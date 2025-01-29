10 Facial Sculpting Tools That’ll Give Buccal Fat Removal a Run for Its Money (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Only a few months ago, our social media feeds were stormed with beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists discussing the uptick in buccal fat removal treatments. The procedure targets the fat in your cheeks, giving you a more chiseled, defined jawline and cheekbones upon removal. The look garnered so much attention that makeup contouring tutorials began to go viral, showcasing an alternative, less invasive way to look sculpted. However, if makeup isn't your strongest skill, we have another option: facial sculpting tools.



Sculpting tools are at-home devices designed to massage, tone, and contour your face. There are a variety of tools, like gua shas, stones, face rollers, and even electronic options that help encourage facial definition over time. “Sculpting tools typically work using the benefits of massage and stimulation,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ife Rodney. “Repeated use may improve or increase lymphatic drainage, which may reduce puffiness. Some tools also improve blood circulation for a healthier glow and possibly improved skin and muscular tone.”

These tools come in all shapes and sizes with varying features to treat certain skin ailments. So, if you’re looking for a treatment that will tone and smooth your skin and give you a naturally contoured look, we poured through customer reviews to bring you a list of the 10 best sculpting tools to try. See our selects below.