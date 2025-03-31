10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (2025)

Table of Contents
Polka Dots Crocodile Print Oversized Hearts Strawberry Patch French Starry Night Checkerboard Tips Cow Print Hand-Painted Florals Mix & Match Ballerina Nails Related Posts It's Personal References

Home Body Hands + Nails

Instagram worthy looks ahead.

  • Jessica Fields

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (1)

IG: @betina_goldstein / @lolo.nailedit

Intricate and over-the-top nail designs have their place, but sometimes, it’s nice to opt for something simple like a manicure with DIY nail art. Don’t get me wrong, a trip to the salon is always a treat. A soothing soak and proper grooming of your nails never gets old. However, there’s something to be said about crafting a stunning set at your dining room table. The world of nail art is constantly evolving with new looks arriving daily. Some feel out of reach for novice artists. Others require little skill to recreate. Ahead, we’ve gathered 10 easy-to-do DIY nail art looks to lean into right now.

1 / 10

Polka Dots

Polka dots are a classic nail art design for good reason. This classic design requires no skill to recreate. Polka dots can enhance a manicure or become the complete design, as the look showcases.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (2)

2 / 10

Crocodile Print

Trust us, this design is easier to DIY than it looks— all that’s needed are the right tools to get the desired effect. With a blooming gel polish, you can easily recreate the look and have a trendy manicure with little effort.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (3)

3 / 10

Oversized Hearts

Sometimes, less is more when it comes to nail art. This look proves you don’t have to do too much to make a big statement. It features two oversized hearts on the thumbnails and a glossy finish but is sure to gain you lots of compliments.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (4)

4 / 10

Strawberry Patch French

While there are many ways to remix a French manicure, this strawberry-decorated set feels appropriate for spring. The combination around the French tip has a berries and cream feel that’s hard to resist.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (5)

5 / 10

See Also
Nail Shapes 101: A Complete Guide to Choosing the Perfect Style for Your HandsExploring Different Sizes of Nail Guns10 Types Of Manicures You Should Know AboutNail Size Chart – A Complete Guide – SizeChartly

Starry Night

Stars are a popular component for nail designs and are easy to customize. This set uses splashes of silver polish and an assortment of white dots to create a simple yet detailed manicure.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (6)

6 / 10

Checkerboard Tips

This take on French tips uses a wavy checkerboard pattern and poppy colors to build a fun look. To get the full effect, opt for creamy shades that have a touch of softness.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (7)

7 / 10

Cow Print

The animal print trend is likely to become even more popular as we move into the warmer months. This look blends bold colors with the equally daring cow print.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (8)

8 / 10

Hand-Painted Florals

Dainty flowers are a no-brainer when it comes to nail art. If you’re searching for something simple and elegant, take a cue from this set that blends delicate blossoms with a chic French manicure.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (9)

9 / 10

Mix & Match

Why choose just one DIY design? Instead, opt for a look that incorporates a few easy nail art elements like this one. Stripes and polka dots are the key components, but a mix of classic colors and bold hues make the final look interesting.

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (10)

10 / 10

Ballerina Nails

In this set, polka dots, line work and bows come together to create a beautiful design. The classic French manicure colors only amplify the balletcore essence of the look.

Related Posts

  • Hands + Nails

    35 Squoval Nail Ideas from Natural Shades to Over-the-Top Art

  • Shopping

    10 Products NewBeauty Readers Couldn’t Stop Buying in January

  • Spa

    5 Beauty and Wellness Trends We’ll See Everywhere in 2024

  • Hands + Nails

    8 Trending Nail Colors for Spring, According to Experts

  • Body

    Blake Lively’s Floral Nails Are a Nostalgic Tribute to Britney Spears

  • Hands + Nails

    Colleen Hoover on Writer’s Block and Why Her New Nail Polish Collab Makes So Much Sense

  • Anti-Aging

    20 Retinol Body Treatments for Smoother, Firmer-Looking Skin

  • Celebrity

    You Won't Believe How Much Shaq Pays for a Pedicure

  • Body

    The 21 Best Body Lotions for Aging Skin

  • Hands + Nails

    7 Celebrity-Inspired Nail Trends to Elevate Your Manicure This Season

  • Body

    Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Nails Master the Art of Subtle Glam

  • Hands + Nails

    Meet The Alluring Nail Trend Creators Can't Get Enough Of

  • News

    Vanessa Hudgens’ End-of-Summer Nails Are Giving Major Brat Energy

  • Celebrity

    Morgan Stewart Shares Her Go-to Fall Nail Color

  • Shopping

    I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tried Hundreds of Product This Year—Here's What I Actually Buy Myself

  • Hands + Nails

    11 Dainty Holiday Nail Art Ideas Manicure Minimalists Will Love

It's Personal

At NewBeauty, we get the most trusted information from the beauty authority delivered right to your inbox

Find a Doctor

Find a NewBeauty "Top Beauty Doctor" Near you

10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (2025)

References

Top Articles
Episode #53: The Questing Beast by Amy Griswold | GlitterShip
Foam vs. Spring Mattress: Which Is Best for You?
TGIN - Miracle Styling Foam Mousse Coiffante Boucles
Latest Posts
Timeless Elegance of Wooden Walking Canes | Style &amp; Mobility
Die besten Matratzen 2025: Vergleich, Testberichte und Kaufberatung
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 5877

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.