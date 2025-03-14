10 'Worth Every Penny' Shower Products For Folks With Limited Mobility (2025)

Amazon

ThisGorilla Grip bath matis carefully designed for safety against slipping, with hundreds of heavy suction cups that grip your shower floor, soft, textured material to help you stay balanced, and drainage holes to prevent water from pooling up.

It's BPA-free and machine-washable, so you can just toss it in the washer when it needs a clean. This is designed for use on smooth surfaces; its suction is not effective on tiled or uneven floors.

It's available in 20 colors.

Promising review:"I first purchased this mat 4 years ago based on its great reviews and I couldn't agree more with them! It stays put and gives a lot of traction in the shower while still looking aesthetically pleasing. It's lasted through years of continuous use in both a stand alone shower and shower/tub combo. I first bought it after getting an injury slipping in the shower and my doctor recommended getting a shower mat. It's super easy to keep clean- just throw it in the washer to refresh it- no scrubbing needed! Perfect for a mobility-impaired person like me, or anyone with a slippery shower/tub. It lasted four years (!!!) before needing to replace it (because the suction cups had finally worn out). $25-30 every 4-ish years is well spent for increased safety and security!" —Cassandra

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+.