10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and More (2025)

Fall is officially in full swing, meaning that there’s no better time to cozy up and enjoy a movie marathon. Streaming services like Hulu and Disney+ have you covered with spooky new slates pegged to Halloween, while Netflix and Prime Video’s October offerings span a variety of genres, from legal dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies.

Disney+ is bringing “Haunted Mansion” to its streaming platform while Hulu is betting on the film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman.” Prime Video’s “Totally Killer” and “The Burial” are also premiering in October.

Below, WWD lists the best October releases to stream this month.