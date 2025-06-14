10 of the Best False Eyelashes You’ll Actually Want to Wear (2025)

There are two types of people—those who don't consider a makeup look complete without a set of false eyelashes and those who think it's an extra step that requires the skill of a professional makeup artist. If you fall into the latter group, allow us to reassure you that falsies can be a great addition to any makeup look. False eyelashes are the extra oomph for special occasions, but they can also be low-key and natural for your day-to-day look—it's all about finding the right falsies for you and your lifestyle.

The most important thing to pay attention to when shopping for false eyelashes is density, says makeup artist Jonet Williamson. "If you have small eyes, you probably want to go for a style with thin, wispy lashes, so you don't weigh down or hide your eyes," she says. Large eyes can handle a dense and thick lash, especially if you want a full-glam look. "Also, pay attention to the individual lash lengths," Williamson says. "A style that starts short near the inner corner of your eye and becomes longer at the outer corner makes your eye shape appear lifted. A style with lashes that are all the same length makes your eye appear rounder."

For more expert insights and their best false eyelash recommendations, read on.