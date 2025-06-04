10 Products to Get Fuller-Looking Mature Eyebrows- NewBeauty (2025)

Home › Makeup
Frame the face with bolder brows at any age.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan
We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.
Jones Road/Thrive Causemetics
With age, our hair starts to change, perhaps becoming more sparse in places and increasingly gray, and the same thing can happen with our eyebrows. Mature eyebrows with potentially fewer hairs and more sensitive skin call for products to fill and shape them with the right amount of care. To help put you on the right track, we’ve rounded up the eyebrow products we love recommending to women over 50.
Eyebrow Products for Women Over 50
1 / 10
Laura Geller Sculpt-n-Stay Waterproof Brow Pencil & Gel ($22)
Former makeup artist Laura Geller creates all of her products with mature women in mind. This two-in-one pencil and gel has everything you need to give sparse brows a glow-up. It’s perfect for thin, graying and unruly brows alike. It even comes in a salt and pepper shade.
2 / 10
Merit Brow 1980 ($24)
This volumizing pomade is an ode to the brows of the ‘80s, so if you’re looking to get your brows back to how they looked in their heyday, this is a good start. Soft, natural-looking, fluffy brows will be yours in moments.
3 / 10
Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Pencil ($38)
As the makeup artist for some of our favorite over 50 celebrities, we trust Gucci Westman’s creations implicitly, including this brow pencil. Westman says the key to filling in skinny, patchy or abbreviated brows is using a pencil with an angled and a feathery stroke.
4 / 10
Jones Road The Brow Pencil ($24)
This ultra easy-to-use brow pencil comes in six colors, including gray. It’s a great option for beginners to seamlessly achieve fluffy browns, extend and define or fill in bare patches.
5 / 10
Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler ($34)
This concealing powder is designed to work on sparse spots on your head and eyebrows alike with two different application brush options. While we tend to burn through eyebrow pencils quickly, the size of this palette means it lasts for a while.
6 / 10
REFY Brow Pomade ($20)
REFY has recently risen to internet fame, and for good reason. This two-in-one pomade and application brush helps add depth and shade to brows in a snap.
7 / 10
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 ($38)
If you want to promote brow growth while getting the benefits of tinted gel, Grande Cosmetics has you covered. It instantly helps fill in sparse brows and thicken and darken them over time.
8 / 10
Typology T53 – Fortifying Brow Gel ($26)
Biomimetic keratin and pea protein peptides help strengthen brows and stimulate growth while providing definition and volume, offering a very natural look.
9 / 10
Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Gel ($24)
This eyebrow gel comes in eight shades, including a charcoal gray option for those rocking their natural color. The long-lasting formula tints and fills to create a fuller-looking brow.
10 / 10
RMS Beauty Back2Brow Powder ($29)
Iconic makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift created this color-rich powder to help shape, define and nourish brows. It’s quick and easy to use, leaving a natural look with a touch of added luminosity.
Related Posts
-
Body
Every NewBeauty Award Winner You Can Get at the Sephora Sale
-
Sparse Eyebrows
5 Proven Ways to Improve Thin Eyebrows
-
Makeup
Glam Under-Eye Bags and ‘90s Nudes: The 2024 NYFW Makeup Trends We’re Still Thinking About
-
Hair Loss
Can Bleaching Your Eyebrows Cause Hair Loss? We Asked the Experts
-
Celebrities
Andie MacDowell Won’t Leave the House Without This Makeup Product
-
Makeup
12 Tips to Help Make Your Face Appear More Symmetrical, According to Makeup Artists
-
Eyebrows
Kate Hudson + Mandy Moore's Go-To Brow Brand Is Giving Away Free Product
-
Face
Top Tips for Mature Lips From Celebrity Makeup Artists
-
Eyebrows
Can You Use a Lash Serum on Your Brows?
-
Face
Taming of the Brow: The Conditioning Serum for Unruly Brows
-
Eyebrows
Straight Eyebrows Are Coming Back, But Your Brows Might Not
-
Eyebrows
How to Achieve the Bleached Brow Trend Without Any Dye
-
Makeup
Passport Makeup: Top Makeup Techniques + Trends to Look Your Best in Photos
-
Eyebrows
Airbrush Eyebrows: The Answer to Semi-Permanent, Natural-Looking Brows?
-
Face
Celebrity Makeup Artists Share Their Top Sweat-Proof Makeup Picks
-
Product Reviews
This Tinted Brow Gel Fills and Thickens With One Swipe
It's Personal
At NewBeauty, we get the most trusted information from the beauty authority delivered right to your inbox
Find a Doctor
Find a NewBeauty "Top Beauty Doctor" Near you