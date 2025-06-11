10 Ways to Grow Longer Eyelashes, According to a Dermatologist (2025)

02of 14

Use a Lash Growth Serum

There are tons of lash-growth serums on the market with proven effectiveness. “The active ingredient in [many serums like] Latisse is bimatoprost, which has been shown in clinical studies to make eyelashes grow longer, thicker, and darker,” says board-certified dermatologist, Hadley King. “It works by lengthening the time the follicle stays in the growth phase.”

Latisse is typically known as the “gold standard,” according to many pros. “Find a natural, safe serum you love, and apply it twice a day with a clean brush.” (Latisse, for example, provides disposable single-use applicator brushes meant to minimize the risk of bacterial or fungal contamination or infection.)

Byrdie Tip For a two-in-one solution, opt for a serum-infused mascara. It will work double-time to both visibly lengthen and nourish lashes.

Still, it’s important to talk to a dermatologist and do your research before choosing the right formula for you. “A number of over-the-counter cosmetic products are advertised to increase the length, fullness, [and] darkness of eyelashes,” King says. “These products contain various ingredients such as ‘proprietary peptides,’ natural extracts, and vitamins, but since they’re technically ‘cosmetics,’ their efficacy has not been critically evaluated and their safety has not been fully studied.”

Lash expert Andrea Starr agrees that it’s important to do your research to determine which lash serums are effective and, most importantly, safe for your eye area. “Lots of lash products on the market have harmful ingredients in them that could lead to permanent damage,” she says. “Although you can have amazing results when you use them, as soon as you stop, it can lead to your natural lashes falling out or becoming weaker, or other harmful, long-term side effects.”