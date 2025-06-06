10 Foods High in Omega-3 That Boost Heart and Brain Health (2025)

Omega-3s are a fat source mainly found in plant-based foods and fatty fish. Omega-3s are touted for their health benefits, namely their anti-inflammatory properties, which promote brain and heart health, among other effects.

Omega-3s must be acquired through food and are vital for normal cell function.Whether you strive to follow an anti-inflammatory diet or not, adding foods high in omega-3s to your eating pattern benefits heart health, mood, cognition, and joint pain.

1. Salmon

A 3-ounce portion of wild Atlantic salmon contains nearly 1 gram (g) of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and 0.3 g of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Omega-3 content varies depending on the salmon type and the fish's fattiness.

2. Chia Seeds

A 1-ounce serving of chia seeds provides 5 g of ALA.

3. Flax Seeds

Like chia seeds, flaxseeds are rich in ALA. Ground flaxseeds contain 5.5 g ALA per 1-ounce serving.

4. Walnuts

A 1-ounce serving of walnuts has 2.4 g of ALA.

5. Sardines

A unique source of omega-3s, sardines boast roughly equal amounts of ALA, EPA, and DHA. One can (3.75 ounces) of sardines contains 0.5 g ALA, 0.4 g EPA, and 0.5 g DHA.Canned sardines come with or without the bones. However, the bones are safe to consume and provide calcium and vitamin D.

6. Hemp Seeds

Another plant-based omega-3 source, hemp seeds, contain 0.9 g ALA per tablespoon.The balanced ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids is unique to hemp seeds.

7. Mackerel

A 3-ounce portion of the fatty fish mackerel provides 0.8 g EPA and 1.2 g DHA.

8. Cod Liver Oil

A concentrated source of omega-3 fatty acids, one tablespoon of cod liver oil contains nearly 1 gram of EPA and 1.5 grams of DHA. It also has ALA, providing 0.1 g per tablespoon.Cod liver oil is high in vitamins A and D.One tablespoon of cod liver oil provides 4,080 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin A, 582% of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA). A tablespoon also contains 1,360 international Units (IU) of vitamin D, 226% of the RDA.

9. Spinach

Perhaps surprisingly, cooked spinach contains omega-3s. One cup of cooked spinach provides 0.2 g of ALA.

10. Soybeans

Soybeans are a plant-based protein used to make tofu, tempeh, soy milk, and other soy products. One cup of soybeans provides 2.5 g of ALA.

What Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids?

Omega-3s are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). PUFAs are long chains of carbon atoms with more than one double bond.

Omega-3 fatty acids are considered essential. The body cannot produce omega-3 fatty acids in sufficient quantities, so they must be obtained from food. Three types of omega-3s have been identified as particularly beneficial for health: eicosapentaenoic (EPA), docosahexaenoic (DHA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

The body can produce some EPA and DHA from ALA, though it requires a lot of energy. Unlike ALA, DHA and EPA are long-chain fatty acids. The body needs to modify ALA to produce EPA, which it can then convert to DHA. Only 5% of ALA is converted to EPA, and less than 0.5% becomes DHA.

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial because of their anti-inflammatory properties. They help maintain cell health and protect cells against damage.

Additionally, omega-3s form eicosanoids, signaling molecules important for cardiovascular and immune function. Eicosanoids formed from omega-3s are anti-inflammatory.

What Foods High in Omega-3 Do for You

Omega-3s support heart health. Research shows that replacing saturated fats with PUFAs positively affects lipids and protects against heart-related (cardiovascular) events.

A healthy brain and good cognition require strong brain structure and function. Omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA and EPA, are integral for brain cells to remain healthy and function properly. Additionally, molecules derived from omega-3s contribute to brain blood flow and increased oxygen levels.

Health issues such as elevated blood sugar and depression alter brain structure. Omega-3s reduce the resulting inflammation. Moreover, research shows lower levels of omega-3s in people with psychiatric disorders such as bipolar depression and schizophrenia.



Benefits of Foods High in Omega-3

Much of the research on the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids uses supplements rather than real food. Research shows omega-3 fatty acids benefit the following outcomes:

Heart Health

Blood pressure : According to one meta-analysis, the optimal dosage to reduce blood pressure is 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids daily.

According to one meta-analysis, the optimal dosage to reduce is 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids daily. Cardiovascular mortality: One analysis found consuming 20 grams of fatty fish daily (less than one ounce and about one-third of a typical portion) reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 4%.

One analysis found consuming 20 grams of fatty fish daily (less than one ounce and about one-third of a typical portion) reduces the risk of death from by 4%. Heart disease mortality: Some research suggests omega-3 supplements reduce the risk of death from coronary heart disease. However, other studies show no link between omega-3s and heart disease-related death .

Some research suggests omega-3 supplements reduce the risk of death from coronary heart disease. However, other studies show no link between omega-3s and . Heart attacks and other events from heart disease : Some evidence shows a reduced risk of heart attacks with omega-3s. EPA and DHA supplementation appears more effective among people at risk for heart attack .



Some evidence shows a reduced risk of with omega-3s. EPA and DHA supplementation appears more effective among people at . Triglyceride levels : A meta-analysis of more than 160,000 people observed a 15% decrease in triglyceride levels with omega-3 supplementation that had EPA and DHA.



Brain Health

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) : Some research indicates EPA and DHA improve ADHD symptoms .

Some research indicates EPA and DHA improve . Brain injury recovery: Regularly consuming DHA may protect against brain injury severity . Higher concentrations of circulating DHA diminish damage from brain injury .

Regularly consuming DHA may protect against . Higher concentrations of circulating DHA diminish from . Cognitive decline : Eating more than 1 g of omega-3 food sources daily lowers the risk of cognitive decline by 9%. Notably, DHA has a significant effect on cognitive decline. According to one meta-analysis, DHA intake is associated with an 18% reduction in the risk of dementia or cognitive decline.



Eating more than 1 g of omega-3 food sources daily lowers the risk of cognitive decline by 9%. Notably, DHA has a significant effect on cognitive decline. According to one meta-analysis, DHA intake is associated with an 18% reduction in the risk of or cognitive decline. Depression : Some research indicates omega-3s lessen depressive symptoms and improve mood when used as an additional therapy.

Some research indicates omega-3s lessen and improve mood when used as an additional therapy. Memory : Omega-3s enhance episodic memory, which typically declines with age. Episodic memory encompasses personal events, stories, lists, and figures.

Aging

Muscle mass and mobility: Preserving muscle mass and mobility are critical for independence and aging. One meta-analysis found that supplementing with more than 2 grams of omega-3s daily increased muscle mass by 0.7 pounds in older adults. Moreover, omega-3 supplementation for more than 24 weeks increased walking speed.

Preserving muscle mass and mobility are critical for independence and aging. One meta-analysis found that supplementing with more than 2 grams of omega-3s daily by 0.7 pounds in older adults. Moreover, omega-3 supplementation for more than 24 weeks increased walking speed. Osteoarthritis : Evidence is mixed on the beneficial effects of omega-3 fatty acids on osteoarthritis pain management. Still, one meta-analysis found that omega-3s relieved pain and improved joint function .



Autoimmune Conditions

Rheumatoid arthritis : Although supplementing with omega-3s only reduced one inflammatory marker , it improved patient-reported symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis , such as tender joints , early morning stiffness , and pain.

How to Consume Foods High in Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids offer countless health benefits. However, integrating omega-3-rich foods into your diet may feel daunting. Surprisingly, you can add many omega-3 foods to meals you already consume.

Plant-based omega-3 sources like walnuts, hemp seeds, chia, and flax seeds make great oatmeal, salads, or toast toppings. Sprinkle hemp seeds on avocado toast for a nutrient boost. Try energy bites with seeds and walnuts.

Canned fish is a healthy alternative to cooking raw salmon, mackerel, or sardines. Open a can and add it to salads, grain bowls, pasta, or toast for protein and omega-3s. Mash canned fish with herbs, olive oil, and other seasoning to create a fish salad.

Plan fish for dinner. The American Heart Association recommends eating fatty fish twice weekly for heart health. Bake, sauté, or grill fish for a quick weeknight dinner.

Omega-3 Supplements

Most people in the United States do not consume enough fish to meet omega-3 requirements, so obtaining enough omega-3 from food alone can be challenging. Supplements serve as an effective way to ensure adequate omega-3 intake.

Supplements contain a concentrated dosage of omega-3s. Supplement dosage varies depending on the condition requiring omega-3s.

Research recommends at least 1 g daily of EPA or a two-to-one combination of EPA and DHA for mental health-related benefits.

The American Heart Association (AHA) states that doses of 4 g daily appear effective and safe for reducing triglyceride levels regardless of the use of other lipid-lowering medications.

However, studies evaluating omega-3 supplements for heart health report mixed results with dosages ranging from 0.5 g to more than 5 g daily. Research suggests that more than 1 g of omega-3 supplements daily is required for cardiovascular benefits.

Still, the Institute of Medicine established adequate intake (AI) recommendations for omega-3s. Its AI for omega-3s is as follows:

Males 14 years and older : 1.6 g daily

: 1.6 g daily Females 14 years and older : 1.1 g daily

: 1.1 g daily People who are pregnant : 1.4 g daily

: 1.4 g daily People who are lactating: 1.3 g daily

Many supplements contain far more omega-3s than the AI recommends.

Potential Side Effects and Considerations

Omega-3 supplementation is not without risk.

Research suggests an increased risk of bleeding with doses greater than 3 g daily. According to one meta-analysis, taking supplements that have more than 1 g of omega-3s increases the risk of atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeats).

Additionally, side effects of high-dose supplementation of omega-3s include the following:

Increased fasting blood sugar .

. Decreased hemoglobin levels.

levels. Increased low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

cholesterol. Abdominal pain or discomfort.

or discomfort. Nausea .

. Skin issues such as itching or rashes .

or . Headaches or worsening migraines .

or worsening . Reflux .

People taking anticoagulants like warfarin should exercise care with omega-3 supplements, which can delay blood clotting. Although omega-3 supplements in dosages of 3 g to 6 g daily do not appear to impact clotting, people on anticoagulants should remain cautious.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate supplements like prescription drugs. This means some supplement products may not contain what the label says. When choosing a supplement, look for independently tested products and consult a healthcare provider, registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN or RD), or pharmacist.

Safety Considerations

Avoid omega-3s if you're allergic to it or its components. Seek immediate medical attention if you have a severe allergic reaction (itching, hives, shortness of breath).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers omega-3 supplements that have up to 5 g of EPA and DHA safe to take daily. Food sources of omega-3s can be consumed regularly as part of a healthy diet. However, people should be mindful of mercury in king mackerel, tilefish, swordfish, and shark.

Omega-3 supplements are recommended for infant visual and brain development during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Likewise, eating at least 8 ounces of fatty fish weekly is encouraged during pregnancy. However, people who are pregnant should avoid fish that are high in mercury, like king mackerel.

Summary

Eating foods that are rich in omega-3s is associated with health benefits such as reduced triglyceride levels and improved brain health.

Adding more foods that are rich in omega-3s to your diet will likely not harm you. They are also potent sources of other beneficial nutrients necessary for health, like calcium and vitamin D.

Start small if you’re unsure where to incorporate more omega-3-rich foods. Add one omega-3 source to one weekly meal, slowly increasing this to two meals a week, and then go from there.

