10 Must-See Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now (April 2025) (2025)

There are currently only a handful of sci-fi movies on Netflix that come from major studios like Warner Bros. Pictures.

Titles like Dune: Part Two are good to have around, but they won’t be staying forever.

Fortunately, Netflix also has a selection of great sci-fi films that were made for the streamer. And these titles aren’t going anywhere.

For now, these are the 10 best sci-fi movies on Netflix. But make sure you catch Blade Runner before it leaves Netflix on April 30.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the Best New Movies on Netflix, (HBO) Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime and More, the Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now, the Best Rom-Com Movies on Netflix Right Now and the 4 Underrated Movies on Netflix in April 2025.