10 medicine-free ways to control high blood pressure (2025)

10 ways to control high blood pressure without medication By making these 10 lifestyle changes, you can lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease. By Mayo Clinic Staff

If you have high blood pressure, you may wonder if you need to take medicine to treat it. But lifestyle changes play a vital role in treating high blood pressure. Controlling blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle might prevent, delay or lessen the need for medicine.

Here are 10 lifestyle changes that can lower blood pressure and keep it down.

1. Lose extra weight and watch your waistline

Blood pressure often increases as weight increases. Being overweight also can cause disrupted breathing while you sleep, a condition called sleep apnea. Sleep apnea further raises blood pressure.

Weight loss is one of the best ways to control blood pressure. If you're overweight or have obesity, losing even a small amount of weight can help lower blood pressure. Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). In general, blood pressure might go down by about 1 mm Hg with each kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) of weight lost.

Also, the size of the waistline is important. Carrying too much weight around the waist can raise the risk of high blood pressure.

In general:

Men are at risk if their waist measurement is greater than 40 inches (102 centimeters).

Women are at risk if their waist measurement is greater than 35 inches (89 centimeters).

These numbers vary among ethnic groups. Ask your healthcare professional about a healthy waist size for you.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular aerobic exercise can lower high blood pressure by about 5 to 8 mm Hg. It's important to keep exercising to keep blood pressure from rising again. As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day.

Exercise also can help keep elevated blood pressure that's slightly higher than ideal from turning into high blood pressure, also called hypertension. For those who have hypertension, regular physical activity can bring blood pressure down to safer levels.

Some examples of aerobic exercise that can help lower blood pressure include walking, jogging, cycling, swimming and dancing. Another helpful type of exercise is high-intensity interval training. This type of training involves mixing short bursts of intense activity with bouts of lighter activity.

Strength training also can help lower blood pressure. Aim to include strength training exercises at least two days a week. Talk to a healthcare professional about setting up an exercise program for you.

3. Eat a healthy diet

Eating a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products and low in saturated fat and cholesterol can lower high blood pressure by up to 11 mm Hg. Examples of eating plans that can help control blood pressure are the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean diet.

Potassium in the diet can lessen the effects of table salt and sodium on blood pressure. Food makers often add sodium to processed foods to make them taste salty. Aim for 3,500 to 5,000 milligrams (mg) of potassium a day. It may lower blood pressure 4 to 5 mm Hg. Ask your healthcare professional how much potassium you should have.

4. Reduce salt and sodium in your diet

Even a little less sodium in the diet can improve heart health and blood pressure. Sodium's effect on blood pressure varies among groups of people. In general, limit sodium to 2,300 mg a day or less. But for most adults, it's ideal to limit sodium to 1,500 mg a day or less. Doing that may lower high blood pressure by about 5 to 6 mm Hg.

To lower sodium in the diet:

Read food labels. Look for low-sodium versions of foods and drinks.

Look for low-sodium versions of foods and drinks. Eat fewer processed foods. Only a small amount of sodium occurs naturally in foods. Most sodium is added during processing.

Only a small amount of sodium occurs naturally in foods. Most sodium is added during processing. Don't add table salt. Use herbs or spices to add flavor to food.

Use herbs or spices to add flavor to food. Cook. Cooking lets you control the amount of sodium in the food.

5. Limit alcohol

Limiting alcohol to less than one drink a day for women or two drinks a day for men can help lower blood pressure by about 4 mm Hg . One drink equals 12 fluid ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor.

But drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure by many points. It also can make blood pressure medicines less effective.

6. Quit smoking

Smoking raises blood pressure. Stopping smoking helps lower blood pressure. It also can lower the risk of heart disease and improve overall health, possibly leading to a longer life.

7. Get a good night's sleep

Getting fewer than seven hours of sleep every night for weeks can play a role in hypertension. Conditions that can disrupt sleep include sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and general sleeplessness, also called insomnia.

Adults should aim to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Let your healthcare professional know if you often have trouble sleeping. Finding and treating the cause can help improve sleep. But if you don't have sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome, follow these simple tips for getting more restful sleep.

See Also Why exercise is medicine for high blood pressure

Stick to a sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. Try to keep the same schedule on weeknights and on weekends.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. Try to keep the same schedule on weeknights and on weekends. Create a restful space. That means keeping the sleeping space cool, quiet and dark. Do something relaxing in the hour before bedtime. That might include taking a warm bath or doing relaxation exercises. Turn off or dim bright light, such as from a TV, phone or computer screen.

That means keeping the sleeping space cool, quiet and dark. Do something relaxing in the hour before bedtime. That might include taking a warm bath or doing relaxation exercises. Turn off or dim bright light, such as from a TV, phone or computer screen. Watch what you eat and drink. Don't go to bed hungry or too full. Try not to have large meals close to bedtime. Limit or avoid nicotine, caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime as well.

Don't go to bed hungry or too full. Try not to have large meals close to bedtime. Limit or avoid nicotine, caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime as well. Limit naps. For those who find napping during the day helpful, limit naps to 30 minutes and take them earlier in the day. You may sleep better at night.

8. Ease stress

Long-term stress may play a part in high blood pressure. More research is needed on the effects of stress reduction techniques to find out whether they can lower blood pressure.

But it can't hurt to figure out what causes stress, such as work, family, finances or illness. Once you know the causes of your stress, you can find ways to take charge of them. Try the following:

Don't try to do too much. Plan your day and focus on your most important tasks. Learn to say no. Allow enough time to get done what needs to be done.

Plan your day and focus on your most important tasks. Learn to say no. Allow enough time to get done what needs to be done. Focus on issues you can control and make plans to solve them. For an issue at work, talk to a manager. For conflict with your kids or partner, find ways to resolve it.

For an issue at work, talk to a manager. For conflict with your kids or partner, find ways to resolve it. Stay away from stress triggers. For example, if rush-hour traffic causes stress, travel at a different time or use public transit. Stay away from people who cause stress if possible.

For example, if rush-hour traffic causes stress, travel at a different time or use public transit. Stay away from people who cause stress if possible. Make time to relax. Take time each day to sit quietly and breathe deeply. Make time for enjoyable activities or hobbies, such as taking a walk, cooking or volunteering.

Take time each day to sit quietly and breathe deeply. Make time for enjoyable activities or hobbies, such as taking a walk, cooking or volunteering. Practice gratitude. Showing other people that you feel grateful to them can help lower stress.

9. Track your blood pressure at home and get regular checkups

You can measure your blood pressure at home to help make sure that your medicines and lifestyle changes are working.

Home blood pressure monitors are available widely and without a prescription. Talk to a healthcare professional about home monitoring before you get started.

Regular visits with a healthcare professional also are key to controlling blood pressure. If your blood pressure is well controlled, ask your healthcare professional how often you need to check it. You might be able to check it only once a day or less often.

10. Control your cholesterol and blood sugar

High blood sugar and high levels of "bad" non-HDL cholesterol raise the risk of heart disease. To help manage cholesterol and blood sugar, try some of the same healthy habits that help lower blood pressure. Eat healthy, get exercise, lose extra weight and don't smoke. Follow your healthcare professional's advice on how to manage cholesterol and blood sugar.

Making these 10 lifestyle changes is a long-term journey, and some days it might feel challenging. So ask your family or friends for support when you need it. Your loved ones may encourage you to take care of yourself, drive you to healthcare checkups or start an exercise program with you to keep your blood pressure low.

If you find that you need support beyond your family and friends, think about joining a support group. This may put you in touch with people who can lift your spirits or boost your confidence. The support group also can offer practical tips to cope with your condition.

July 23, 2024

