10 Hand Creams with SPF to Always Keep in Your Bag (2025)

While there's no shortage of protective body sunscreen options, the best hand creams with SPF make it simple to combine hydration, skin barrier restoration, and UV coverage. Hands also happen to be one of the first areas to show signs of aging, especially when they're not treated properly. Unlike some of your other body parts, hardworking hands are also often more vulnerable to the elements, causing them to look and feel dry or even cracked.

One aspect that separates SPF hand creams from traditional face or body sunscreen is its ingredient formulation. "An SPF hand cream is specifically formulated to protect the delicate, frequently exposed skin on the hands," dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Nathan Newman tells Bazaar. "Regular sunscreens, especially those designed for the body, can leave your hands feeling tacky or greasy, which may not be ideal for daily use. SPF hand creams, on the other hand, are designed to absorb quickly and leave a smooth, non-greasy finish—making them perfect for hands that need protection without the discomfort." He also notes that, unlike sunscreen products for the face and body, these essentials are typically more hydrating, lighter in texture, and faster absorbing, "So they don’t interfere with daily activities like typing, driving, or using your phone."

Here, we've rounded up some of the best hand creams with SPF—from Supergoop's buzzy Handscreen to Unsun's popular SPF 15 favorite—that experts and editors love to help minimize environmental stressors while keeping your skin silky smooth for hours on end.