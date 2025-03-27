10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (2025)

Crepey skin, like dark spots and wrinkles, is an inevitable part of aging for many of us. The textural change, which causes a crinkled, thin, and dry appearance to the skin, is a result of loss of collagen and elasticity. "This is a normal part of aging that's accelerated by external factors, like sun damage, environmental pollutants, and hormonal changes," explains Jennifer Sawaya, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with U.S. Dermatology Partners in Scottsdale. Below, Sawaya and other top experts share more on how to treat crepey skin plus whether topical body lotions can make a difference.

Can you get rid of crepey skin?

The short answer: not completely, but products and treatments can help, especially in preventing the crepiness from getting worse. While body lotions aren't miracle workers, they do make a difference. "Moisturizing creams and lotions can help minimize the appearance of crepey skin on arms and legs, especially if they contain the right ingredients," says Dendy Engleman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. In-office treatments are helpful, too, especially for building more collagen and elastin, which helps with elasticity and firmness. "Laser resurfacing, microneedling, and radiofrequency can tighten and rejuvenate the skin to create a smoother texture," says Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Connecticut. Your dermatologist will be able to guide you to the best treatment options for you.

How can you treat crepey skin at home?

Any moisturizing body lotion can temporarily improve the appearance of crepey skin a bit, says Sawaya. However, if you want long-term improvement, you need a body treatment formula with active ingredients. "Look for something with a retinoid; this helps restore the skin's elasticity and accelerate collagen production," says Engleman. Peptides are also great at improving skin elasticity, says Gohara. Secondary nice-to-have ingredients: hyaluronic acid, which helps to plump and hydrate skin, and alpha hydroxy acids, which exfoliate to help improve dryness and texture.

