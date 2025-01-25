10 'Worth Every Penny' Shower Products To Keep You From Falling In The Shower (2025)

For folks with limited mobility, day-to-day activities and tasks can take more effort and pose increased risk. Showering, in particular, can be challenging and even downright scary. Getting in and out of the tub and moving around in the shower presents the possibility of slipping or falling because of wet surfaces.
We’ve found some reviewer-beloved products from Amazon that folks swear by for preventing injuries while bathing. Many people say these items changed and saved their lives, and some even deemed a product the “Cadillac” of shower assisters!
Read on for some of their favorite picks.
1
A bestselling anti-slip shower mat with 64,000 5-star ratings
This Gorilla Grip bath mat is carefully designed for safety against slipping, with hundreds of heavy suction cups that grip your shower floor; soft, textured material to help you stay balanced and drainage holes to prevent water from pooling up.
It's BPA-free and machine-washable, so you can just toss it in the washer when it needs a clean. This is designed for use on smooth surfaces; its suction is not effective on tiled or uneven floors.
It's available in 20 colors.
Promising review: "I first purchased this mat 4 years ago based on its great reviews and I couldn't agree more with them! It stays put and gives a lot of traction in the shower while still looking aesthetically pleasing. It's lasted through years of continuous use in both a stand alone shower and shower/tub combo. I first bought it after getting an injury slipping in the shower and my doctor recommended getting a shower mat. It's super easy to keep clean- just throw it in the washer to refresh it- no scrubbing needed! Perfect for a mobility-impaired person like me, or anyone with a slippery shower/tub. It lasted 4 years (!!!) before needing to replace it (because the suction cups had finally worn out). $25-30 every 4-ish years is well spent for increased safety and security!" — Cassandra
2
A bestselling shower chair with 25,000 5-star ratings
This aluminum shower chair from Medline helps make bathing easier and safer while offering a safeguard against slipping. You're able to sit while you wash yourself, and its backrest and padded armrests make cleansing more comfortable and supportive than its shower stool counterparts. It's thoughtfully designed, too, with drain holes that allow water to pass through, non-slip feet and height-adjustable legs. Plus, it promises a tool-free assembly.
It can accommodate up to 350 pounds and is designed to fit in most bathrooms. You can adjust its height in 1-inch increments ranging from 16 to 21 inches.
Promising reviews: "I have a bad knee. Too many high school sports, and physical jobs in my younger years. What scares me the most is falling in the shower. Yes, it might sound like a hippo falling down the stairs to the basement, but in reality it does hurt when I lay there in pain afterwords. This nifty little chair allows you to sit and relax while taking your shower. It has holes in the seats so water can pass through, so puddles don't collect. It is also nice of it's sturdy build. Just get one. Instead of being 'too proud' and risking it, take control of your safety and life." — Rob
"Elderly parents moved in. Adjustable height for tall dad, small mom. Ultra light mobility, yet sturdy. Easy to clean. We got a second after we saw how good this was. One for in shower, one for after shower landing to help get dressed (placed towel over after shower landing)." — Gilbert Lopez
3
A shower transfer bench with 23,000 5-star ratings
Reviewers with limited mobility or whose loved ones have difficulty getting in and out of the shower call this a "godsend." The bench helps folks enter and exit showers and tubs while in a safe seated position, with the aid of the chair's extended seat, backrest and arm handle.
It has strong, non-slip suctioning on its feet to keep it secure, adjustable legs to best fit your height and tool-free assembly. Plus, it's easily reversible for left or right side entry.
Promising reviews: "I got this for my elderly parents when I learned with dismay that they had been too scared to take showers and were doing sponge baths. Stepping over the edge of the tub was one of the biggest hurdles, and I thought 'do we need to get one of those tubs with the side cut out?' I was actually thinking we needed to remodel their bathroom. NO. Someone who worked with elderly told me about the chairs that go over the side of the tub, so that someone can sit down outside the tub, and then scoot over on the bench to get into the tub. I found this one and reading so many positive reviews ordered it. I put it together in about 10 minutes following the directions - it's super easy. No screws needed - everything just snaps into place. One of my parents is a larger person probably 250 pounds and this handles their weight just fine. Now they're taking showers all the time. After a few uses, my father said 'this is the best thing you've ever bought for me.'" — lisa marie
"This transfer bench is a life saver. Purchase for wife after back surgery. Made life a lot easier." — Mr. J
4
Or a highly-rated sliding, swiveling shower chair
For those seeking extra security and ease, this professional-grade carousel shower chair is an excellent option: Multiple reviewers are calling it "the Cadillac of shower chairs."
Its seat can swivel 360 degrees and move from end to end of the bench with the push of a button, and users can raise, lower and lock the armrests for added support, too. It's padded all over for extra comfort and you can adjust the legs for added height.
It's available in two colors and in a version with added slide length.
Promising review: "This transfer bench is amazing. It has made showering my elderly mom so much safer that I don't worry about accidents any more. She really likes it. Showers are not stressful any more. Very easy to assemble and use. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a truly safe way to get in and out of the shower." — Placeholder
"This shower chair is beyond what I hoped for. I have actually used it and for the first time in a very long time I felt completely safe showering. The pivoting function is so important. The chair glides easily over my tub Into position. I could pull the shower curtain along the side and no water got on the floor. It is a little more than I wanted to spend, but it turns out very much worth every penny. Now I look forward to my showers." — Kim Ham
5
A foot-scrubbing mat if it's hard to bend over
We've previously covered this ingenious "shower doodad" that enables you to give your feet a good scrubbing without bending over to reach them. The mat measures a little over nine inches and features 126 suction cups to keep it firmly embedded to the base of your tub.
Promising review: "This mat is super easy to use! Feels good to your feet and the suggestion to just squirt body wash on the mat and rub your feet on the mat! Since having hip replacement this has been very helpful!" — Glenna
6
A bestselling grab bar with 9,000 5-star ratings
This stainless steel safety handle clamps onto the side of the tub, making it easier and safer to step into and out of the shower. It's heavy-duty, able to support up to 300 pounds, while requiring no tools for assembly — only the securing of its clamp.
It's available in two colors and in a version with a height-adjustable handle.
Promising reviews: "Perfect product for my elderly Mom as she visited our home. Easily installed ( essentially out-if-the-package ready), cushioned to avoid damaging my tub and extremely stable. Worth every penny to keep your loved ones safe as they enter and exit the tub. I was able to position it so it was also used as a grab bar when using the potty" — Katydid6400
"This hold on has been so wonderful for bathroom challenges after hip replacement. It stays in place well and has made my life so much easier." — Marie Dendy
7
A popular tension-mounted grab pole
Reviewers are singing the praises of this assistive grab pole, which you can use for stability while exiting the shower (or getting off the toilet or out of bed). It has multiple handrails, which can rotate 360 degrees and lock every 90 degrees so you can safely grab them from multiple angles.
It requires no drilling to use, and can fit flat ceilings from 7 to 10 feet. It's designed to support up to 300 pounds. It's available in two colors.
Promising review: "This pole is one of the best purchases I have made in my life. Recently, my elderly mother has had increasing trouble getting into the shower and getting up from the toilet because of creaky arthritic knees. I bought this pole around a year ago and put it in the bathroom. What a huge difference it makes. I recently bought a second one to place in another location in the bathroom, and I'm thinking of getting more for the bedroom and another room. It's sturdy and steady and really does the trick. I love it and can't recommend it highly enough." — Jane Doe
"My Dad is 91 and remains living at home but needs assistance getting up from a sitting position and extra stability while standing to get dressed and out from shower. I purchased one to assist getting out of bed, then three additional, one for toilet, one for dressing chair and one for outside shower door. Best product out there. Thank you and congratulations to the family who designed this for their Grandma. I never review products but this is a life saver and I want to share with others in this situation, like me and my Dad." — Marcia Lucey
8
An ADA-compliant handheld shower head with an added safety handle
Make showering easier with this handheld shower head, whose 69-inch hose gives you ample room for maneuvering — and the ability to target hard-to-reach places — without having to take any steps. You can even enjoy hold and use the shower head while sitting down.
This pick also includes a sturdy grab bar for extra safety that can support up to 250 pounds of weight.
The shower head has five different spray options and is available in four finishes.
Promising reviews: "We are both 81 years old and this has made a major difference in the height of the shower head, the ease of use, especially while sitting on a shower stool, and the most important thing...our sense of safety getting in and out and in using the shower. Small investment, great benefit!" — George N.
"This is a great safety feature for my husband's balance issues. It is right where it needs to be for him to grab exiting shower. I highly recommend this product for any one with balance issues." — Maggie c
9
And a bestselling shower head holder with 18,000 5-star ratings
Folks rave about this suctioned shower head holder, which can hold your handheld hose at a more comfortable height for easy access while you're seated in a shower chair.
Promising review: "This is an ideal product for folks with limited shoulder mobility--eliminate a long reach to get /replace the shower head. Easy to install, and adheres well." — Arlene F.
"The suction was immediate and strong. I've used this for 7 months now and the suction is still holding. It's easy to install and provides easy reach for short folks or older people with less mobility. Worth the price." — EM126
10
A long-handled body brush with 9,000 5-star ratings
Reach difficult-to-clean areas of your body without having to move around with this lightweight, lengthy brush which stretches 15.2 inches long. It has bristles on one side for scrubbing and a loofah on the other for gentle exfoliation. You can also use the bristled side for dry brushing.
It includes a hanging loop and cut-out hole design so you can easily hang it up after use.
Promising reviews: "I love this long handled shower body brush with Loofah and back scrubber! I ordered this because I had a full knee replacement, and it worked great to use in the shower. It is just the right size and length, and I will keep using it even after recovery. The Loofah is lush and soft, and the brush is not harsh and is great to reach your back. I also really like the loop to hang it up to dry afterwards." — Nana
"Got this for my elderly mother. She loves it. Able to reach her back and her feet without too much bending or twisting." — Kathy P.
