10 Evidence-Based Benefits of Green Tea (2025)

Green tea may help support cognition, maintenance of moderate weight, and offer some protection against cancer.
Green tea is touted to be one of the healthiest beverages on the planet that could have many potential health benefits.
Here are 10 possible health benefits of green tea.
Green tea contains a type of polyphenol called a catechin. Catechins are antioxidants that help prevent cell damage and
The most well-known and abundant catechin in green tea is epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which
Summary
Green tea has polyphenol antioxidants, including a catechin called EGCG. These antioxidants could have various beneficial effects on health.
A
A 2020 study also suggested that green tea is linked with a
Summary
Green tea has functional ingredients that may combine to improve brain function and cognitive health. Green tea seems to be linked with a lower chance of cognitive impairment in middle and older age.
A 2022 review found that the ability of green tea to positively influence your metabolism is enhanced with aerobic or resistance exercise.
That said, the
Summary
Green tea may increase metabolic rate and increase fat burning in the short term, although not all studies agree. Green tea’s ability to improve fat burning is improved when paired with exercise.
While the evidence is mixed and inconsistent,
A
Summary
There is some evidence of a relationship between drinking green tea and less chance of certain cancers. But, much more research in humans is needed to better explore this.
A
However, a 2023 study reported that drinking too much, 13 cups or more per day (all types of tea), could increase the chance of Alzheimer’s disease. Clinical evidence on how exactly green tea affects the human brain is lacking.
Summary
The bioactive compounds in green tea may support brain health. Green tea could be linked with less likelihood of neurodegenerative disease, but more clinical studies in humans are needed to clarify any effect.
A
However, most of the research on this subject did not examine human subjects. While results are promising, more clinical research in humans is needed.
Summary
There is encouraging evidence that green tea could help with oral health, but additional studies are needed.
A
A 2021 study on Chinese adults also suggested a
Other reviews found no effects on any markers of blood sugar management in people with type 2 diabetes, so the findings are inconclusive. Read more about green tea and diabetes.
Summary
The research is mixed on the role green tea may play in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes, or helping with the overall management of type 2 diabetes.
A recent review of studies suggests that regularly drinking green tea could lower many risk factors of heart disease, such as blood pressure or lipids.
That said, there is still a lack of consistent, long-term evidence in human clinical trials able to show cause and effect.
Summary
Green tea could help lower some markers of heart disease. Studies show that people who drink green tea have a lower chance of heart disease, but more clinical evidence is needed to confirm the findings.
Several studies show that green tea may help with weight loss.
A 2022 study found drinking four or more cups of green tea daily was linked with a
But, green tea does not seem to make any
Summary
Some studies show that green tea may lead to increased weight loss and lower fat accumulation in the abdominal area.
Green tea may have protective compounds against cancer and heart disease, which may help you live longer.
A 2021 study found that drinking seven cups of green tea daily decreased the risk of death from all causes by
Summary
Studies show that people who drink green tea may live longer than those who don’t.
What happens if I drink green tea every day?
Generally speaking, most people can enjoy green tea daily as part of an otherwise balanced eating plan. While the evidence is mixed, studies seem to show health benefits with three to five cups (24 to 40 ounces) consumed daily.
What is the main benefit of green tea?
Drinking green tea has many benefits. It is high in antioxidants, which may help prevent or remedy cellular damage and support your overall health. This includes reducing certain markers of inflammation which may decrease the risk of cognitive decline. It may even have some properties that help protect against cancer and heart disease.
How much green tea should you drink a day?
It may be good for your health to drink 1-3 cups of green tea a day. Keep in mind that most green tea contains caffeine, unless it has been decaffeinated, so drinking more than
Does green tea reduce belly fat?
Some
Green tea has a range of possible health benefits.
You may want to consider making green tea a regular part of your lifestyle in a way that meets your personal health goals and taste preferences.
