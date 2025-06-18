10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and More (2025)

From erotic thrillers to fresh horror flicks.

10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (1)

Fall is officially in full swing, meaning that there’s no better time to cozy up and enjoy a movie marathon. Streaming services like Hulu and Disney+ have you covered with spooky new slates pegged to Halloween, while Netflix and Prime Video’s October offerings span a variety of genres, from legal dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies.

Disney+ is bringing “Haunted Mansion” to its streaming platform while Hulu is betting on the film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman.” Prime Video’s “Totally Killer” and “The Burial” are also premiering in October.

Below, WWD lists the best October releases to stream this month.

  • “Appendage”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (2)

    Huluween is off to a great start with “Appendage,” a new horror film starring Hadley Robinson (“Little Women”) as Hannah, an up-and-coming fashion designer whose dark thoughts manifest into a mysterious growth. Anna Zlokovic’s feature directorial debut is based on a 2021 short of the same name, which saw Rachel Sennott (“Bottoms”) in the leading role.

    • Date: Oct. 2
    • Platform: Hulu

  • “Haunted Mansion”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (3)

    After premiering in theaters, “Haunted Mansion” is streaming just in time for Halloween. The spooky family comedy featuring Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson follows a mother and son who seek spiritual help after they discover a series of ghosts in their new home. This isn’t the first time the beloved Disneyland ride has gotten the silver screen treatment — Eddie Murphy starred in the film’s first iteration in 2003.

    • Date: Oct. 4
    • Platform: Disney+ and Hulu

  • “The Boogeyman”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (4)

    The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story is coming to Hulu this month. Following the death of their mother, sisters Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer Harper (Vivien Lyra Blair) discover a demonic presence in their home. While their father Will (Chris Messina) is overcome by grief, they attempt to get his attention before the sinister spirit consumes them.

    • Date: Oct. 5
    • Platform: Hulu

  • “Fair Play”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (5)

    Phoebe Dynevor’s erotica days are far from over as the “Bridgerton” star leads “Fair Play,” a salacious new thriller about a recently engaged couple. Emily and Luke, who are co-workers at a hedge fund, find their relationship on the rocks when one of them is promoted.

    • Date: Oct. 6
    • Platform: Netflix

  • “Totally Killer”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (6)

    After Jamie Hughes (Kiernan Shipka) is attacked by an infamous serial killer on Halloween night, she travels back to the 1980s to stop him from murdering his original victims: her mother’s childhood friends. Emmy-nominated screenwriter Nahnatchka Khan (“Fresh Off the Boat”) makes her feature directorial debut.

    • Date: Oct. 6
    • Platform: Prime Video

  • “The Mill”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (7)

    Comedian Lil Rey Howrey takes on a more serious role in Hulu’s upcoming sci-fi horror flick, “The Mill.” After a businessman (Howrey) wakes up in an outdoor prison cell with only an old grist mill, he must find a way out before the birth of his child. Howrey, who’s known for appearing in “Get Out” and “Insecure,” also serves as a producer on the project.

    • Date: Oct. 9
    • Platform: Hulu

  • “The Burial”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (8)

    Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones lead “The Burial,” a new legal drama based on the true story of Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe and his lawyer, Willie E. Gary. When O’Keefe pursues a lawsuit against a competing funeral home company, he taps Gary, a personal injury attorney, to battle his case. Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and Mamoudou Athie (“Elemental”) costar.

    • Date: Oct. 13
    • Platform: Prime Video

  • “Old Dads”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (9)

    Comedian Bill Burr makes his feature directorial debut in “Old Dads,” a comedy following three friends who become fathers in their 50s. Upon selling their company to a millennial executive, Jack (Burr), Mike (Bokeem Woodbine) and Connor (Bobby Cannavale) realize they haven’t quite let go of their ’80s golden days.

    • Date: Oct. 20
    • Platform: Netflix

  • “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (10)

    The hit horror game is coming to the small screen. Peacock’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a security guard on his night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As the restaurant’s eerie animatronics come to life, he must figure out how to fend them off. Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) leads the latest production by Blumhouse, the company behind modern horror classics like “M3GAN” and “The Purge.”

    • Date: Oct. 27
    • Platform: Peacock

  • “Pain Hustlers”

    10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ andMore (11)

    After becoming unemployed, single mother Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) takes on her next job as a pharmaceutical rep. She cashes in big when sales of a new painkiller skyrocket: little does she know, she’s been involved in an illegal scheme. Chris Evans (“The Avengers”), Andy Garcia (“Ocean’s Eleven”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) costar in David Yates’ latest directorial feat.

    • Date: Oct. 27
    • Platform: Netflix
10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and More (2025)

