10 Ways to Grow Longer Eyelashes, According to a Dermatologist (2025)

If you’ve tried just about everything to grow out your lashes, we feel you. And we know firsthand how frustrating it can be to not see results—or worse, lose lashes in the process of trying every weird trick we come across through various, unverified channels.
Since we’ve already put our lashes through enough, we turned to dermatologist Hadley King and lash expert Andrea Starr for their real, proven ways to get longer eyelashes. No tricks, no hacks, just the real deal from those who are actually in the know. Keep scrolling for 10 proven methods to get eyelashes to grow, stat.
Meet the Experts
- Hadley King, MD is an NYC-based, board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology.
- Andrea Starr is a lash expert and the founder of Eyestarr Lash and Brow Boutique, as well as the corresponding Starr Beauty Products.
- Rachel Nazarian, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and member of the Byrdie Beauty and Wellness Board.
01of 14
Be Gentle
When you're trying to grow out your lashes, the best thing you can do is go easy on them. Pick a gentle makeup remover and choose a mascara that’s easy to rinse off. As nice as waterproof formulas are for some occasions, the removal process isn’t great for them. Too much rubbing or friction will stall growth, irritate the base of the lashes, and could also contribute to losing a few precious hairs in the process.
02of 14
Use a Lash Growth Serum
There are tons of lash-growth serums on the market with proven effectiveness. “The active ingredient in [many serums like] Latisse is bimatoprost, which has been shown in clinical studies to make eyelashes grow longer, thicker, and darker,” says board-certified dermatologist, Hadley King. “It works by lengthening the time the follicle stays in the growth phase.”
Latisse is typically known as the “gold standard,” according to many pros. “Find a natural, safe serum you love, and apply it twice a day with a clean brush.” (Latisse, for example, provides disposable single-use applicator brushes meant to minimize the risk of bacterial or fungal contamination or infection.)
Byrdie Tip
For a two-in-one solution, opt for a serum-infused mascara. It will work double-time to both visibly lengthen and nourish lashes.
Still, it’s important to talk to a dermatologist and do your research before choosing the right formula for you. “A number of over-the-counter cosmetic products are advertised to increase the length, fullness, [and] darkness of eyelashes,” King says. “These products contain various ingredients such as ‘proprietary peptides,’ natural extracts, and vitamins, but since they’re technically ‘cosmetics,’ their efficacy has not been critically evaluated and their safety has not been fully studied.”
Lash expert Andrea Starr agrees that it’s important to do your research to determine which lash serums are effective and, most importantly, safe for your eye area. “Lots of lash products on the market have harmful ingredients in them that could lead to permanent damage,” she says. “Although you can have amazing results when you use them, as soon as you stop, it can lead to your natural lashes falling out or becoming weaker, or other harmful, long-term side effects.”
03of 14
Moisturize With Castor Oil
If you’re wary of lash serums some natural methods might be worth trying.Moisturizing agents like castor oil (do not use if you are pregnant) and coconut oil may help to encourage hair growth by nourishing lashes and preventing breakage.
“There isn’t any real data to support the efficacy of castor oil or coconut oil for eyelash growth, but I do think the hydrating properties of these oils may be helpful if your lashes are becoming brittle and broken due to the use of mascara, eyelash adhesives, and curling devices,” King says.
And while there’s no direct scientific evidence that castor oil directly stimulates lash growth, it might have some benefits for your hair (and your lashes, by extension). “It won’t damage your hair at all, and can actually provide some conditioning that improves the flexibility of the hair fiber," King says.
04of 14
Beware of Quick Fixes
Step away from the lash curler. “I’d suggest [you] avoid using a lash curler that could cause damage to your natural lashes while regrowing,” says Starr. Lash adhesives are another no-no. (The pain you feel when you take off your falsies after a night out is real, and the glue could be causing long-term damage to your lashes). Essentially, any of these "quick fixes" aren't good for the health of your natural lashes in the long run.
05of 14
Consider Vitamin E Oil
It's no secret that vitamin E boasts a ton of benefits for hair, so why not lashes, too? A study found that participants with alopecia who took supplements of tocotrienol, part of the vitamin E family, noticed hair growth. Most likely, this resulted from the vitamin's antioxidant properties.
With vitamin E oil, you have the option of applying it topically as an oil or consuming foods that contain the vitamin: leafy greens, nuts, and avocado, or in the form of supplements.
06of 14
Brush Regularly
Brushing your lashes regularly may help to avoid breakage, Starr says. Just as the hair on your head can become dry and damaged, so too can your lashes. Not only will brushing help to distribute natural, nourishing oils to lashes, but it will also keep them looking long and separated. (No clumps here.)
07of 14
Opt for Green Tea
By this point, we all know that green tea is good for our health. But did you also know that it can benefit eyelashes, too? Given its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, plus its panthenol and caffeine content, green tea may help to soothe eyelids, hydrate lashes, and stimulate hair growth. To test it out for yourself, gently apply green tea (once cooled) to lashes using a cotton pad.
08of 14
Take the Right Supplements
Starr says it doesn't hurt to take biotin supplements if you want a future with long lashes. Biotin strengthens and protects hair, and may even help to combat hair loss, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Omega-3 fatty acids work in a similar way. Eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (e.g. salmon, nuts, and seeds) or taking a supplement can hydrate lashes and fight inflammation, thereby encouraging hair growth.
09of 14
Get Extensions
For instant gratification try lash extensions, which are semi-permanent fibers attached to the natural lashes. “Do your research, make sure you’re seeing someone who’s highly trained and skilled in lashes,” Starr advises. They’re pain-free, virtually waterproof, and usually safe when applied properly. However, they may irritate eyes and lashes, especially when applied improperly. This is why seeking out a trained professional is the most important aspect of going for extensions.
10of 14
Try a Lash Lift
Another treatment you can consider is a lash perm or lift, which uses a chemical solution to curl your lashes from base to tip. (So, yes, you can officially put down the lash curler.) Unlike extensions, a lash perm utilizes your existing lashes for a 100 percent natural look and feel.
Note that the process usually begins with a tint and your lash specialist might determine your lashes are already too short, damaged, or weak for a lash perm. (Like the hair on your head, you need to have enough to style.)
11of 14
Remove Eye Makeup Before Bed
You should remove all your makeup before bed and not just what you put on your eyes. But since we're focusing on our lashes, let's emphasize the importance of protecting these fine, delicate hairs.
The many little glands and hair follicles, paired with the thin skin of our eyelids make for a combination that is "the perfect recipe for irritation, allergy, and occlusion or blockage of the delicate glands and ducts," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD. Powders, gels, creams, and liners can all become irritants to this delicate area. "Additionally, coats of pigment or adhesive on the lashes themselves can weaken the delicate fibers, causing them to break and preventing them from achieving maximum length," she adds.
"Going to bed with makeup exponentially increases the risk of inflammation and infection and essentially [guarantees] lash breakage," says Nazarian. Even though it might feel like a pain at the end of a long day, spending the extra few minutes to gently remove eye makeup will do wonders for helping your lashes grow longer (and be healthier).
12of 14
Take a Makeup Break
If you're keeping up with your makeup removal and trying out other lash growth hacks but still aren't getting results, you should consider giving your lashes a staycation from the glam. Take advantage of any WFH days and cozy weekends in to cut down on makeup when possible to give your lashes a chance to grow back from any damage.
"Try to take as many breaks as possible, and at the very least, wash off all makeup and cleanse thoroughly every single night before bed," says Nazarian.
The good news is, using eye makeup doesn't change the potential for how much your lashes can grow, according to Nazarian. "Even if you completely damage your lashes, the damage is not permanent, discontinuing makeup on your lashes for a period of time will allow them to grow back like normal," she says.
13of 14
Nourish With Aloe Vera
You can battle brittle lashes with the hydrating and strengthening effects of aloe vera. The easiest way to apply this gel is by adding a small amount to an eyelash spoolie and combing it onto your lashes just like you would mascara. Allow it to moisturize your lashes overnight and wash off the gel come morning. Your thoroughly moisturized eyelashes will be able to grow longer because they will experience less breakage.
14of 14
Cut Out Lash-Damaging Products
It's time for a makeup audit. "There’s absolutely no reason for anything that’s going on your eyes and lashes to include perfumes or fragrances," says Nazarian. You'll also want to be cautious with glitter and metallic colors as these have a higher likelihood of causing lash damage by way of microscopic physical injury. Other ingredients to be cautious of: parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), formaldehyde, and benzalkonium chloride (BAK).
"I know, it’s a total bummer, but ultimately look for products that are hypoallergenic, Dermatologist-tested and approved, and please, please, PLEASE, make sure you’re cleansing thoroughly every single day. Your dermatologist and ophthalmologist will thank you," says Nazarian.
And while you're cutting out lash antagonists, consider cutting down on waterproof mascara too. While convenient, they may encourage you to be less than gentle with your lashes (see #1) during removal. They are also more likely to block delicate glands around the eye and interfere with healthy lash growth, according to Nazarian — standing in the way of your desired longer lashes.
If we're putting better products on our lashes to start with, we'll have to put fewer products on them later in an attempt to coax them into growing longer.
