test, thousands of measurements and tester feedback data points are compiled to find the best wrinkle creams you can buy.
1
Best Overall
No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Night Cream
Pros
- Reduced wrinkles by 13% in Lab tests
- Increased skin firmness by 28% and hydration by 32%
- Appealing texture
- Non-irritating
Cons
- Didn't work as well at minimizing dark spots
No7's night cream, power-packed with active ingredients, minimized lines on the face more than any other anti-aging cream in the GH Beauty Lab's most recent tests. Digital imaging with the Visia Complexion Analyzer device showed that it reduced wrinkles by 13% in four weeks, one of the best line reduction measurements in Lab testing history. The formula also upped skin firmness by 28% over the same time period per the Cutometer machine, which measures skin laxity, and moisturization by 32% in six hours in Corneometer readings of skin hydration levels. (It didn't perform as well at diminishing dark spots, however.)
Testers said: Consumer testers ranked it highly for having a pleasant texture (not too thick, sticky or greasy), soaking in fast and not irritating skin. "It made my skin look younger and supple," one commented.
Key ingredients: Retinol, peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid | Best for: All skin types, including dry and sensitive | Size: 1.6 oz. | How to use: Nightly as last step in skincare routine
2
Best Value
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Daily Face Moisturizer with SPF 30
Now 36% Off
Pros
- Bargain price
- Reduced dark spots by 13.5% in Lab tests
- Minimizes lines, firms skin and evens tone
- Contains SPF
Cons
- Some testers preferred a richer formula
This top dermatologist pick from Neutrogena, made with the gold standard anti-aging ingredient retinol, aced the GH Beauty Lab’s anti-aging day cream test. Lab tests with the Visia Complexion Analyzer found that it reduced dark spots by 13.5%, and measurably firmed skin and evened tone over eight weeks of use. This drugstore GH Beauty Award winner also quenches dry skin and protects against the sun’s rays with broad spectrum SPF 30.
Testers said: The lotion was a tester favorite, earning high scores for improving radiance and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. Users liked that it absorbed quickly, didn’t irritate and had minimal scent, though some wished the formula was richer. “Hands down, the best wrinkle cream I’ve tried!” a tester raved. Another reported: "My skin looks younger and firmer and has less visible wrinkles."
Key ingredients: Retinol, vitamin C, sunscreen | Best for: All skin types except sensitive | Size: 1 oz. | How to use: Daily in the morning as last step in skincare routine
3
Best Deep Wrinkle Cream
Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Cream
Pros
- Noticeably smooths lines on face and neck
- Hydrates and softens skin
- Can be used morning and night
Cons
- Formula may be too heavy for some
Soften creases on the face and neck with this double-duty Fresh formula; it excelled in our Lab's neck treatment test at minimizing stubborn lines and softening skin. Lab before-and-after photo evaluations showed the cream visibly smoothed lines, plus testers rated it highly for leaving skin looking and feeling moisturized.
Testers said: Most users praised the "really rich" texture, though one said it was "too thick." A fan called it great "for skin that needs extra moisturizing for lines and wrinkles."
Key ingredients: Peptides, hyaluronic acid, plant extracts | Best for: Dry skin | Size: 1.6 oz. | How to use: Daily morning and/or night after serum and before sunscreen
4
Best Eye Wrinkle Cream
No7 Restore & Renew Multi Action Eye Cream
Pros
- Reduced eye area wrinkles by 12% in Lab tests
- Increased skin firmness by 28%
- Boosted moisturization by 30%
- Non-greasy texture
Cons
- One tester experienced irritation from use
Crow's feet and eye area wrinkles don't stand a chance against this No7 formula, the best in the GH Beauty Lab's most recent eye cream test for smoothing lines. In Lab digital imaging with the Visia Complexion Analyzer, it reduced eye area wrinkle size and severity by an impressive 13% over four weeks of use. The cream had other anti-aging effects, too, including raising skin's firmness by 28% in Lab Cutometer measurements and hydration by 30% in Corneometer calculations.
Testers said: Users gave it the highest scores for its non-greasy, "smooth" texture and lack of scent, though one did develop irritation during use. Overall, they raved about the wrinkle-smoothing effects, with three saying it "noticeably reduced" their eye lines.
Key ingredients: Peptides, retinol, hyaluronic acid | Best for: All skin types | Size: 0.5 oz. | How to use: Daily morning and night after serum and before moisturizer
5
Best Retinol Wrinkle Cream
SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream
Pros
- Raised skin firmness by 28% in Lab tests
- Smooths texture
- Evens tone
Cons
- Not as strong moisturizing effects
This SkinBetter Science cream's gentle yet powerful formula makes it a dermatologist and beauty expert go-to and a strong performer in GH Beauty Lab testing. Lab assessments found the GH Beauty Award winner boosted skin's firmness by 28% over four weeks and scored high for improving skin texture and tone. It didn't hydrate skin as well, though, so it may require following up with a richer night cream or moisturizer.
Testers said: GH consumer testers gave it top points for its texture that soaked in quickly and for not causing redness or irritation. "My skin felt firmer and my fine lines were diminished," a user remarked.
Key ingredients: Retinol, glycolic acid, peptides | Best for: All skin types except dry | Size: 1 oz. | How to use: Nightly after cleansing and before night cream
6
Best Wrinkle Cream for Sensitive Skin
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream
Pros
- Increased skin firmness by 29% and moisturization 32% in Lab tests
- Smooths texture
- Not irritating
Cons
- May not absorb quickly
No pain, no gain isn't true when it comes to all anti-aging creams. Case in point: Philosophy's gentle formula, a GH Beauty Lab night cream test winner that delivered heavy duty moisturizing and firming effects sans irritation. In Lab calculations, it upped skin hydration by 32% in six hours and firmness by 29% in four weeks of use, yet 95% of testers agreed it didn't cause irritation or redness. It was also best in Lab assessment for improving skin texture.
Testers said: Users rated it top for its "soft" scent, however some said it took time to absorb. "It seems to help with some of my fine lines," one reported. Another noted: "I noticed my skin feels firmer in the morning."
Key ingredients: Peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid | Best for: Dry or sensitive skin | Size: 2 oz. | How to use: Nightly after last step in skincare routine
7
Best Wrinkle Cream for Oily or Combination Skin
Mary Kay TimeWise Antioxidant Moisturizer for Combination to Oily Skin
Pros
- Oil-free and won't clog pores
- Improves lines, crow's feet wrinkles and firmness
- Absorbs quickly
Cons
- May not be rich enough for other skin types
Anti-aging creams don't have to be heavy to be effective: This Good Housekeeping Seal star Mary Kay moisturizer is oil-free and non-comedogenic (not pore-clogging), created specially for oily and combination skin types. According to Beauty Lab data evaluation, it significantly improved skin firmness, lines and crow's feet starting after two weeks of use.
Testers said: An impressive 95% of users agreed it absorbs quickly and 79% agreed that it helps maintain skin's moisture balance.
Key ingredients: Niacinamide, peptides, antioxidants | Best for: Oily or combination skin | Size: 3 oz. | How to use: Daily morning and/or night after serum and before sunscreen
8
Best Anti-Aging Night Cream
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Facial Cream
Pros
- Increased skin firmness 27%
- Minimizes wrinkles
- Brightens skin tone
- Softens skin
Cons
- May not absorb quickly
A skin-smoothing retinol treatment and night moisturizer in one, Olay was a winner of the GH Beauty Lab’s anti-aging night cream test thanks to its visible brightening, softening, firming and wrinkle-reducing effects. The formula raised skin’s firmness by 27% over four weeks of use in measurements with the Lab’s Cutometer machine. It also scored at the top for reducing wrinkles via digital imaging with the Visia Complexion Analyzer.
Testers said: A full 100% of testers agreed it made skin feel softer and they also ranked it best at brightening, though some noted that the cream took time to soak in. "I can see that fine lines are less noticeable," a user noted. Another said: "It seemed to work as well as my prescription retinoid."
Key ingredients: Retinol, niacinamide, peptides | Best for: All skin types | Size: 1.7 oz. | How to use: Nightly as a last step in skincare routine
9
Best Day Cream for Wrinkles
Roc Skincare Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30
Pros
- Faded dark spots by 4.5% in Lab tests
- Softens, firms and smooths lines
- Contains SPF
- Improves skin texture
Cons
- A few users said it caused breakouts
Great for everyday wear, Roc's moisturizer with SPF was a GH Beauty Lab anti-aging day cream test winner, absorbing quickly and not leaving a greasy feeling on skin. In Lab digital imaging with the Visia Complexion Analyzer, the formula reduced visible dark spots by 4.5% and improved skin's texture by 11% in four weeks of use. It also didn't irritate eyes despite containing sunscreen, however a few testers reported breakouts.
Testers said: Consumer testers gave it top marks for softening, firming and reducing wrinkles. "It made my skin feel plump, smooth and glowing," one commented. A second user said they "noticed a difference in skin tone and texture and would continue using it."
Key ingredients: Vitamin C, sunscreen | Best for: All skin types | Size: 1.7 oz. | How to use: Daily in the morning as last step in skincare routine
10
Best Neck Wrinkle Cream
NeoStrata Triple Firming Neck Cream
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Reduces neck lines
- Hydrates and softens skin
- Lightweight formula
Cons
- Doesn't provide a lifting effect
Smooth stubborn neck area lines with this amino acid-infused cream from dermatologist-recommended brand NeoStrata, a winner of the GH Beauty Lab's anti-aging neck treatment test. It was best at minimizing the look of testers’ neck lines and wrinkles over 12 weeks in standardized digital imaging.
Testers said: The formula scored high among testers for making skin feel moisturized, but didn't rank as well for lifting. Many also commented that they liked the "light" texture. “I have very dry skin and felt it was hydrating," a user revealed. A second noted that her "neck and décolletage looked smoother."
Key ingredients: Plant stem cells, amino acids, vitamin E | Best for: All skin types | Size: 2.8 oz. | How to use: Morning and/or evening after serum (if applicable)
How we test the best wrinkle creams
The GH Beauty Lab has decades of history testing anti-aging skincare products, including the day creams, night creams, eye creams and neck creams included in this story. Beauty Lab scientists first label-mask the products to eliminate brand bias, then distribute them to testers around the country, who use them as part of their skincare routine for a set time period. The consumer testers report their feedback on product performance, benefits on the look and feel of skin, and ease of use, including application, texture, scent and irritation.
Products are also evaluated in the Lab using technical instruments like the Corneometer device (left), which measures skin moisture levels over six hours after application, the Cutometer machine, which gauges skin firmness, and the Visia Complexion Analyzer (below), which tracks changes in skin including wrinkles, texture, pigmentation and pores over four or more weeks of use. Thousands of data points from both the consumer and Lab tests are then quantified to determine the best wrinkle and anti-aging creams.
What to look for when shopping for the best wrinkle creams
GH Beauty Lab and dermatologist experts recommend seeking out the following key types of anti-aging skincare ingredients in wrinkle cream formulas for the face, eyes and neck:
✔️ Retinol: "A derivative of vitamin A, it's proven to slow down and sometimes reverse age-related changes that occur over time within skin," says Libby Rhee, M.D., Dermatology Advisor for Ro Derm and Founder of Liora Dermatology & Aesthetics in New York City. "It works by increasing skin cell turnover, thereby increasing collagen production, as well as reducing the breakdown of collagen." They improve skin texture, smooth wrinkles, firm and even skin tone for a more radiant complexion.
✔️ Peptides: "A great anti-aging ingredient, they are small chains of amino acids that act as building blocks for proteins such as collagen, which we lose as we age," Dr. Viscusi says. They help reduce lines and wrinkles and increase skin firmness over time.
✔️ Antioxidants: Including vitamins C and E, resveratrol and niacinamide (vitamin B3), these help prevent "oxidative stress from sources such as sun exposure, smoking, pollution and poor nutrition that can play a major role in premature skin aging," Dr. Rhee explains. Vitamin C and niacinamide also help even skin tone and brighten, among other anti-aging benefits.
✔️ Moisturizers: "Moisturizing ingredients should be in everyone's toolkit," Dr. Boakye says. Actives like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin help replenish skin hydration that can decline with age, as well as temporarily plumping lines.
✔️ Sunscreen: "It’s estimated that 80% of the skin changes we attribute to chronological aging, like wrinkles and dark spots, are due to the cumulative effects of day-to-day sun exposure," Dr. Rhee says. "In that sense, they are largely preventable with the daily and consistent use of broad spectrum sunscreen." Apply a face sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, recommends GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek: "Sunscreen is the best anti-aging defense, no matter what other anti-aging products you apply."
Do wrinkle creams work like Botox?
While no topical skincare product can totally remove wrinkles produce the results of a professional treatment like Botox, GH Beauty Lab testing has found that some anti-aging creams and products (like the top-tested formulas on our list) do work and provide visible effects. "In our tests, we are able to see measurable improvements in skin's firmness and hydration and a decrease [in] lines, wrinkles and dark spots," Wnek says. But consistency is key: It takes at least four weeks of daily application to start seeing benefits from skincare treatments like creams and up to twelve for maximum results.
What's the best way to use a wrinkle cream?
First, GH Beauty Lab experts recommend closely following the directions on the product's packaging, as some formulas are created to be applied twice per day, while others are meant to be used once. For best results, "always apply products on a clean, dry face," Dr. Rhee advises. And to avoid irritation, "start off slowly," Dr. Boakye says, applying a small amount of a treatment once per week and increasing the frequency two to three times per week.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek develops and oversees the testing of skincare product categories including anti-aging moisturizers, night creams, eye creams and more, utilizing both lab instrumentation and consumer feedback to recommend the best products on the market.
GH Beauty Director April Franzino has over 15 years of experience researching, writing and editing skincare-related content. She worked closely with the GH Beauty Lab scientists to report on the results of their wrinkle cream and anti-aging product tests, plus interviewed dermatologist for their insights into the category.
GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann oversees all of the Lab's product testing, including wrinkle creams and anti-aging products. She provided an expert review of this story.
