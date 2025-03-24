10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (2025)

While there's no shortage of protective body sunscreen options, the best hand creams with SPF make it simple to combine hydration, skin barrier restoration, and UV coverage. Hands also happen to be one of the first areas to show signs of aging, especially when they're not treated properly. Unlike some of your other body parts, hardworking hands are also often more vulnerable to the elements, causing them to look and feel dry or even cracked.
One aspect that separates SPF hand creams from traditional face or body sunscreen is its ingredient formulation. "An SPF hand cream is specifically formulated to protect the delicate, frequently exposed skin on the hands," dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Nathan Newman tells Bazaar. "Regular sunscreens, especially those designed for the body, can leave your hands feeling tacky or greasy, which may not be ideal for daily use. SPF hand creams, on the other hand, are designed to absorb quickly and leave a smooth, non-greasy finish—making them perfect for hands that need protection without the discomfort." He also notes that, unlike sunscreen products for the face and body, these essentials are typically more hydrating, lighter in texture, and faster absorbing, "So they don’t interfere with daily activities like typing, driving, or using your phone."
Here, we've rounded up some of the best hand creams with SPF—from Supergoop's buzzy Handscreen to Unsun's popular SPF 15 favorite—that experts and editors love to help minimize environmental stressors while keeping your skin silky smooth for hours on end.
Best Overall
Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40
Pros
- Nongreasy formula
Cons
- May not be ideal for those who prefer unscented hand creams
Supergoop's Handscreen is sheer, non-greasy, and highly effective at guarding against damaging UV rays that can lead to signs of aging like sun spots and wrinkles. Along with its protective SPF 40 benefits, the fast-absorbing cream combines ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil, argan oil, and glycerin for supple hydration. And if the traditional scent of sunscreen isn't your favorite, this version gives it an upgrade thanks to notes of mandarin orange peel, lemongrass, cardamom, clove, vanilla, cinnamon, eucalyptus, and lavender essential oils.
- Key ingredients: Sea buckthorn fruit, complex of meadowfoam seed oil, argan oil and glycerin, vanilla, and natural aromatic extracts
One satisfied customer writes: "This truly feels so good on my dry hands. I love the way it smells, heals my dry hands, and protects me from the sun," —Martha B.
Best for Melanated Skin
Unsun Emollient Rich Hand Cream with Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Pros
- Doesn't leave a white cast
- Very hydrating
Cons
- May not be ideal for those who prefer chemical sunscreens
Unsun is already a winner in our book when it comes to nearly invisible sunscreen for the face, and the brand's lightweight SPF 15 hand cream doesn't disappoint. Its formula rounds out Unsun's sheer protection lineup with a mineral blend that shields skin from sun damage while keeping it hydrated with softening shea butter, moisturizing coconut oil, and free radical-fighting chamomile.
- Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide
One satisfied customer writes: "This hand cream has a nice texture, it's very lightweight and also doesn't leave any film on my skin. It does have sunscreen in it but doesn't leave any white stuff on my skin. It is very moisturizing and not oily." — Rebecca
Best Emulsion
Clé de Peau UV Protective Emulsion for Body
Pros
- Lightweight
- Doesn't leave a white cast behind
Cons
- Over $100
While not exactly a hand cream, this top-rated SPF 60+ emulsion from Clé de Peau aims to keep body skin hydrated for up to eight hours. Along with shielding against UV rays, the emulsion is also formulated for air pollutants, blue light, and infrared ray protection.
- Key ingredients: S-hyaluronic acid, hyaluronic acid, raspberry leaf extract, Moroccan thyme extract, adaptable innershield (AI technology), peppermint extract, anti-pollution powder
One satisfied customer writes: "As a loyal Clé de Peau Beauté customer for over 12 years, I can confidently say this brand never disappoints. From their luxurious skincare especially Synactif to their exceptional makeup products, everything they create is a cut above. The new Body Sunscreen SPF 60+ is no exception—it's truly amazing!" —Pozwoman
Best Under $20
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 UV SPF 50
Pros
- Absorbs quickly
- Fragrance-free
- Provides broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection
Cons
- Some reviewers say formula is too rich
La Roche-Posay's cult-favorite Cicaplast is technically an everywhere balm, but the rich, multi-purpose cream is especially ideal to help heal the dry, chapped skin on your hands. And at under $20, the versatile beauty staple is a must-have for just about any season.
- Key ingredients: Shea butter, centella asiatica, tribioma
One satisfied customer writes: "I absolutely love Cicaplast! This product is a game-changer for anyone with sensitive or irritated skin. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and it’s done wonders for my skin." —Preeti
Best for Firming
RéVive Fermitif Hand Renewal Cream
Pros
- A little goes a long way
- Smooths fine lines and wrinkles
Cons
- Over $50
This popular option from the skincare experts at RéVive goes a step beyond the preventative measures of most SPF hand creams. Its blend of peptides and tea tree oil helps firm lax, dry skin while minimizing irritation, plus, ingredients like jojoba and shea butter are key for moisturizing and plumping.
- Key ingredients: Peptides and tea tree oil, mango seed, jojoba, and shea butters
One satisfied customer writes: "I love this hand cream because it moisturizes, and it has a sunscreen in it. It lasts and I don't need to constantly reapply it like most hand creams." —Trudy H.
Best Under $15
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55
Pros
- Features a matte finish
- Formula doesn't feel sticky on skin
Cons
- May not be as hydrating as other sunscreens
This budget-friendly sunscreen works for your face and body and tops Newman's list of preferred hand sunscreens. Along with SPF 55 coverage, you nicely won't have to worry about lingering stickiness or greasiness thanks to its dry-touch formula. "I prefer SPF products with mineral ingredients that create a physical protective layer on the skin," Newman says.
- Key ingredients: Avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (10%)
One satisfied customer writes: "I have been using this for the last few years at least on my hands and arms. The greatest thing is that it goes on so thin, is not greasy, and I don't feel it all day. I like the SPF too." —AS
Best Matte Finish
Paula's Choice Extra Care Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50
Pros
- Nongreasy
- Ideal for sports and outdoor activities
Cons
- Not ideal for those who prefer mineral formulas
This face and body sunscreen is nongreasy, and also has a high skin protection level at SPF 50: Two factors essential to a quality hand cream. It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, meaning your skin will likely still feel hydrated long after washing your hands.
- Key ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin A, silica, bentonite, aloe barbadensis, avobenzone, titanium dioxide
One satisfied customer writes: "I work in construction and use this several times throughout the day on my face and body. It's non-greasy, soaks in quickly to a matte finish, and can be reapplied without getting cakey or pilling, unlike most other sunscreens I've tried. Even better, it doesn't break me out or clog pores. Highly recommend!" —Rachel
Best for Skin Barrier
Beekman 1802 Hello Sunshine SPF 50 PA ++++
Pros
- Doesn't leave a white cast
- Works for face and body
Cons
- Some reviewers say formula is too rich
This moisturizing sunscreen uses ceramides to lock in hydration while restoring the skin barrier, along with hyaluronic acid to keep skin plump. And just like the rest of Beekman 1802's best-sellers, it's also loaded with soothing moisturizers like squalane and goat milk.
- Key ingredients: Shea and cocoa butter, argan, mango, and avocado oils, squalane
One satisfied customer writes: "I love this sunscreen. So moisturizing but not greasy. I used it on my face, neck, arms, hands, and legs. I did feel it was a little too thick for my face for daytime use. However, I loved it for neck, chest, and hands." —Dallasmomj
Best Mineral SPF Body Lotion
Soleil Toujours Daily Defense Mineral Body Lotion SPF 30
Pros
- Great for travel
Cons
- Formula not specific to hands
This SPF 30 body lotion isn't just packed with antioxidants that protect skin from free radicals but also happens to be reef-safe, making it environmentally friendly to boot. Like other favorites on our list, its lightweight formula doesn't leave behind a ghostly cast and is ideal for brightening skin tone while reducing fine lines over time.
- Key ingredients: Vitamin C, squalane, niacinamide
One satisfied customer writes: "Best reef-safe sunscreen available. The difference it’s made for me in sun damage is remarkable. Yes, it does go on white because of the zinc, but that disappears quickly and I’m left looking dewy and moisturized. And the protection is incomparable." —JMHA5
Best Chemical SPF Body Lotion
Sun Bum Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen Body Lotion
Pros
- Deeply hydrating
- Moisture lasts for up to 24 hours
Cons
- Formula not specific to hands
Bazaar editors regularly rely on Sun Bum's robust UV protection, but that's just one of the reasons this SPF 50 body lotion is one of our go-tos. It also combines antioxidants and vitamin E for long-lasting moisture that soaks into the skin almost immediately.
- Key ingredients: Vitamin E, antioxidants
One satisfied customer writes: "This lotion is a total game changer. I use it as my daily body moisturizer, and it’s honestly perfect. The scent is amazing—not too overpowering, but just fresh and tropical enough to make you feel like you’re on vacation. What I love most is that it doesn’t leave you feeling oily like some lotions do. It absorbs quickly and gives your skin a nice, healthy glow without being greasy." —Rp
Is SPF a non-negotiable in hand creams?
Consider it a beauty bonus if your hand cream contains any level of SPF, especially if it's used daily. The main purpose of hand cream is to treat and protect hands that can become dry. Sunscreen isn't an essential addition, but it will certainly add to the level of protection your hands are getting and slow the signs of aging on this vulnerable body part.
What are the benefits of hand creams with SPF?
- Prevents premature aging. Hands are one of the first areas to show signs of aging, including wrinkles, sunspots, and loss of elasticity. SPF protects against UV damage that accelerates these signs.
- Protects against hyperpigmentation. Over time, UV exposure can cause dark spots and uneven skin tone, especially on the hands.
- Maintains skin barrier health. Many SPF hand creams include moisturizing and reparative ingredients to combat dryness and environmental stressors.
- Reduces skin cancer risk. The hands are constantly exposed to UV rays, especially while driving or spending time outdoors, making sun protection essential.
When is the best time to use SPF hand creams?
Here's a quick reference guide according to Newman:
- Every morning, as part of your routine, just like your go-to facial sunscreen.
- Before sun exposure, especially when driving, running errands, or spending time outdoors.
- Year-round, even on cloudy days, since UV rays penetrate through clouds and windows.
Meet the experts
- Dr. Nathan Newman is a board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and stem cell expert based in Beverly Hills.
