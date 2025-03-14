10 BLOEM NAGEL ART IDEEËN VOOR 2022 (2025)

De lente is hier! En wat is een betere manier om het nieuwe seizoen te vieren dan met een frisse manicure? Berg je bordeauxrode en sombere tinten van de winter op, want dit seizoen draait om pasteltinten, het omarmen van gedurfde en heldere kleuren en het toevoegen van bloemontwerpen op de nagels.

Bloemen voor de lente zijn misschien niet baanbrekend, maar bloemen nagels zullen altijd een lente basis zijn! Om je te helpen inspireren voor je manicures dit seizoen, hebben we een lijst samengesteld vanbloeiendmooie bloemen nagelkunst ontwerpen die de beste zijn.

Vergeet-mij-niet Bloemen Nagels

Met hun luchtblauwe basis en delicate madeliefjes zijn deze bloemen nagels perfect voor de lente! Deze look is gemaakt met onzeEerlijke PasvormBuilder In A Bottle en onze Urban Graffiti gel nagellakken inVergeet Mij Niet,BoterbloemandSneeuwwitjeOm het meeste uit dit ontwerp te halen, heb je vrij lange natuurlijke nagels of nagelverlengingen nodig.

70s-geïnspireerde Bloemen Nagels

Of kies voor 70s-geïnspireerde bloemen nagelkunst aangevuld met groovy golven! Onze kleuren die hier gebruikt zijn, zijn weer Buttercup en Snow White, fel oranjeJaffa Cakeeen vleugjeCourtisane. We houden van deze kleurcombinaties samen, en deze look is perfect om je nagels deze lente en zomer op te fleuren! Dit is weer een look die het beste werkt met lange amandel-, stiletto- of kistnagelvormen.

Lente Groene Bloemige Nagels

Als het gaat om lentennagels, is groen een klassieke kleurkeuze. En de manier waarop deze groene manicure wordt aangevuld met mooie bloemen nagelkunst maakt deze look nog geschikter voor de lente! Alles wat je nodig hebt isgroene gel nagellak, witte gel nagellak, en een fijnenagelkunstkwastom op enkele delicate madeliefjes te schilderen. Eindig met eenglanzende topcoatom je ontwerp op zijn plaats te houden. Je hebt geen super lange nagels nodig voor deze look, dus het is ideaal, zelfs voor korte nagellengtes.

Multikleurige Bloemennagels

Of waarom niet kiezen voor een heldere combinatie van kleuren zoals deze multicolore bloemenmanicure? Gebruik een nagelkunstborstel en je favorietepastel gel nagellaktinten om je kleine bloemen te creëren, en je hebt een meerkleurige manicure die kan concurreren met een lentebouquet. Dit is weer een look die bewijst dat je geen superlange nagels nodig hebt om nagelkunst te kunnen doen!

Neon Bloem Nagels

Als je deze lente op zoek bent naar statement nagels, zijn deze neon bloemen nagels een perfecte optie! Heldere en gedurfde kleuren zoals deze zijn ideaal voor de lente en de zomer. Begin de look door een heteroze gel nagellakeen glinsterende gel nagellak voor je basis, kies dan een selectie van opvallende tinten om je bloemen nagelkunst te creëren. Het zit allemaal in de details, dus om de laatste hand te leggen, voeg een beetje toerhinestonein het midden van elke bloem!

Lente Tuin Bloemige Manicure

Of recreëer deze prachtige bloemen nagelkunst voor een favoriete lente manicure! Om deze look te creëren, heb je een lichtroze of nude gel nagellak nodig voor je basis en een handvol van je favoriete lentetinten. Verf je bloemblaadjes met een fijne nail art kwast, en voor de laatste details, voeg een stipje gouden gel nagellak toe in het midden van elke bloem.

Schattige tulp bloemen nagels

Als je op zoek bent naar een verfijnd ontwerp, is deze mooie tulp nagelkunst perfect. Alles wat je nodig hebt is een vaste hand en een fijne nagelkunstkwast. Voor je Franse tips, kies voor een heldere en gedurfde rode kleur en houd je nagels vierkant of squoval.

Subtiele bloemen nagelkunst

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYwKH2SMidw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Als je houdt van subtiele bloemontwerpen op je nagels, dan is deze voor jou. Dit is er een die je gemakkelijk thuis kunt doen - je hebt alleen een roze basis, een boterbloemgele tint en een stipje bruin in het midden van elke bloem nodig. Eindig met een topcoat om te verzegelen en een glanzende afwerking toe te voegen.

tot slot, als je deze lente opvallende nagels wilt, probeer dan 3D bloemen nagels! We houden van de manier waarop deze look afwisselt tussen gekleurde acryl, een marmer effect en 3D bloemen met kristallen centra. Leuk en een beetje extra, dit zijn statement nagels die perfect zijn om de zonnigere seizoenen te omarmen.

Welke van deze bloemen nagelkunst ontwerpen ga je dit seizoen proberen? We willen je bloemen nagels zien, dus zorg ervoor dat je ons tagt opInstagram.

