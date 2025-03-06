10+ Easy Hacks: How To Organize Hair Tools (2025)

This site contains affiliate links. I may earn a small commission, at no extra cost to you.

Keeping hair styling tools organized can be a daunting task, especially when you have limited space in your bathroom. However, with a little creativity and some smart organizing tips, you can easily declutter your space and keep your styling tools within reach. In this article, we will share with you 10+ easy ways on how to organize hair tools that you wish you knew earlier.

A convenient method, for arranging your hair accessories is to utilize a magazine holder. You can affix a metal or colored magazine holder onto the wall or inside a cabinet allowing you to store and access your hairdryer, flat iron, and curling irons effortlessly. Alternatively, you may opt for a heat container, with installed drawer compartments to securely hold and conveniently retrieve your hair tools.

How Do You Organize Your Hair Tool?

Keeping your hair tools organized and easily accessible is a breeze with the help of some clever storage solutions. Utilize drawer dividers, a heat-safe tray, a magazine holder, an over-the-door shoe organizer, or a specialized hair tool organizer to keep everything in place. Say goodbye to tangled cords and search for your favorite styling tools – with these handy organizers, getting ready will be a joy!

Keeping your hair tools organized can feel overwhelming especially if you have a collection. There are some tricks you can use to ensure they stay in order and are easily accessible. Here are a few ideas, for hair tool storage that can help you get started:

1. Hair Tool Organizer Bag

Investing in a bag designed specifically for hair tools is a way to keep everything in one place. These bags come in sizes and styles allowing you to choose one that suits your needs perfectly. Some even have compartments to accommodate types of tools like sections for your hair dryer and curling iron.

2. Hang Them on a Wall

If counter space is limited consider hanging your hair tools on the wall. Hooks or pegboards can be utilized to keep everything easily accessible. This option is also ideal if you want to ensure your tools are kept away from the reach of children.

3. Magazine Holder

A magazine holder can be repurposed as a storage solution for your hair tools. Simply attach it inside a cabinet door or onto the wall creating a spot to store items such as your hair dryer curling iron and other essentials.

4. Invest in a Hair Tool Organizer

Consider investing in a storage unit, for your hair tools, known as a hair tool organizer. These organizers are designed to accommodate different types of tools. Can be mounted on walls or placed on countertops.

5. Drawer Organizer

Utilize a drawer organizer if you have a designated drawer for your hair tools. Dividers can be used to separate and prevent tangling of the tools.

6. Shower Caddy

Opt for a shower caddy to conveniently store your hair tools in the bathroom. Hang it on a shower rod or towel bar providing a spot for your hair dryer curling iron and other essentials.

7. Towel Bar

Utilize a towel bar by attaching it to the wall as an alternative storage solution for your hair dryer and other tools.

8. Tension Rod

Install a tension rod inside a cabinet to hang your hair tools using hooks or clips allowing them to be neatly organized and easily accessible.

9. Tool Belt

Repurpose a tool belt, as a way to hold and organize your hair tools. Just put it around your waist while you’re doing your hair. You’ll have access, to all your tools.

10. Shoe Organizer

You can use a shoe organizer to keep your hair tools organized. Just hang it on the back of a door. You’ll have a spot to store your hair dryer curling iron and other tools.

How Do You Store Hair Tools with Cords?

Hair tools with cords can be a bit more difficult to store, but there are a few easy ways to keep them organized and tangle-free. Keep your cords organized and tangle-free by using cord organization tools such as wraps, holders, clips, hooks, or a hair tool holder. This simple solution will make your life easier and bring a smile to your face every time you see your neatly arranged cords. Say goodbye to the frustration of untangling cords and hello to a happy and organized space!

How Long Should You Keep Hair Tools?

Hair styling tools are an aspect of our grooming routine but they can occupy quite a bit of space. To ensure their longevity it is essential to maintain their organization and cleanliness. However, there arises the question of how long one should hold onto these hair tools before considering replacements.

Here’s a guide to know when to replace hair tools:

Hairbrushes and combs: Replace if bristles break or misshape.

Hair dryers: Replace if it overheats or the cord gets damaged. Clean the filter regularly.

Curling irons and straighteners: Replace if plates get damaged or temperature control stops working.

Hair clippers: Replace if blades become dull or rust.

Remember, the lifespan of your tools depends on usage and care. Clean and maintain them regularly to save money.

