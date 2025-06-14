10 of the Best False Eyelashes You’ll Actually Want to Wear (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
There are two types of people—those who don't consider a makeup look complete without a set of false eyelashes and those who think it's an extra step that requires the skill of a professional makeup artist. If you fall into the latter group, allow us to reassure you that falsies can be a great addition to any makeup look. False eyelashes are the extra oomph for special occasions, but they can also be low-key and natural for your day-to-day look—it's all about finding the right falsies for you and your lifestyle.
The most important thing to pay attention to when shopping for false eyelashes is density, says makeup artist Jonet Williamson. "If you have small eyes, you probably want to go for a style with thin, wispy lashes, so you don't weigh down or hide your eyes," she says. Large eyes can handle a dense and thick lash, especially if you want a full-glam look. "Also, pay attention to the individual lash lengths," Williamson says. "A style that starts short near the inner corner of your eye and becomes longer at the outer corner makes your eye shape appear lifted. A style with lashes that are all the same length makes your eye appear rounder."
For more expert insights and their best false eyelash recommendations, read on.
1
Sweed No Lash Cluster Saver Sets
Why We Love It
- Customizable
What to Consider
- Applying individual clusters may be hard for beginners
"My favorite lashes are individual lashes because they look like your lashes but better," says celebrity makeup artist Dani Parkes. She likes this brand, which offers clusters of lashes so you can customize your look. Shop lengths from 6mm for a natural effect to 12mm for more volume.
2
Best Invisible Band
Kiss My Lash But Better False Eyelashes Multipack
Why We Love It
- Thin and invisible band
- Great for everyday wear
What to Consider
- Works best with KISS Strip Lash Adhesive, which is sold separately
These lashes look natural but add volume. The band is very thin and invisible, which is great for a no-makeup makeup vibe. Sometimes thicker bands look like dark eyeliner and are more difficult to apply, Williamson says.
3
Most Easy to Apply
Kiss ImPress Press-On Falsies Eyelash Clusters
Now 75% Off
Why We Love It
- Don't need any glue to apply
- Customizeable
What to Consider
- Applying under-lash clusters may be hard for beginners
Believe it or not, no glue is needed to apply these eyelash clusters. They are the press-on nails of falsies, offering easy and mess-free application. It contains 20 pre-bonded clusters that stick on underneath the lashes. You can create a full lash or apply individual clusters just on the corners for a fluttery, cat-eye look. It comes in different lash styles, such as wispy, curly, and natural.
4
Best Clusters
Ardell Seamless Naked Kit
Now 22% Off
Why We Love It
- Comes with a 36 clusters of different sizes
- Kit comes with everything you need
What to Consider
- Applying underlash clusters may be hard for beginners
Get natural-looking lashes with these clusters that are applied underneath the lash and are undetectable. They are soft and lightweight, and the kit comes with everything you need—bond, seal, tweezers, and 36 assorted lengths—so you can customize the best look for your eye shape. You can get up to 10 days of wear, and it comes in a wispy and faux mink style.
5
Best for Rounded Look
KISS Lash Couture The Muses Collection False Eyelashes, Empress
Why We Love It
- Fluffy and lightweight
What to Consider
- May be too dramatic for some
These lashes look long, but they aren't dense, so they won't weigh eyelids down. Instead, they are fluffy and voluminous, but not too dramatic. Not to mention, because the length is consistent from inner to outer lash, they give a more rounded look, Williamson says.
6
Best Kit
Kiss Falscara Eyelash Starter Kit
Why We Love It
- Customizable
- Contains everything you need
- Natural-looking lashes
What to Consider
- The bond is sticky and can be difficult to apply
This is another great set of individual clusters. The kit contains everything you need for seamless application, including lashes, a tweezer, and a dual-ended mascara with a bond formula on one side to prime the lashes and a sealer on the other to help keep everything in place.
7
Best Wispies
Ardell Lash Wispies Multipack
Why We Love It
- Contains five pairs in one pack
What to Consider
- Glue isn't included in pack
Every eye shape looks great with a pair of wispies, which make your eyes appear more awake and open, says Williamson. This convenient pack comes with five pairs of lashes and a flexible invisible band for a more natural look. The thin band also makes it easier to apply.
8
Most Durable
Ardell Active Lash Gainz
Why We Love It
- Retains curl even when wet
What to Consider
- One pair in a pack
Made to withstand a busy lifestyle, these lashes can take you from the gym to date night without feeling like you need to do any touch-ups. They are long-lasting, water-resistant, and lightweight. It comes available in different lash styles, such as a voluminous curly option, a fluffy pair, a natural barely-there pick, and even clusters.
9
Best for a Cat-Eye Effect
Sephora House of Lashes Iconic False Eyelashes
Why We Love It
- Gives the illusion of lifted eyes
What to Consider
- If you don't like dramatic lashes, you may not like these
For a more lifted look, you want lashes that are longer at the outer corners, says Williamson. It gives a similar illusion to a winged eyeliner and complements any eye shape.
10
Best for Beginners
Sephora Vegan False Eyelashes in Fringe
Why We Love It
- Great for beginners
- Vegan
What to Consider
- Glue sold separately
If you're a beginner to false lashes, these are perfect for you because the band is thin, making it easy to handle and apply. You can shop a selection of styles and lengths, from wispy to curled.
