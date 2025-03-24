10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (2025)

Table of Contents
Featured in this article: Best Overall Best for Melanated Skin Best Emulsion Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40 Pros Cons Unsun Emollient Rich Hand Cream with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Pros Cons Clé de Peau UV Protective Emulsion for Body Pros Cons La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 UV SPF 50 Pros Cons RéVive Fermitif Hand Renewal Cream Pros Cons Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55 Pros Cons Paula's Choice Extra Care Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50 Pros Cons Beekman 1802 Hello Sunshine SPF 50 PA ++++ Pros Cons Soleil Toujours Daily Defense Mineral Body Lotion SPF 30 Pros Cons Sun Bum Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen Body Lotion Pros Cons Is SPF a non-negotiable in hand creams? What are the benefits of hand creams with SPF? When is the best time to use SPF hand creams? Meet the experts Looking for more editor-loved suncare? Why trust Harper's Bazaar? References
  • Best Overall
  • Best for Melanated Skin
  • Best Emulsion
  • Best Under $20
  • Best for Firming
  • Best Under $15
  • Best Matte Finish
  • Best for Skin Barrier
  • Best Mineral SPF Body Lotion
  • Best Chemical SPF Body Lotion
  • Are SPF Hand Creams a Must?
  • Benefits of SPF Hand Creams
  • When to Use SPF Hand Cream
  • Meet the Experts
  • More of Our Suncare Favorites
  • Why Trust Harper's Bazaar?

    • While there's no shortage of protective body sunscreen options, the best hand creams with SPF make it simple to combine hydration, skin barrier restoration, and UV coverage. Hands also happen to be one of the first areas to show signs of aging, especially when they're not treated properly. Unlike some of your other body parts, hardworking hands are also often more vulnerable to the elements, causing them to look and feel dry or even cracked.

    Featured in this article:

    One aspect that separates SPF hand creams from traditional face or body sunscreen is its ingredient formulation. "An SPF hand cream is specifically formulated to protect the delicate, frequently exposed skin on the hands," dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Nathan Newman tells Bazaar. "Regular sunscreens, especially those designed for the body, can leave your hands feeling tacky or greasy, which may not be ideal for daily use. SPF hand creams, on the other hand, are designed to absorb quickly and leave a smooth, non-greasy finish—making them perfect for hands that need protection without the discomfort." He also notes that, unlike sunscreen products for the face and body, these essentials are typically more hydrating, lighter in texture, and faster absorbing, "So they don’t interfere with daily activities like typing, driving, or using your phone."

    Here, we've rounded up some of the best hand creams with SPF—from Supergoop's buzzy Handscreen to Unsun's popular SPF 15 favorite—that experts and editors love to help minimize environmental stressors while keeping your skin silky smooth for hours on end.

    Best Overall

    Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (7)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (8)Nongreasy formula

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (9)May not be ideal for those who prefer unscented hand creams

    Supergoop's Handscreen is sheer, non-greasy, and highly effective at guarding against damaging UV rays that can lead to signs of aging like sun spots and wrinkles. Along with its protective SPF 40 benefits, the fast-absorbing cream combines ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil, argan oil, and glycerin for supple hydration. And if the traditional scent of sunscreen isn't your favorite, this version gives it an upgrade thanks to notes of mandarin orange peel, lemongrass, cardamom, clove, vanilla, cinnamon, eucalyptus, and lavender essential oils.

    • Key ingredients: Sea buckthorn fruit, complex of meadowfoam seed oil, argan oil and glycerin, vanilla, and natural aromatic extracts

    One satisfied customer writes: "This truly feels so good on my dry hands. I love the way it smells, heals my dry hands, and protects me from the sun," —Martha B.

    Best for Melanated Skin

    Unsun Emollient Rich Hand Cream with Broad Spectrum SPF 15

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (10)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (11)Doesn't leave a white cast
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (12)Very hydrating

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (13)May not be ideal for those who prefer chemical sunscreens

    Unsun is already a winner in our book when it comes to nearly invisible sunscreen for the face, and the brand's lightweight SPF 15 hand cream doesn't disappoint. Its formula rounds out Unsun's sheer protection lineup with a mineral blend that shields skin from sun damage while keeping it hydrated with softening shea butter, moisturizing coconut oil, and free radical-fighting chamomile.

    • Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide

    One satisfied customer writes: "This hand cream has a nice texture, it's very lightweight and also doesn't leave any film on my skin. It does have sunscreen in it but doesn't leave any white stuff on my skin. It is very moisturizing and not oily." — Rebecca

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (15)Lightweight
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (16)Doesn't leave a white cast behind

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (17)Over $100

    While not exactly a hand cream, this top-rated SPF 60+ emulsion from Clé de Peau aims to keep body skin hydrated for up to eight hours. Along with shielding against UV rays, the emulsion is also formulated for air pollutants, blue light, and infrared ray protection.

    • Key ingredients: S-hyaluronic acid, hyaluronic acid, raspberry leaf extract, Moroccan thyme extract, adaptable innershield (AI technology), peppermint extract, anti-pollution powder

    One satisfied customer writes: "As a loyal Clé de Peau Beauté customer for over 12 years, I can confidently say this brand never disappoints. From their luxurious skincare especially Synactif to their exceptional makeup products, everything they create is a cut above. The new Body Sunscreen SPF 60+ is no exception—it's truly amazing!" —Pozwoman

    Best Under $20

    La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 UV SPF 50

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (18)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (19)Absorbs quickly
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (20)Fragrance-free
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (21)Provides broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (22)Some reviewers say formula is too rich

    La Roche-Posay's cult-favorite Cicaplast is technically an everywhere balm, but the rich, multi-purpose cream is especially ideal to help heal the dry, chapped skin on your hands. And at under $20, the versatile beauty staple is a must-have for just about any season.

    • Key ingredients: Shea butter, centella asiatica, tribioma

    One satisfied customer writes: "I absolutely love Cicaplast! This product is a game-changer for anyone with sensitive or irritated skin. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and it’s done wonders for my skin." —Preeti

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Best for Firming

    RéVive Fermitif Hand Renewal Cream

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (23)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (24)A little goes a long way
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (25)Smooths fine lines and wrinkles

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (26)Over $50

    This popular option from the skincare experts at RéVive goes a step beyond the preventative measures of most SPF hand creams. Its blend of peptides and tea tree oil helps firm lax, dry skin while minimizing irritation, plus, ingredients like jojoba and shea butter are key for moisturizing and plumping.

    • Key ingredients: Peptides and tea tree oil, mango seed, jojoba, and shea butters

    One satisfied customer writes: "I love this hand cream because it moisturizes, and it has a sunscreen in it. It lasts and I don't need to constantly reapply it like most hand creams." —Trudy H.

    Best Under $15

    Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (27)

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (28)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (29)Features a matte finish
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (30)Formula doesn't feel sticky on skin

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (31)May not be as hydrating as other sunscreens

    This budget-friendly sunscreen works for your face and body and tops Newman's list of preferred hand sunscreens. Along with SPF 55 coverage, you nicely won't have to worry about lingering stickiness or greasiness thanks to its dry-touch formula. "I prefer SPF products with mineral ingredients that create a physical protective layer on the skin," Newman says.

    See Also
    The Best Après-Sun Skin-Care Products, According to Dermatologists

    • Key ingredients: Avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (10%)

    One satisfied customer writes: "I have been using this for the last few years at least on my hands and arms. The greatest thing is that it goes on so thin, is not greasy, and I don't feel it all day. I like the SPF too." —AS

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Best Matte Finish

    Paula's Choice Extra Care Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (32)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (33)Nongreasy
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (34)Ideal for sports and outdoor activities

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (35)Not ideal for those who prefer mineral formulas

    This face and body sunscreen is nongreasy, and also has a high skin protection level at SPF 50: Two factors essential to a quality hand cream. It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, meaning your skin will likely still feel hydrated long after washing your hands.

    • Key ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin A, silica, bentonite, aloe barbadensis, avobenzone, titanium dioxide

    One satisfied customer writes: "I work in construction and use this several times throughout the day on my face and body. It's non-greasy, soaks in quickly to a matte finish, and can be reapplied without getting cakey or pilling, unlike most other sunscreens I've tried. Even better, it doesn't break me out or clog pores. Highly recommend!" —Rachel

    Best for Skin Barrier

    Beekman 1802 Hello Sunshine SPF 50 PA ++++

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (36)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (37)Doesn't leave a white cast
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (38)Works for face and body

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (39)Some reviewers say formula is too rich

    This moisturizing sunscreen uses ceramides to lock in hydration while restoring the skin barrier, along with hyaluronic acid to keep skin plump. And just like the rest of Beekman 1802's best-sellers, it's also loaded with soothing moisturizers like squalane and goat milk.

    • Key ingredients: Shea and cocoa butter, argan, mango, and avocado oils, squalane

    One satisfied customer writes: "I love this sunscreen. So moisturizing but not greasy. I used it on my face, neck, arms, hands, and legs. I did feel it was a little too thick for my face for daytime use. However, I loved it for neck, chest, and hands." —Dallasmomj

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Best Mineral SPF Body Lotion

    Soleil Toujours Daily Defense Mineral Body Lotion SPF 30

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (40)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (41)Great for travel

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (42)Formula not specific to hands

    This SPF 30 body lotion isn't just packed with antioxidants that protect skin from free radicals but also happens to be reef-safe, making it environmentally friendly to boot. Like other favorites on our list, its lightweight formula doesn't leave behind a ghostly cast and is ideal for brightening skin tone while reducing fine lines over time.

    • Key ingredients: Vitamin C, squalane, niacinamide

    One satisfied customer writes: "Best reef-safe sunscreen available. The difference it’s made for me in sun damage is remarkable. Yes, it does go on white because of the zinc, but that disappears quickly and I’m left looking dewy and moisturized. And the protection is incomparable." —JMHA5

    Best Chemical SPF Body Lotion

    Sun Bum Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen Body Lotion

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (43)

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (44)

    Pros

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (45)Deeply hydrating
    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (46)Moisture lasts for up to 24 hours

    Cons

    • 10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (47)Formula not specific to hands

    Bazaar editors regularly rely on Sun Bum's robust UV protection, but that's just one of the reasons this SPF 50 body lotion is one of our go-tos. It also combines antioxidants and vitamin E for long-lasting moisture that soaks into the skin almost immediately.

    • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, antioxidants

    One satisfied customer writes: "This lotion is a total game changer. I use it as my daily body moisturizer, and it’s honestly perfect. The scent is amazing—not too overpowering, but just fresh and tropical enough to make you feel like you’re on vacation. What I love most is that it doesn’t leave you feeling oily like some lotions do. It absorbs quickly and gives your skin a nice, healthy glow without being greasy." —Rp

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Is SPF a non-negotiable in hand creams?

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (48)

    Consider it a beauty bonus if your hand cream contains any level of SPF, especially if it's used daily. The main purpose of hand cream is to treat and protect hands that can become dry. Sunscreen isn't an essential addition, but it will certainly add to the level of protection your hands are getting and slow the signs of aging on this vulnerable body part.

    What are the benefits of hand creams with SPF?

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (49)

    • Prevents premature aging. Hands are one of the first areas to show signs of aging, including wrinkles, sunspots, and loss of elasticity. SPF protects against UV damage that accelerates these signs.
    • Protects against hyperpigmentation. Over time, UV exposure can cause dark spots and uneven skin tone, especially on the hands.
    • Maintains skin barrier health. Many SPF hand creams include moisturizing and reparative ingredients to combat dryness and environmental stressors.
    • Reduces skin cancer risk. The hands are constantly exposed to UV rays, especially while driving or spending time outdoors, making sun protection essential.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    When is the best time to use SPF hand creams?

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (50)

    Here's a quick reference guide according to Newman:

    • Every morning, as part of your routine, just like your go-to facial sunscreen.
    • Before sun exposure, especially when driving, running errands, or spending time outdoors.
    • Year-round, even on cloudy days, since UV rays penetrate through clouds and windows.

    Meet the experts

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (51)

    • Dr. Nathan Newman is a board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and stem cell expert based in Beverly Hills.

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    Looking for more editor-loved suncare?

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (52)

    • The Best Korean Sunscreens for Ultimate UV Protection
    • The Best Face Sunscreens Beauty Editors Wear In The Winter
    • The Best Tinted Sunscreens to Add to Your Morning Routine
    • I Brought Vacation’s New Glow SPF on a Beach Trip, and All of My Friends Stole It

    Why trust Harper's Bazaar?

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (53)

    For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women of every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.

    10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Animal Cell - Structure, Function, Diagram and Types
    Animal Cell - Structure, Function, Diagram, and Types - GeeksforGeeks
    Cell | Definition, Types, Functions, Diagram, Division, Theory, & Facts | Britannica
    Latest Posts
    Animal Cell - Diagram, Organelles, and Characteristics
    Animal Cell – Structure, Parts, Functions, Types With Diagram
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Wyatt Volkman LLD

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6487

    Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

    Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Wyatt Volkman LLD

    Birthday: 1992-02-16

    Address: Suite 851 78549 Lubowitz Well, Wardside, TX 98080-8615

    Phone: +67618977178100

    Job: Manufacturing Director

    Hobby: Running, Mountaineering, Inline skating, Writing, Baton twirling, Computer programming, Stone skipping

    Introduction: My name is Wyatt Volkman LLD, I am a handsome, rich, comfortable, lively, zealous, graceful, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.