10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (2025)

Table of Contents
Crepey skin, like dark spots and wrinkles, is an inevitable part of aging for many of us. The textural change, which causes a crinkled, thin, and dry appearance to the skin, is a result of loss of collagen and elasticity. "This is a normal part of aging that's accelerated by external factors, like sun damage, environmental pollutants, and hormonal changes," explains Jennifer Sawaya, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with U.S. Dermatology Partners in Scottsdale. Below, Sawaya and other top experts share more on how to treat crepey skin plus whether topical body lotions can make a difference.

Can you get rid of crepey skin?

The short answer: not completely, but products and treatments can help, especially in preventing the crepiness from getting worse. While body lotions aren't miracle workers, they do make a difference. "Moisturizing creams and lotions can help minimize the appearance of crepey skin on arms and legs, especially if they contain the right ingredients," says Dendy Engleman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. In-office treatments are helpful, too, especially for building more collagen and elastin, which helps with elasticity and firmness. "Laser resurfacing, microneedling, and radiofrequency can tighten and rejuvenate the skin to create a smoother texture," says Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Connecticut. Your dermatologist will be able to guide you to the best treatment options for you.

How can you treat crepey skin at home?

Any moisturizing body lotion can temporarily improve the appearance of crepey skin a bit, says Sawaya. However, if you want long-term improvement, you need a body treatment formula with active ingredients. "Look for something with a retinoid; this helps restore the skin's elasticity and accelerate collagen production," says Engleman. Peptides are also great at improving skin elasticity, says Gohara. Secondary nice-to-have ingredients: hyaluronic acid, which helps to plump and hydrate skin, and alpha hydroxy acids, which exfoliate to help improve dryness and texture.

The experts:

1

Best for Crepey Skin on Legs

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (3)

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (4)Gentle enough to use every day
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (5)Lightweight
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (6)Budget-friendly

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (7)It takes a bit to rub into skin

Gohara says retinol is a "heavy hitter" for improving the look of crepey skin. The only potential drawback? Retinol tends to be an irritating ingredient. Luckily, she highly recommends this option because it's gentle enough to use on your entire body daily. In addition to the vitamin A derivative, the formula contains ultra-moisturizing cocoa butter and squalane. Over time, it improves the look of crepiness, dullness, and rough skin. "It does not irritate at all," says Gohara. "I use it nightly."

Key ingredientsRetinol, cocoa butter, squalane
Size6 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes

2

Best Budget

AmLactin Crepe Firming Cream

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (8)

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (9)Supports skin barrier
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (10)Exfoliates skin
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (11)Rich texture is moisturizing

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (12)It's made without fragrances but it still has a sweet scent

This is another one of Sawaya's go-to recommendations for clients worried about crepey skin. It's a rich moisturizer that adequately hydrates skin without feeling greasy or heavy conveniently packaged in a large 12-ounce tub. It effectively exfoliates skin and boosts cellular turnover but it doesn't irritate despite the high percentage of lactic acid (15 percent). Three types of ceramides in this formula help support and repair the skin barrier.

Key ingredientsLactic acid and ceramides
Size12 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes

3

Best Fragrance-Free

Gold Bond Age Renew Ultimate Crepe Corrector

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (13)

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (14)

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (15)Improves firmness and fine lines
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (16)Hydrating
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (17)Protects skin

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (18)Some reviewers say it has a clinical smell

In just two days, 82 percent of users saw a visible improvement in crepey skin on the back of hands and arms during a study conducted by the brand because well-hydrated skin looks smoother. The fast-absorbing, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic formula has hydrating vitamin E, botanicals that ward off environmental aggressors, and omega fatty acids to seal in moisture. With continued use, you'll notice an improvement in skin firmness, elasticity, and fine lines.

Key ingredients:Vitamin E, omega fatty acids, and botanicals
Size:8 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes
4

Best Scent

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Collagen-Boosting Elasti-Cream

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (20)Delicious scent
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (21)Boosts collagen production
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (22)Very moisturizing

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (23)If you like fragrance-free products, you may not like this option

Body lotions that help with crepey skin don't always have to look or smell so clinical. If you like it when your body lotion doubles as fragrance but doesn't sacrifice results, then this option from Sol de Janeiro checks all the boxes. It's a decadently rich formula that smells fresh, floral, and bright. It supports collagen production thanks to plant collagen, vegan squalane, and cacay oil, a plant that mimics the benefits of retinol.

Key ingredientsPlant collagen, vegan squalane, and cacay oil
Size8.1 oz
Fragrance-free:No

5

Best for Dry Skin

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Body Moisturizing Cream

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (24)

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (25)Hydrating
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (26)Strengthens the skin barrier
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (27)You can use it on face and body

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (28)It doesn't contain active ingredients that help crepiness long term

"Lotions can absolutely help improve the look of crepey skin by providing hydration and plumping the skin temporarily," says Gohara. She recommends this drugstore-friendly pick for those experiencing very dry, crepey skin. It contains nourishing shea butter, glycerin, soothing niacinamide, and antioxidant-rich thermal water from La Roche-Posay, France."It's great for long-lasting moisture and strengthening the skin barrier," says Gohara. "It's my go-to both for hydration and skin repair."

Key ingredients:La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water,shea butter,glycerin, andniacinamide
Size:13.52 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes

6

Best Fast-Absorbing

Soft Services Software Update Retinol Body Serum

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (30)Targets fine lines and crepiness
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (31)Brightens and evens skin tone
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (32)Lightweight

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (33)It's a small bottle

This body serum formula contains 0.25 percent pure retinol to encourage the production of collagen and cellular turnover, niacinamide to even and brighten skin tone, and glycerin to hydrate and soften skin. It's an overnight treatment that helps improve dullness, fine lines, and crepey texture. Note: It is a serum, so while it may not be as hydrating on its own compared to other richer formulas, it's a great fast-absorbing option.

Key ingredients:Retinol, niacinamide, and glycerin
Size:2.5 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes

7

Best for Crepey Skin on Arms

Maëlys cosmetics B-FLEX Lift & Firm Arm Cream

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (34)

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (35)Tightens loose crepey skin
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (36)Clinically-proven results

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (37)Warming and tingly sensation may be uncomfortable for some

"This formula targets the appearance of loose skin and is clinically proven to smooth and tighten the look of skin on the arms," says Engleman. You can feel the benefits of this cream happening in real time because, after application, there's a warm and tingly sensation that occurs thanks to the pink pepperslim, a plant extract that is proven to smooth the look of skin. The formula contains red algae and kangaroo paw flower extract meant to hopefully help smooth, tighten, and rejuvenate loose skin a bit.

Key ingredients:Red algae, kangaroo paw flower extract, and pink pepperslim plant extract
Size:3.38 oz
Fragrance-free:No

8

Best for Roughness

CeraVe SA Lotion

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (38)

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (39)Available at the drugstore
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (40)Lightweight formula

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (41)Some reviewers say it has a clinical smell

If, in addition to crepey skin, you're also dealing with rough elbows and knees, then you'll want to try this option, which is also great for anyone dealing with body acne because it's a lightweight formula that contains salicylic acid and lactic acid to exfoliate skin and unveil a smoother and softer texture. Hyaluronic acid hydrates while ceramides protect the skin barrier, and niacinamide soothes and aids in promoting a more even tone. You can find this non-comedogenic option at any local drugstore.

Key ingredients:Salicylic acid, lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides
Size:8 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes

9

Best Tightening

U Beauty The Sculpt Arm Compound

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (43)Protect skin from free radical damage
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (44)Helps firm and tighten crepey or sagging skin

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (45)It's a splurge

Apply this on your arms, neck, and chest to visibly tighten, firm, and smooth skin texture. It contains a blend of retinol, marine extracts, and probiotics. With continued use, you'll notice a difference in skin hydration, vitality, and appearance, whether you're dealing with crepiness or sagging skin. It also prevents other signs of aging, thanks to vitamins C and E, powerful antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage.

Key ingredients:Retinol, marine extracts, probiotics, vitamin E, and vitamin C
Size:4 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes

10

Best Luxury

SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (46)

Why We Love It

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (47)Supports collagen production
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (48)Gently exfoliates skin
  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (49)Evens skin tone and texture

What to Consider

  • 10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (50)It's a splurge

While it's a splurge, this option is highly recommended by Sawaya and Engleman. The formula works overtime to give you smoother, hydrated, and glowy skin thanks to a hardworking blend of retinol, lactic acid, and salicylic acids that support collagen and elastin production and gently exfoliate the skin. It also contains soothing hydrators to combat potential irritation like green tea, avocado oil, jojoba esters, glycerin, and hydrolyzed sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid). Niacinamide also improves skin texture and tone. "It improves the appearance of skin texture, skin tone evenness, and crepiness in just eight weeks," says Engleman.

Key ingredientsRetinol, lactic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide, green tea, avocado oil, jojoba esters, glycerin, and hydrolyzed sodium hyaluronate
Size5 oz
Fragrance-free:Yes

How We Chose the Best Body Lotions for Crepey Skin

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (51)

Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best formulas. We spoke with dermatologists to learn about what to look for in a body lotion for crepey skin on arms and legs and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new formulas that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.

10 Body Lotions That Target Crepey Arms and Legs (52)

Genesis Rivas

Genesis Rivas is the Beauty Editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers hair, makeup, skin, nails, and more. Before joining the Oprah Daily team, she wrote for several publications, including InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. When she’s not testing, researching, and writing fun and educational beauty content, you can find her dancing and eating her way through New York City. Follow her on Instagram or TikTok

