10 Facial Sculpting Tools That’ll Give Buccal Fat Removal a Run for Its Money (2025)

Only a few months ago, our social media feeds were stormed with beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists discussing the uptick in buccal fat removal treatments. The procedure targets the fat in your cheeks, giving you a more chiseled, defined jawline and cheekbones upon removal. The look garnered so much attention that makeup contouring tutorials began to go viral, showcasing an alternative, less invasive way to look sculpted. However, if makeup isn't your strongest skill, we have another option: facial sculpting tools.
Sculpting tools are at-home devices designed to massage, tone, and contour your face. There are a variety of tools, like gua shas, stones, face rollers, and even electronic options that help encourage facial definition over time. “Sculpting tools typically work using the benefits of massage and stimulation,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ife Rodney. “Repeated use may improve or increase lymphatic drainage, which may reduce puffiness. Some tools also improve blood circulation for a healthier glow and possibly improved skin and muscular tone.”
Best For Heat Therapy
Mount Lai The Vitality Qi LED Gua Sha Device
Best For Travel
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
Best For Lifting
Skin Gym Litlift Facial LED Tool
These tools come in all shapes and sizes with varying features to treat certain skin ailments. So, if you’re looking for a treatment that will tone and smooth your skin and give you a naturally contoured look, we poured through customer reviews to bring you a list of the 10 best sculpting tools to try. See our selects below.
1
Best For Heat Therapy
Mount Lai The Vitality Qi LED Gua Sha Device
Pros
- Combines multiple skin treatments in one tool
Cons
- Battery charge doesn't last very long
The Mount Lai LED gua sha has made its rounds on TikTok for its futuristic look and high-tech capabilities. This next-level gua sha has all the benefits of a standard sculpting tool but also includes sculpting rollers to lift hard-to-reach areas and red light and heat therapy to reduce tension and even skin tone.
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Electric
Mount Lai rating: 4.4/5 stars
A Mount Lai reviewer says: “I wish I hadn't waited so long to get this device. I love the warm red light and rollers, I love using this on my skin. It is so easy and warming. I am seeing a huge difference on my jowls and I couldn't be happier.”
2
Best For Travel
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
Pros
- Helps skin absorb product
Cons
- Takes time to achieve noticeable results
When your skin is acting up, sometimes you wish you could wave a magic wand to get things back on track. The Solawave 4-in-1 is here to grant that wish. This handheld device blends red light therapy with a soothing vibrating facial massage to depuff the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Voilà, magic!
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Electric
Solawave rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Solawave reviewer says: “I absolutely love the Solawave wand and use it almost every day. I have noticed firmer skin and wrinkle reduction. I also love the galvanic vibration while using it. You must give it a try!”
3
Best For Lifting
Skin Gym Litlift Facial LED Tool
Pros
- Targets dark spots and uneven skin tone
Cons
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
When you want to tone your body, you go to the gym. When you want to tone your face, you turn to Skin Gym. The vibrating Litlift LED tool uses blue and red light and gentle vibration to give you an instant temporary facelift. The tool works to activate your facial muscles, toning the skin and giving you a youthful, radiant finish.
Skin Type: Dry, normal, and combination skin
Power: Electric
Revolve rating: 4.5/5 stars
A Revolve reviewer says: “Wow this facial tool heats up so nicely and feels so soothing on my skin. I would definitely recommend this product.”
4
Best For Lymphatic Drainage
Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar
Pros
- Great for on-the-go treatment
Cons
- Pricey
If you want to give your skin the luxury treatment it deserves, a 24-karat gold bar is a good place to start. Jillian Dempsey’s gold bar vibrates to boost blood flow, encourage lymphatic drainage to depuff your skin, and leave you with a radiant natural flush.
Skin Type: All Skin Types
Power: Electric
Jillian Dempsey rating: 4.7/5 stars
A Jillian Dempsey reviewer says: “I've been really enjoying this product. It feels amazing on the skin, depuffs, and has a nice cooling sensation. Great around the eyes too!”
5
Best for Cryotherapy
Angela Caglia Gold Cryo Facial Set
Pros
- Deputes the skin
Cons
- Cold temperature can take time to get used to
Sometimes, the best thing you can do for your skin is stay cool—literally. These cryotherapy gel-filled wands are designed to be frozen and deliver a cold facial massage, minimizing the appearance of pores and reducing puffiness. The cooling temperature instantly awakens the skin to keep you looking and feeling refreshed.
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Manual
Angela Caglia rating: 5/5 stars
An Angela Caglia reviewer says: “I'm not sure how I survived before my Gold Cryo! Yes, I know that is a very dramatic statement, but it provides very dramatic results. I never thought that I'd be able ditch my “depuffing” eye creams, sleeping propped up & all of the other crazy, but minimally effective, strategies that I used to remove the puffy & swollen look of my face until I began using the frozen Gold Cryo wands twice a day.”
6
Best for Facial Massage
Dior Prestige Le Pétale Multi-Perlé Massage Tool
Pros
- Pearls provide a relaxing massage
Cons
- A bit tough to clean
This year, pearly iridescent skin is trending, which means this sculpting tool—made with 21 micro pearls—is a must-have. This golden massage tool is best used with a serum to smooth the appearance of wrinkles and define your cheekbones for a sculpted look.
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Manual
Nordstrom rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Nordstrom reviewer says: “This roller is amazing. It's great quality, easy to use, and smooth Ron the skin. I’m buying a second one, so I can have at home and keep one on me at all times. So worth the splurge.”
7
Best Overall
Nuface Mini Facial Toning Device
Pros
- Long lasting battery
Cons
- Not the best for targeting undereyes
The key to sculpting and toning your face is exercising your facial muscles just like you would for your body. The Nuface Mini uses microcurrents to send gentle waves through your skin. These waves encourage your muscles to contract and release, strengthening the muscles and eventually toning and lifting the skin. Think of it as pull-ups for your face. With its small size, this tool is great for travel, so you can also take your facial workout on the go.
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Electric
Currentbody rating: 4.5/5 stars
A Currentbody reviewer says: “After using it consistently for only about three weeks, I've noticed a more lifted contour in my face. It's also really simple to use and wasn't an immediate change, but gradually, I realized there was a definite lift.”
8
Best for Contouring
Skin Gym Face Sculptor
Now 19% Off
Pros
- Fits comfortably on your face
Cons
- Work best for sculpting the jaw and cheekbones
This tool was created to fit comfortably into the natural contours of your face, giving you the perfect sculpted look. This manual massage tool deeply kneads the skin and mimicks the feeling of a luxury massage as it firms your skin, leaving you with a fresh glow.
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Manual
Revolve rating: 4.4/5 stars
A Revolve reviewer says: “This is by far the best thing I've bought from Revolve. I use this everyday!”
9
Best For Product Absorption
Clarins Resculpting Flash Roller
Pros
- Cooling and soothing for the skin
Cons
- The paint on the roller may chip
To see noticeable results from your skin care routine, it’s important to stay consistent and work the product into your skin. This Clarins tool helps to deeply massage your moisturizing products into your skin so that you get the full benefits of your serums and creams while simultaneously toning and defining your skin.
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Manual
Clarins rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Clarins reviewer says: “I love the flash roller. It provides an invigorating feeling, leaving my skin soft to the touch. Using the roller daily has definitely proven results for me.”
10
Best Facial Treatment Alternative
Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand
Pros
- Good for mature skin
Cons
- Takes time to see noticeable results
Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden has treated the likes of Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, and Kelly Rowland, and the signature step in her facials is a 10-minute vibrating treatment using this tool. The wand uses sound wave technology to send vibrations through the skin to target wrinkles leaving you with tighter smoother skin.
Skin Type: All skin types
Power: Electric
Shani Darden rating: 4.7/5 stars
A Shani Darden reviewer says: “The sculpting wand is great for lymphatic drainage and relieving jaw tension. It depuffs my eyes and snatches my jaw and cheekbones. I love using it after a night out or a travel day. This is such a great way to get studio facial results at home or on the go.”
Meet the Experts
Dr. Ife Rodney is a board certified dermatologist based in Maryland.
How exactly do sculpting tools work?
If you want to see noticeable results, it's important to master the technique of using sculpting tools. Dr. Ife Rodney says, “The best way to use sculpting tools is to pass the tool in a repeated motion using mild force.” Starting from the center of the face, it's best to move the tool outward to promote lymphatic drainage.
How can you incorporate sculpting tools into your daily skincare routine?
Incorporating a facial massage into your daily routine can be a relaxing and soothing way to treat your skin. “You can use facial sculpting tools as part of your morning or evening routine,” says Dr. Rodney. “Make sure to use a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or dead skin. Apply your serum of choice, then use the tool with gentle upward and outward strokes. You can do this for a few minutes, then continue with your skincare routine.”
What should customers be aware of when using facial sculpting tools at home?
Regardless of what treatment you are using, protecting your skin is always the most important step. “When using a sculpting tool, you want to start gently to avoid irritation and clean the tools regularly to prevent the transfer of bacteria,” says Dr. Rodney. “If you have sensitive skin or active skin conditions, speak with your dermatologist first before using sculpting tools. Most of all, understand that the results vary and may be temporary at best. Speak with a dermatologist for recommendations on longer-term treatments to improve skin tone and facial contours.”
Why Trust ELLE Beauty?
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, ELLE.com editor, Tasha Nicole Smith spoke with skincare experts about the absolute best facial sculpting tools to tone the skin. The authors personally tested a number of these products and scoured reviews for the top-rated products on the market.
