10 Must-See Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now (April 2025) (2025)

There are currently only a handful of sci-fi movies on Netflix that come from major studios like Warner Bros. Pictures.
Titles like Dune: Part Two are good to have around, but they won’t be staying forever.
Fortunately, Netflix also has a selection of great sci-fi films that were made for the streamer. And these titles aren’t going anywhere.
For now, these are the 10 best sci-fi movies on Netflix. But make sure you catch Blade Runner before it leaves Netflix on April 30.
The second half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune finds Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), living among the Fremen of Arrakis and conducting raids on their enemies in House Harkonnen.
Dune: Part Two also gives Paul significantly more time with Chani (Zendaya), his Fremen lover who is disturbed by prophecies that he is the messiah of her people. Paul says he doesn’t want to rule the Fremen, but every possible outcome is leading him on a path to claim power in the entire universe at the cost of an intergalactic holy war.
Dune: Part Two is streaming on Netflix.
Why is Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) always so furious in the Mad Max films? You’d be angry too if you were stolen from your home by the men who murdered your mother. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga gives its title character an origin story and a nemesis — Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).
As much as Furious hated Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) in Mad Max: Fury Road, her anger towards Dementus knows no bounds. If it takes Furiosa years to get her revenge, she’ll wait and plot to destroy Dementus. And it still may not be enough to unseat this warlord from power in the wasteland.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is streaming on Netflix.
Prior to reteaming for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy collaborated on the Netflix original film, The Adam Project. Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a time travel pilot who goes back in time from 2050 to prevent the death of his wife, Laura Shane (Zoe Saldaña). Instead of arriving at his intended destination, Adam arrives in the present and comes face-to-face with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell).
There’s a bigger conspiracy across time than either Adam could have dreamed, and it traces back to their late father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo), who died the year before. The two Adams may even get to see their dad one last time if they can stay alive long enough to reach him.
The Adam Project is streaming on Netflix.
In the future envisioned by Blade Runner, replicants aren’t meant to replace people and they aren’t supposed to have feelings. These human-like androids were made for all of the hard work that real people couldn’t do on other planets. But when replicants rebel against their functions, Blade Runners like Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) have to hunt them down.
Deckard’s latest targets include Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) and Pris (Daryl Hannah), both of whom possess more humanity than mere machines. Deckard is also astonished when he meets a replicant named Rachael (Sean Young), and even he can barely tell that she’s not human. Blade Runner raises a lot of questions about what it means to be a human, just don’t expect all of the answers.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut is streaming on Netflix.
Don’t watch Melancholia if you’re feeling depressed — it's only going to make you feel worse. It’s a story in two parts about a rogue planet named Melancholia that is about to slam into Earth. And unlike Michael Bay’s Armageddon, there aren’t enough nukes in the world to send up Bruce Willis with a bomb to blow it off course.
The world was already ending for Justine (Kirsten Dunst) before she realized that Melancholia was heading towards Earth. It takes her sister, Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg), longer to process the end of everything. This isn’t a movie about averting the end, it’s about the choices these sisters make when time runs out.
Melancholia is streaming on Netflix.
There are four main characters in Stowaway, and that’s a problem because their spaceship can only handle three people. On a two-year mission to Mars, Zoe Levenson (Anna Kendrick), Marina Barnett (Toni Collette) and David Kim (Daniel Dae Kim) were supposed to make the trip together. Michael Adams (Shamier Anderson) was caught on board by accident.
Since Michael’s presence is endangering the mission and the lives of the crew, he’s the one who’s expected to sacrifice himself. However, Zoe wants to wait until the last possible moment before letting Michael take that step. But the crew may not have as much time as they think.
Stowaway is streaming on Netflix.
What Happened to Monday was among the first Netflix original movies before the streamer produced seemingly countless films every year. In the future, overpopulation has led to strict rules about having children. Terrence Settman (Willem Dafoe) came up with a novel solution for his seven granddaughters (all played by Noomi Rapace).
To hide the truth of their existence, only one daughter – named for her day of the week – is allowed to leave at a time. This week, Monday never came home and her sisters want to know what happened. And they’re willing to break the rules that governed their lives to solve the mystery.
What Happened to Monday is streaming on Netflix.
Oxygen may be one of the most claustrophobic movies ever made. That’s because Elizabeth "Liz" Hansen (Mélanie Laurent) wakes up in a stasis pod without her memory or any idea how she got there. The onboard A.I., M.I.L.O. (Mathieu Amalric), offers her some assistance, but even M.I.L.O. can’t open the pod without the access code.
Using only the tools she has in the pod, Liz has to jog her memory and learn who she is in the hope that she can remember what she needs to know before the oxygen runs out.
Oxygen is streaming on Netflix.
It’s lonely out in space, especially for cosmonaut Jakub Procházka (Adam Sandler) in Spaceman. This film has a rare dramatic turn for Sandler, whose character is emotionally crippled on his long trip to Jupiter. Mission Control won’t even tell Jakub that his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), wants to leave him.
Jakub’s only companion on this journey is an alien spider he names Hanuš (Paul Dano), which can communicate with him telepathically. Once Hanuš learns more about Jakub and humanity in general, he may not be as willing to hang around.
Spaceman is streaming on Netflix.
Get ready for all the John Boyega you can handle in They Cloned Tyrone. He both is and isn’t the title character. More accurately, Boyega is playing several characters, including Fontaine, a drug dealer whose murder is witnessed by one of his clients, Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx).
When Fontaine reappears the next day as if nothing happened, Slick convinces him and the only other witness, a sex worker named Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), to help him figure out what’s really going on. Their investigation leads to uncomfortable revelations about how many clones are out in the wild, and why their neighborhood is being preyed upon.
They Cloned Tyrone is streaming on Netflix.
