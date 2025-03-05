10 medicine-free ways to control high blood pressure (2025)

10 ways to control high blood pressure without medication
By making these 10 lifestyle changes, you can lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease.
By making these 10 lifestyle changes, you can lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease.By Mayo Clinic Staff
If you have high blood pressure, you may wonder if you need to take medicine to treat it. But lifestyle changes play a vital role in treating high blood pressure. Controlling blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle might prevent, delay or lessen the need for medicine.
Here are 10 lifestyle changes that can lower blood pressure and keep it down.
1. Lose extra weight and watch your waistline
Blood pressure often increases as weight increases. Being overweight also can cause disrupted breathing while you sleep, a condition called sleep apnea. Sleep apnea further raises blood pressure.
Weight loss is one of the best ways to control blood pressure. If you're overweight or have obesity, losing even a small amount of weight can help lower blood pressure. Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). In general, blood pressure might go down by about 1 mm Hg with each kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) of weight lost.
Also, the size of the waistline is important. Carrying too much weight around the waist can raise the risk of high blood pressure.
In general:
- Men are at risk if their waist measurement is greater than 40 inches (102 centimeters).
- Women are at risk if their waist measurement is greater than 35 inches (89 centimeters).
These numbers vary among ethnic groups. Ask your healthcare professional about a healthy waist size for you.
2. Exercise regularly
Regular aerobic exercise can lower high blood pressure by about 5 to 8 mm Hg. It's important to keep exercising to keep blood pressure from rising again. As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day.
Exercise also can help keep elevated blood pressure that's slightly higher than ideal from turning into high blood pressure, also called hypertension. For those who have hypertension, regular physical activity can bring blood pressure down to safer levels.
Some examples of aerobic exercise that can help lower blood pressure include walking, jogging, cycling, swimming and dancing. Another helpful type of exercise is high-intensity interval training. This type of training involves mixing short bursts of intense activity with bouts of lighter activity.
Strength training also can help lower blood pressure. Aim to include strength training exercises at least two days a week. Talk to a healthcare professional about setting up an exercise program for you.
3. Eat a healthy diet
Eating a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products and low in saturated fat and cholesterol can lower high blood pressure by up to 11 mm Hg. Examples of eating plans that can help control blood pressure are the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean diet.
Potassium in the diet can lessen the effects of table salt and sodium on blood pressure. Food makers often add sodium to processed foods to make them taste salty. Aim for 3,500 to 5,000 milligrams (mg) of potassium a day. It may lower blood pressure 4 to 5 mm Hg. Ask your healthcare professional how much potassium you should have.
4. Reduce salt and sodium in your diet
Even a little less sodium in the diet can improve heart health and blood pressure. Sodium's effect on blood pressure varies among groups of people. In general, limit sodium to 2,300 mg a day or less. But for most adults, it's ideal to limit sodium to 1,500 mg a day or less. Doing that may lower high blood pressure by about 5 to 6 mm Hg.
To lower sodium in the diet:
- Read food labels. Look for low-sodium versions of foods and drinks.
- Eat fewer processed foods. Only a small amount of sodium occurs naturally in foods. Most sodium is added during processing.
- Don't add table salt. Use herbs or spices to add flavor to food.
- Cook. Cooking lets you control the amount of sodium in the food.
5. Limit alcohol
Limiting alcohol to less than one drink a day for women or two drinks a day for men can help lower blood pressure by about 4 mm Hg. One drink equals 12 fluid ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor.
But drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure by many points. It also can make blood pressure medicines less effective.
6. Quit smoking
Smoking raises blood pressure. Stopping smoking helps lower blood pressure. It also can lower the risk of heart disease and improve overall health, possibly leading to a longer life.
7. Get a good night's sleep
Getting fewer than seven hours of sleep every night for weeks can play a role in hypertension. Conditions that can disrupt sleep include sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and general sleeplessness, also called insomnia.
Adults should aim to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Let your healthcare professional know if you often have trouble sleeping. Finding and treating the cause can help improve sleep. But if you don't have sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome, follow these simple tips for getting more restful sleep.
- Stick to a sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. Try to keep the same schedule on weeknights and on weekends.
- Create a restful space. That means keeping the sleeping space cool, quiet and dark. Do something relaxing in the hour before bedtime. That might include taking a warm bath or doing relaxation exercises. Turn off or dim bright light, such as from a TV, phone or computer screen.
- Watch what you eat and drink. Don't go to bed hungry or too full. Try not to have large meals close to bedtime. Limit or avoid nicotine, caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime as well.
- Limit naps. For those who find napping during the day helpful, limit naps to 30 minutes and take them earlier in the day. You may sleep better at night.
8. Ease stress
Long-term stress may play a part in high blood pressure. More research is needed on the effects of stress reduction techniques to find out whether they can lower blood pressure.
But it can't hurt to figure out what causes stress, such as work, family, finances or illness. Once you know the causes of your stress, you can find ways to take charge of them. Try the following:
- Don't try to do too much. Plan your day and focus on your most important tasks. Learn to say no. Allow enough time to get done what needs to be done.
- Focus on issues you can control and make plans to solve them. For an issue at work, talk to a manager. For conflict with your kids or partner, find ways to resolve it.
- Stay away from stress triggers. For example, if rush-hour traffic causes stress, travel at a different time or use public transit. Stay away from people who cause stress if possible.
- Make time to relax. Take time each day to sit quietly and breathe deeply. Make time for enjoyable activities or hobbies, such as taking a walk, cooking or volunteering.
- Practice gratitude. Showing other people that you feel grateful to them can help lower stress.
9. Track your blood pressure at home and get regular checkups
You can measure your blood pressure at home to help make sure that your medicines and lifestyle changes are working.
Home blood pressure monitors are available widely and without a prescription. Talk to a healthcare professional about home monitoring before you get started.
Regular visits with a healthcare professional also are key to controlling blood pressure. If your blood pressure is well controlled, ask your healthcare professional how often you need to check it. You might be able to check it only once a day or less often.
10. Control your cholesterol and blood sugar
High blood sugar and high levels of "bad" non-HDL cholesterol raise the risk of heart disease. To help manage cholesterol and blood sugar, try some of the same healthy habits that help lower blood pressure. Eat healthy, get exercise, lose extra weight and don't smoke. Follow your healthcare professional's advice on how to manage cholesterol and blood sugar.
Making these 10 lifestyle changes is a long-term journey, and some days it might feel challenging. So ask your family or friends for support when you need it. Your loved ones may encourage you to take care of yourself, drive you to healthcare checkups or start an exercise program with you to keep your blood pressure low.
If you find that you need support beyond your family and friends, think about joining a support group. This may put you in touch with people who can lift your spirits or boost your confidence. The support group also can offer practical tips to cope with your condition.
From Mayo Clinic to your inbox
Sign up for free and stay up to date on research advancements, health tips, current health topics, and expertise on managing health. Click here for an email preview.
To provide you with the most relevant and helpful information, and understand which information is beneficial, we may combine your email and website usage information with other information we have about you. If you are a Mayo Clinic patient, this could include protected health information. If we combine this information with your protected health information, we will treat all of that information as protected health information and will only use or disclose that information as set forth in our notice of privacy practices. You may opt-out of email communications at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link in the e-mail.
July 23, 2024
- Johnson RJ, et al. Nonpharmacologic prevention and treatment of hypertension. In: Comprehensive Clinical Nephrology. 7th ed. Elsevier; 2024. https://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed April 2, 2024.
- AskMayoExpert. Hypertension (adult). Mayo Clinic; 2023.
- Hall ME, et al. Weight-loss strategies for prevention and treatment of hypertension: A scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Hypertension. 2021; doi:10.1161/HYP.0000000000000202.
- Shimbo D, et al. Self-measured blood pressure monitoring at home: A joint policy statement from the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association. Circulation. 2020; doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000803.
- 2020-2025 Dietary guidelines for Americans. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture. https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov. Accessed April 2, 2024.
- Libby P, et al., eds. Systemic hypertension: Mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment. In: Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine. 12th ed. Elsevier; 2022. https://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed April 2, 2024.
- Sleep deprivation and deficiency: Healthy sleep habits. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep-deprivation/healthy-sleep-habits. Accessed April 2, 2024.
- Managing stress to control high blood pressure. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/changes-you-can-make-to-manage-high-blood-pressure/managing-stress-to-control-high-blood-pressure. Accessed April 2, 2024.
- Lloyd-Jones DM, et al. Life's essential 8: Updating and enhancing the American Heart Association's construct of cardiovascular health: A presidential advisory from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2022; doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000001078.
- Life's essential 8 fact sheet. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/lifes-essential-8/lifes-essential-8-fact-sheet. Accessed April 3, 2024.
- Life's essential 8: How to manage blood sugar fact sheet. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/lifes-essential-8/how-to-manage-blood-sugar-fact-sheet. Accessed April 3, 2024.
- Life's essential 8: How to control cholesterol fact sheet. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/lifes-essential-8/how-to-control-cholesterol-fact-sheet. Accessed April 3, 2024.
See more In-depth
Products and Services
- A Book: Mayo Clinic on High Blood Pressure
- Blood Pressure Monitors at Mayo Clinic Store
- The Mayo Clinic Diet Online
See also
- Alcohol: Does it affect blood pressure?
- Alpha blockers
- Amputation and diabetes
- Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
- Angiotensin II receptor blockers
- Anxiety: A cause of high blood pressure?
- Arteriosclerosis / atherosclerosis
- Artificial sweeteners: Any effect on blood sugar?
- #AskMayoMom Pediatric Urology
- Beta blockers
- Beta blockers: Do they cause weight gain?
- Beta blockers: How do they affect exercise?
- Birth control pill FAQ
- Blood glucose meters
- Blood glucose monitors
- Blood pressure: Can it be higher in one arm?
- Blood pressure chart
- Blood pressure cuff: Does size matter?
- Blood pressure: Does it have a daily pattern?
- Blood pressure: Is it affected by cold weather?
- Blood pressure medication: Still necessary if I lose weight?
- Blood pressure medications: Can they raise my triglycerides?
- Blood pressure readings: Why higher at home?
- Blood pressure test
- Blood sugar levels can fluctuate for many reasons
- Blood sugar testing: Why, when and how
- Bone and joint problems associated with diabetes
- How kidneys work
- Bump on the head: When is it a serious head injury?
- Caffeine and hypertension
- Calcium channel blockers
- Calcium supplements: Do they interfere with blood pressure drugs?
- Can whole-grain foods lower blood pressure?
- Central-acting agents
- Choosing blood pressure medicines
- Chronic daily headaches
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic kidney disease: Is a clinical trial right for me?
- Coarctation of the aorta
- COVID-19: Who's at higher risk of serious symptoms?
- Cushing syndrome
- DASH diet
- DASH diet: Recommended servings
- Sample DASH menus
- Diabetes
- Diabetes and depression: Coping with the two conditions
- Diabetes and exercise: When to monitor your blood sugar
- Diabetes and heat
- 10 ways to avoid diabetes complications
- Diabetes diet: Should I avoid sweet fruits?
- Diabetes diet: Create your healthy-eating plan
- Diabetes foods: Can I substitute honey for sugar?
- Diabetes and liver
- Diabetes management: How lifestyle, daily routine affect blood sugar
- Diabetes symptoms
- Diabetes treatment: Can cinnamon lower blood sugar?
- Using insulin
- Diuretics
- Diuretics: A cause of low potassium?
- Diuretics: Cause of gout?
- Dizziness
- Do infrared saunas have any health benefits?
- Drug addiction (substance use disorder)
- Eating right for chronic kidney disease
- High blood pressure and exercise
- Fibromuscular dysplasia
- Free blood pressure machines: Are they accurate?
- Home blood pressure monitoring
- Glomerulonephritis
- Glycemic index: A helpful tool for diabetes?
- Guillain-Barre syndrome
- Headaches and hormones
- Headaches: Treatment depends on your diagnosis and symptoms
- Heart and Blood Health
- Herbal supplements and heart drugs
- High blood pressure (hypertension)
- High blood pressure and cold remedies: Which are safe?
- High blood pressure and sex
- High blood pressure dangers
- How does IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease) cause kidney damage?
- How opioid use disorder occurs
- How to tell if a loved one is abusing opioids
- What is hypertension? A Mayo Clinic expert explains.
- Hypertension FAQs
- Hypertensive crisis: What are the symptoms?
- Hypothermia
- I have IgA nephrology. Will I need a kidney transplant?
- IgA nephropathy (Berger disease)
- Insulin and weight gain
- Intracranial hematoma
- Isolated systolic hypertension: A health concern?
- What is kidney disease? An expert explains
- Kidney disease FAQs
- Kratom: Unsafe and ineffective
- Kratom for opioid withdrawal
- L-arginine: Does it lower blood pressure?
- Late-night eating: OK if you have diabetes?
- Lead poisoning
- Living with IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease) and C3G
- Low-phosphorus diet: Helpful for kidney disease?
- Medications and supplements that can raise your blood pressure
- Menopause and high blood pressure: What's the connection?
- Molar pregnancy
- MRI: Is gadolinium safe for people with kidney problems?
- New Test for Preeclampsia
- Nighttime headaches: Relief
- Nosebleeds
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Opioid stewardship: What is it?
- Pain Management
- Pheochromocytoma
- Picnic Problems: High Sodium
- Pituitary tumors
- Polycystic kidney disease
- Polypill: Does it treat heart disease?
- Poppy seed tea: Beneficial or dangerous?
- Porphyria
- Postpartum preeclampsia
- Preeclampsia
- Prescription drug abuse
- Primary aldosteronism
- Pulse pressure: An indicator of heart health?
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Rattlesnakes, scorpions and other desert dangers
- Reactive hypoglycemia: What can I do?
- Renal diet for vegetarians
- Resperate: Can it help reduce blood pressure?
- Scorpion sting
- Secondary hypertension
- Serotonin syndrome
- Sleep deprivation: A cause of high blood pressure?
- Sleep tips
- Snoring
- Sodium
- Spider bites
- Stress and high blood pressure
- Symptom Checker
- Takayasu's arteritis
- Tapering off opioids: When and how
- Tetanus
- Tetanus shots: Is it risky to receive 'extra' boosters?
- The dawn phenomenon: What can you do?
- Understanding complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
- Understanding IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease)
- Vasodilators
- Vegetarian diet: Can it help me control my diabetes?
- Vesicoureteral reflux
- Video: Heart and circulatory system
- How to measure blood pressure using a manual monitor
- How to measure blood pressure using an automatic monitor
- Obstructive sleep apnea: What happens?
- What is blood pressure?
- Can a lack of vitamin D cause high blood pressure?
- What are opioids and why are they dangerous?
- White coat hypertension
- Wrist blood pressure monitors: Are they accurate?
- Xylazine
- Effectively managing chronic kidney disease
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Do not share pain medication
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Avoid opioids for chronic pain
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Be careful not to pop pain pills
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Out of shape kids and diabetes
.