10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (2025)

Table of Contents
Eyebrow Products for Women Over 50 Laura Geller Sculpt-n-Stay Waterproof Brow Pencil & Gel ($22) Merit Brow 1980 ($24) Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Pencil ($38) Jones Road The Brow Pencil ($24) Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler ($34) REFY Brow Pomade ($20) Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 ($38) Typology T53 – Fortifying Brow Gel ($26) Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Gel ($24) RMS Beauty Back2Brow Powder ($29) Related Posts It's Personal References

Home Makeup

Frame the face with bolder brows at any age.

  • Allie Hogan

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (1)

Jones Road/Thrive Causemetics

With age, our hair starts to change, perhaps becoming more sparse in places and increasingly gray, and the same thing can happen with our eyebrows. Mature eyebrows with potentially fewer hairs and more sensitive skin call for products to fill and shape them with the right amount of care. To help put you on the right track, we’ve rounded up the eyebrow products we love recommending to women over 50.

Eyebrow Products for Women Over 50

1 / 10

Laura Geller Sculpt-n-Stay Waterproof Brow Pencil & Gel ($22)

Former makeup artist Laura Geller creates all of her products with mature women in mind. This two-in-one pencil and gel has everything you need to give sparse brows a glow-up. It’s perfect for thin, graying and unruly brows alike. It even comes in a salt and pepper shade.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (2)

2 / 10

Merit Brow 1980 ($24)

This volumizing pomade is an ode to the brows of the ‘80s, so if you’re looking to get your brows back to how they looked in their heyday, this is a good start. Soft, natural-looking, fluffy brows will be yours in moments.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (3)

3 / 10

Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Pencil ($38)

As the makeup artist for some of our favorite over 50 celebrities, we trust Gucci Westman’s creations implicitly, including this brow pencil. Westman says the key to filling in skinny, patchy or abbreviated brows is using a pencil with an angled and a feathery stroke.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (4)

4 / 10

Jones Road The Brow Pencil ($24)

This ultra easy-to-use brow pencil comes in six colors, including gray. It’s a great option for beginners to seamlessly achieve fluffy browns, extend and define or fill in bare patches.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (5)

5 / 10

Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler ($34)

This concealing powder is designed to work on sparse spots on your head and eyebrows alike with two different application brush options. While we tend to burn through eyebrow pencils quickly, the size of this palette means it lasts for a while.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (6)

See Also
14 holy grail eyebrow makeup products we reviewed for your best browsThe Eyebrow Serum That Gave Me the Bushiest Eyebrows of My *Life*13 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums Of 2025, As Per CosmetologistEyebrow Growth Serums That Work, According to Experts and Editors

6 / 10

REFY Brow Pomade ($20)

REFY has recently risen to internet fame, and for good reason. This two-in-one pomade and application brush helps add depth and shade to brows in a snap.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (7)

7 / 10

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 ($38)

If you want to promote brow growth while getting the benefits of tinted gel, Grande Cosmetics has you covered. It instantly helps fill in sparse brows and thicken and darken them over time.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (8)

8 / 10

Typology T53 – Fortifying Brow Gel ($26)

Biomimetic keratin and pea protein peptides help strengthen brows and stimulate growth while providing definition and volume, offering a very natural look.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (9)

9 / 10

Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Gel ($24)

This eyebrow gel comes in eight shades, including a charcoal gray option for those rocking their natural color. The long-lasting formula tints and fills to create a fuller-looking brow.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (10)

10 / 10

RMS Beauty Back2Brow Powder ($29)

Iconic makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift created this color-rich powder to help shape, define and nourish brows. It’s quick and easy to use, leaving a natural look with a touch of added luminosity.

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (11)

Related Posts

  • Every NewBeauty Award Winner You Can Get at the Sephora Sale

  • Sparse Eyebrows

    5 Proven Ways to Improve Thin Eyebrows

  • Makeup

    Glam Under-Eye Bags and ‘90s Nudes: The 2024 NYFW Makeup Trends We’re Still Thinking About

  • Hair Loss

    Can Bleaching Your Eyebrows Cause Hair Loss? We Asked the Experts

  • Celebrities

    Andie MacDowell Won’t Leave the House Without This Makeup Product

  • Makeup

    12 Tips to Help Make Your Face Appear More Symmetrical, According to Makeup Artists

  • Eyebrows

    Kate Hudson + Mandy Moore's Go-To Brow Brand Is Giving Away Free Product

  • Face

    Top Tips for Mature Lips From Celebrity Makeup Artists

  • Eyebrows

    Can You Use a Lash Serum on Your Brows?

  • Face

    Taming of the Brow: The Conditioning Serum for Unruly Brows

  • Eyebrows

    Straight Eyebrows Are Coming Back, But Your Brows Might Not

  • Eyebrows

    How to Achieve the Bleached Brow Trend Without Any Dye

  • Makeup

    Passport Makeup: Top Makeup Techniques + Trends to Look Your Best in Photos

  • Eyebrows

    Airbrush Eyebrows: The Answer to Semi-Permanent, Natural-Looking Brows?

  • Face

    Celebrity Makeup Artists Share Their Top Sweat-Proof Makeup Picks

  • Product Reviews

    This Tinted Brow Gel Fills and Thickens With One Swipe

It's Personal

At NewBeauty, we get the most trusted information from the beauty authority delivered right to your inbox

Find a Doctor

Find a NewBeauty "Top Beauty Doctor" Near you

10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (2025)

References

Top Articles
Blue exodus: Cops say NYPD staffing crisis has reached breaking point as department does more with far fewer officers | amNewYork
White House says Beijing missed deadline to lift retaliatory tariffs, US to hike China tariffs to 104%
Op-ed: Governor Hochul must do right by working families and invest in child care now – QNS
Latest Posts
Gavin Newsom wants almonds, other exports exempt from tariff retaliation
Federal judge rules part of Illinois 'right of conscience' abortion law is unconstitutional
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 5919

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.