10 Bronzers and Highlighters That ELLE Editors Swear By (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What do Rita Ora, Cate Blanchett, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have in common? Mega-high cheekbones and perma-glowy skin. "I'm not really doing blush at the moment," says makeup pro Mary Greenwell, who works her beauty magic on Rita, Cate, and Rosie on the reg. "I'd rather use highlight powders and tinted powders for the cheeks." Following Mary's lead, ELLE.com editors are swapping out blush for bronzers and illuminators to get our most relaxed, well-rested, photogenic skin ever. Here, a look at our current rotation.