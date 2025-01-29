10 pièces feux de position latéraux à DEL lampe de dégagement ovale camion remorque ambre + rouge EOA • EUR 19,60 (2025)

Voir Détails sur eBaydisponible sur

EUR 19,60 Achat immédiat ou Offre directe , Cliquez pour voir les frais d'expédition, 60-Jour Retours, Garantie client eBay

Vendeur: auxito_light ✉️ (48.466) 99.4%, Lieu où se trouve: LOS ANGLES, California, US, Lieu de livraison: US et de nombreux autres pays, Numéro de l'objet: 305989031274 10 pièces feux de position latéraux à DEL lampe de dégagement ovale camion remorque ambre + rouge EOA. Description: Package: 5x Red+5x Amber Oval 2.5" Side Marker/Clearance Lights Auto Side Lamps, For Trailer Truck Pickups.Size: 2.6" x 1.1" x 0.8" (660*285*200 mm) and Hole to Hole Distance: 1.9"(48 mm).Easy To Install: 2 Wire Connection: Red/Yellow is Negative and Black is Positive.Application: Universal to most car trucks, trailers, horse trailers, travel trailers, boat trailers, RV, camper Pickups, trucks, SUV.Widely used: Can be used on any applications, left-right front-rear roof side; Can function as Side Marker Lights, Identification Lamps, Trailer Lights, etc.High Quality:Made of sturdy ABS housing & Electronic component . Durable, shockproof, dustproof and anti-corrosive, can work in any harsh environment.Product Deta. Description: Package: 5x Red+5x Amber Oval 2.5" Side Marker/Clearance Lights Auto Side Lamps, For Trailer Truck Pickups.Size: 2.6" x 1.1" x 0.8" (660*285*200 mm) and Hole to Hole Distance: 1.9"(48 mm).Easy To Install: 2 Wire Connection: Red/Yellow is Negative and Black is Positive.Application: Universal to most car trucks, trailers, horse trailers, travel trailers, boat trailers, RV, camper Pickups, trucks, SUV.Widely used: Can be used on any applications, left-right front-rear roof side; Can function as Side Marker Lights, Identification Lamps, Trailer Lights, etc.High Quality:Made of sturdy ABS housing & Electronic component . Durable, shockproof, dustproof and anti-corrosive, can work in any harsh environment.Product Deta... 10pcs LED Side Marker Lights Oval Truck Trailer Clearance Lamp Amber + Red EOA Description: Package: 5x Red+5x Amber Oval 2.5" Side Marker/Clearance Lights Auto Side Lamps, For Trailer Truck Pickups.Size: 2.6" x 1.1" x 0.8" (660*285*200 mm) and Hole to Hole Distance: 1.9"(48 mm).Easy To Install: 2 Wire Connection: Red/Yellow is Negative and Black is Positive.Application: Universal to most car trucks, trailers, horse trailers, travel trailers, boat trailers, RV, camper Pickups, trucks, SUV.Widely used: Can be used on any applications, left-right front-rear roof side; Can function as Side Marker Lights, Identification Lamps, Trailer Lights, etc.High Quality:Made of sturdy ABS housing & Electronic component . Durable, shockproof, dustproof and anti-corrosive, can work in any harsh environment.Product Detail:Each rock strip light has 2 LED bulbs which is brighter than normal light.Waterproof and work for 12V DC cars. Details: Type:LED Side Marker LightsSize: 2.6" x 1.1" x 0.8" (660*285*200 mm)Hole Distance: 1.9"(48 mm)Light Color:Red, AmberNumber of LEDs: Single 2LEDVoltage: 12VPower: 1.2WWaterproof rating: IP67Use time: more than 50000hSuitable range: trucks, vans, trailers, ships, RVs, etc.Function: installed on the side for warning lightsPlacement on Vehicle:Front, Rear, Left, RightCountry/Region of Manufacture:ChinaFitment Type:Direct ReplacementPackage Include:10 PCS Red Amber LED Side Marker LightsNumber Of Pieces:10Warranty:2 Year Package Included: 5X Red LED Marker Lights5X Amber LED Marker Lights20X Screws What makes you choose our products? Rapid logistics and response:We will dispatch your order within one work day since your payment to guarantee that you can receive your order immediately. High quality:The raw materials are strictly inspected high-quality ones. In addition, our inspectors will inspect all the products again before they are dispatched to guarantee all customers receive good products. Guaranteed after sales service:We provide quality guarantee services 2 year. Any customer can contact us for any problem during the period. We provide after sales services within one work day. High cost performance:Providing products with high cost performance is our lasting objective. Our products may not be the cheapest or expensive ones, but they must be the ones with the optimal cost performance. In general, you can enjoy reliable quality, speedy service along with competitive price. Your satisfaction is my goal.My customer service is not only the guarantee of money, but also the guarantee for your time and expectation. Item SpecificsBrand : AUXITO Manufacturer Part Number : Does Not Apply Type : Decoration Lights To Fit : Side Indicator Waterproof : Yes Bulb Type : LED Fitment Type : Direct Replacement Fit for : Universal For most 12V Vehicles Heavy trucks Feature : For truck trailer,boat,bus,Lorry,Van,caravan Interchange Part Number : Trailer Semi-trailer Truck Jeep Wrangler Golf Cart Offroad Car Bus Lorry Camper Motorcycles Motorbikes Dump Snowmobile Motorhome Ford Cab UTV ATV RV SUV RZR Boat Superseded Part Number : side marker light,off road lights rear bumper lights,back up lights reverse lights, windshield lights auxiliary driving lights,road lights rock lights,docking lights Application 1 : For JEEP Wrangler/grand cherokee/Rubicon/Compass Application 2 : For Chevrolet Colorado/Silverado 1500/2500/3500HD Application 3 : For Ford Ranger/Focus/F150/250/350/450/550/650/750 Exterior Part Type : Light Manufacturer Warranty : 1 Year Number of Bulbs : 10 Placement on Vehicle : Left,Right Voltage : 12V Lighting Technology : LED Voltage : 12V Lighting Technology : LED Payment 1. We only accept PayPal payment, should be received within 3 days from the date of purchase. 2. Please keep the consistency of Paypal address and ebay address. 3. Payment should be made within 4 days once you won a item ,or ebay will launch Unpaid Reminder agaist you and there will be bad record on your ebay account . Shipping All items will be shipped in 24 hours after receiving your payment . Returns 1. We offer 30 days return policy. Please contact us within 30 days t from the date you receive your order if you have any issues with the product or want return .Refund will be send after we got your resend package. 2. All returned items should be in the original packaging , return tracking information should be provided . 3. Buyer is responsible for return shipping cost due to the problem not caused by item quality itself. Contact Us 1. Negative feedback will not help resolve any problems you have, please contact us via eBay messages before leaving negative feedback, our customer service will make best effort to help you with the issues. 2. We maintain high standards of excellenceand strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Feedback is very important to us. We request that you contact us immediately BEFORE you give us neutral or negative feedback, so that we can satisfactorily address your concerns. About Us Our office hours are MONDAY - Saturday 9:00PM - 6:00PM PST, but we will response you once we get your message .There will be some delay on respons if you send message or E-Mail on Sundy. TURN SIGNAL LIGHT REVERSE LIGHT INTERIOR LIGHT HEAD LIGHT FOG LIGHT Store Category Store Home Headlight LED BULB ◈ 9005 LED BULB ◈ 9012 LED BULB Signal LED light ◈ 3156 3157 LED BULB Other Hot Item 2X AUXITO H11 H16 H8 LED Fog Driving Light 6000K Super Bright Bulb DRL White L3A USD 18.99 Accessories Carbon Fiber Car Door Plate Sill Scuff Cover Anti Scratch Sticker 2M USD 9.99 3157 LED Backup Reverse Light Bulbs White for Chevy Silverado 1500 1999-2013 USD 11.59 2X AUXITO H7 LED Headlight Bulb Kit High Low Beam 6500K Super White 20000LM EOA USD 19.99 2x AUXITO Yellow Amber 3157 LED DR Turn Signal Parking Light Blinker Corner Bulb USD 13.89 10pcs LED Side Marker Lights Oval Truck Trailer Clearance Lamp Amber + Red EOA Description: Package: 5x Red+5x Amber Oval 2.5" Side Marker/Clearance Lights Auto Side Lamps, For Trailer Truck Pickups.Size: 2.6" x 1.1" x 0.8" (660*285*200 mm) and Hole to Hole Distance: 1.9"(48 mm).Easy To Install: 2 Wire Connection: Red/Yellow is Negative and Black is Positive.Application: Universal to most car trucks, trailers, horse trailers, travel trailers, boat trailers, RV, camper Pickups, trucks, SUV.Widely used: Can be used on any applications, left-right front-rear roof side; Can function as Side Marker Lights, Identification Lamps, Trailer Lights, etc.High Quality:Made of sturdy ABS housing & Electronic component . Durable, shockproof, dustproof and anti-corrosive, can work in any harsh environment.Product Detail:Each rock strip light has 2 LED bulbs which is brighter than normal light.Waterproof and work for 12V DC cars. Details: Type:LED Side Marker LightsSize: 2.6" x 1.1" x 0.8" (660*285*200 mm)Hole Distance: 1.9"(48 mm)Light Color:Red, AmberNumber of LEDs: Single 2LEDVoltage: 12VPower: 1.2WWaterproof rating: IP67Use time: more than 50000hSuitable range: trucks, vans, trailers, ships, RVs, etc.Function: installed on the side for warning lightsPlacement on Vehicle:Front, Rear, Left, RightCountry/Region of Manufacture:ChinaFitment Type:Direct ReplacementPackage Include:10 PCS Red Amber LED Side Marker LightsNumber Of Pieces:10Warranty:2 Year Package Included: 5X Red LED Marker Lights5X Amber LED Marker Lights20X Screws What makes you choose our products? Rapid logistics and response:We will dispatch your order within one work day since your payment to guarantee that you can receive your order immediately. High quality:The raw materials are strictly inspected high-quality ones. In addition, our inspectors will inspect all the products again before they are dispatched to guarantee all customers receive good products. Guaranteed after sales service:We provide quality guarantee services 2 year. Any customer can contact us for any problem during the period. We provide after sales services within one work day. High cost performance:Providing products with high cost performance is our lasting objective. Our products may not be the cheapest or expensive ones, but they must be the ones with the optimal cost performance. In general, you can enjoy reliable quality, speedy service along with competitive price. Your satisfaction is my goal.My customer service is not only the guarantee of money, but also the guarantee for your time and expectation. Item SpecificsBrand : AUXITO Manufacturer Part Number : Does Not Apply Type : Decoration Lights To Fit : Side Indicator Waterproof : Yes Bulb Type : LED Fitment Type : Direct Replacement Fit for : Universal For most 12V Vehicles Heavy trucks Feature : For truck trailer,boat,bus,Lorry,Van,caravan Interchange Part Number : Trailer Semi-trailer Truck Jeep Wrangler Golf Cart Offroad Car Bus Lorry Camper Motorcycles Motorbikes Dump Snowmobile Motorhome Ford Cab UTV ATV RV SUV RZR Boat Superseded Part Number : side marker light,off road lights rear bumper lights,back up lights reverse lights, windshield lights auxiliary driving lights,road lights rock lights,docking lights Application 1 : For JEEP Wrangler/grand cherokee/Rubicon/Compass Application 2 : For Chevrolet Colorado/Silverado 1500/2500/3500HD Application 3 : For Ford Ranger/Focus/F150/250/350/450/550/650/750 Exterior Part Type : Light Manufacturer Warranty : 1 Year Number of Bulbs : 10 Placement on Vehicle : Left,Right Voltage : 12V Lighting Technology : LED Voltage : 12V Lighting Technology : LED PaymentShippingReturnsContact UsAbout Us 1. We only accept PayPal payment, should be received within 3 days from the date of purchase. 2. Please keep the consistency of Paypal address and ebay address. 3. Payment should be made within 4 days once you won a item ,or ebay will launch Unpaid Reminder agaist you and there will be bad record on your ebay account . All items will be shipped in 24 hours after receiving your payment . 1. We offer 30 days return policy. Please contact us within 30 days t from the date you receive your order if you have any issues with the product or want return .Refund will be send after we got your resend package. 2. All returned items should be in the original packaging , return tracking information should be provided . 3. Buyer is responsible for return shipping cost due to the problem not caused by item quality itself. 1. Negative feedback will not help resolve any problems you have, please contact us via eBay messages before leaving negative feedback, our customer service will make best effort to help you with the issues. 2. We maintain high standards of excellenceand strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Feedback is very important to us. We request that you contact us immediately BEFORE you give us neutral or negative feedback, so that we can satisfactorily address your concerns. Our office hours are MONDAY - Saturday 9:00PM - 6:00PM PST, but we will response you once we get your message .There will be some delay on respons if you send message or E-Mail on Sundy. All rights reserved. On Dec 21, 2024 at 04:25:38 PST, seller added the following information: Condition: Neuf

Neuf Brand: AUXITO

AUXITO Type: Decoration Lights

Decoration Lights To Fit: Side Indicator

Side Indicator Waterproof: Yes

Yes Bulb Type: LED

LED Fitment Type: Direct Replacement

Direct Replacement Fit for: Universal For most 12V Vehicles Heavy trucks

Universal For most 12V Vehicles Heavy trucks Feature: For truck trailer,boat,bus,Lorry,Van,caravan

For truck trailer,boat,bus,Lorry,Van,caravan Interchange Part Number: Trailer Semi-trailer Truck Jeep, Wrangler Golf Cart Offroad Car Bus, Lorry Camper Motorcycles Motorbikes, Dump Snowmobile Motorhome, Ford Cab UTV ATV RV SUV RZR Boat

Trailer Semi-trailer Truck Jeep, Wrangler Golf Cart Offroad Car Bus, Lorry Camper Motorcycles Motorbikes, Dump Snowmobile Motorhome, Ford Cab UTV ATV RV SUV RZR Boat Superseded Part Number: side marker light,off road lights, rear bumper lights,back up lights, reverse lights, windshield lights, auxiliary driving lights,road lights, rock lights,docking lights

side marker light,off road lights, rear bumper lights,back up lights, reverse lights, windshield lights, auxiliary driving lights,road lights, rock lights,docking lights Application 1: For JEEP Wrangler/grand cherokee/Rubicon/Compass

For JEEP Wrangler/grand cherokee/Rubicon/Compass Application 2: For Chevrolet Colorado/Silverado 1500/2500/3500HD

For Chevrolet Colorado/Silverado 1500/2500/3500HD Application 3: For Ford Ranger/Focus/F150/250/350/450/550/650/750

For Ford Ranger/Focus/F150/250/350/450/550/650/750 Exterior Part Type: Light

Light Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year

1 Year Number of Bulbs: 10

10 Placement on Vehicle: Left,Right

Left,Right Voltage: 12V

12V Lighting Technology: LED

PicClick Insights - 10 pièces feux de position latéraux à DEL lampe de dégagement ovale camion remorque ambre + rouge EOA PicClick Exclusif Popularité - 0 personnes suivent la vente, 0.0 de nouvelles personnes suivent la vente par jour , 3 days for sale on eBay. 0 vendu, 10 disponibles.

- , 3 days for sale on eBay. 0 vendu, 10 disponibles. Popularité - 10 pièces feux de position latéraux à DEL lampe de dégagement ovale camion remorque ambre + rouge EOA 0 personnes suivent la vente, 0.0 de nouvelles personnes suivent la vente par jour, 3 days for sale on eBay. 0 vendu, 10 disponibles. See Also Jeu de plaquettes de frein à disque Akebono ACT1012 pour 04-11 Ford Lincoln F-150 Mark LT • EUR 88,79 Meilleur Prix -

- Prix - 10 pièces feux de position latéraux à DEL lampe de dégagement ovale camion remorque ambre + rouge EOA Vendeur - 48.466+ articles vendu. 0.6% évaluations négative. Grand vendeur avec la très bonne rétroaction positive et plus de 50 cotes. Vendeur - 10 pièces feux de position latéraux à DEL lampe de dégagement ovale camion remorque ambre + rouge EOA 48.466+ articles vendu. 0.6% évaluations négative. Grand vendeur avec la très bonne rétroaction positive et plus de 50 cotes. Evaluations récentes