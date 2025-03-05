100% of Our Readers Experienced More Moisturised Skin With This Dermatologist-Recommended Body Wash and Cream (2025)

You might already be using a gentle body wash or cream to keep your dry skin hydrated, but what if your skin could feel even softer and more nourished?

The right combination of a derm wash and cream can work even better together, elevating your skin’s moisture levels and strengthening its barrier.

That’s why we turned to QV, a brand highly recommended by dermatologists for dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin, and recognised as the No. 1 brand in Singapore Hospitals*.

We decided to see how QV’s Gentle Wash and Cream would fare for those who were already using a dermatologist-recommended body wash or cream alone but not both. Our Daily Vanity readers and editor put them to the test for a full week.

In This Article About QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream: Editor's Review QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream Reader Reviews: Do They Work Better Together? About QV Lotion QV Lotion Reader Reviews Where to Purchase

About QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream

QV Gentle Wash

What it is: A dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, and soap-free body wash formulated especially for dry or sensitive skin. This pH-balanced wash contains 15% glycerin to gently cleanse and protect the skin barrier.

Why it’s special:

Helps maintain hydration during cleansing, leaving skin feeling clean yet soft.

Soap-free and pH-balanced, so it doesn’t strip away natural oils.

Created with sensitive skin in mind – free from fragrance, colour, lanolin, and propylene glycol.

Contains 15% glycerin to hydrate the skin, unlike regular body washes with only 1% to 2%.

Designed to be gentle yet effective, QV Gentle Wash lightly foams and rinses off easily, so your skin remains supple and comfortable. With fewer potential irritants, it’s a go-to for anyone dealing with flaking, itching, or dry skin.

QV Gentle Wash retails for S$39.60 (1kg) at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, and online on Shopee and Lazada.

QV Cream

What it is: A rich, moisture-intensive cream formulated to combat dryness and help maintain the skin’s natural oils. Enriched with squalane, a derivative of squalene (one of the primary components of the skin’s own oils), QV Cream provides a protective barrier to seal in moisture.

Why it’s special:

Delivers intense hydration that can boost skin moisture levels by around 30% over 24 hours**.

Helps soothe dryness, flaking, and itching often associated with sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

pH-balanced, fragrance-free, and free from lanolin, colour, and propylene glycol.

Designed for dry and sensitive skin, QV Cream’s richer consistency, which is easily absorbed, is perfect for locking in moisture right after a shower. It creates a comforting layer that isn’t sticky or greasy.

QV Cream retails for S$44.20 (500ml) at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, and online on Shopee and Lazada.

Get your QV Starter Kit for just S$1 this month - while stocks last! Click here to purchase

QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream: Editor’s Review

As someone with persistent dry skin, I’ve diligently applied moisturisers, yet I still struggle with dryness, occasional bumps, and redness due to my sensitive skin.

Add to that the need to look and feel presentable at meetings and media events, and my search for a reliable body care duo becomes even more critical. Could QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream be the solution I’ve been looking for? I put them to the test to find out.

Test 1: The Hydration Test

The first test was all about hydration. I used the QV Gentle Wash on its own to see how well it could boost moisture levels after a single use.

The Gentle Wash has a creamy texture that lightly foams up, creating a cushiony lather that cleanses the skin gently. My skin didn’t feel dry or tight after cleansing, which is often a concern with body washes.

I was pleasantly surprised by how much hydration the Gentle Wash delivered in just one use. My skin felt soft and cleansed without any tightness or irritation. The significant increase in moisture levels (from 32.9% to 44.3%) speaks for itself.

Additionally, the reduction in oil levels suggested that my skin was clean but not stripped, which is often a delicate balance to achieve.

Test 2: The Dynamic Duo

For this test, I paired QV Gentle Wash with QV Cream to assess how they work together in enhancing hydration and strengthening the skin barrier. I wanted to see if my skin could become even more hydrated than it already was.

Applying the QV Cream immediately after using the Gentle Wash felt like wrapping my skin in a cosy, hydrating blanket. The cream is light and nourishes my skin without feeling greasy or sticky. I also appreciated that I could get dressed right away without waiting long for it to sink in.

The moisture boost was noticeable, increasing from 44.3% to 47.4%. More importantly, my skin stayed hydrated throughout the day, which is crucial when managing dry skin.

Using QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream together has been proven to deliver an even greater moisture boost, making it a powerhouse duo for hydrated, healthy skin.

Test 3: The Confetti Test

This final test focused on texture and absorption. To test the non-greasy claim of QV Cream, I sprinkled gold confetti on my forearm after application.

The confetti slid off effortlessly, proving that the cream absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. My skin felt comfortable, and the lightweight formula made it suitable for use even under clothing.

Results After 1 Week

After using the QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream duo consistently for a week, I noticed significant improvements in my skin.

My sensitive, dry skin felt smoother and more hydrated. Itchiness became less frequent, and the redness on my arms subsided considerably.

Whether it was the hydration boost after a single use of the wash, the enhanced moisture retention when used together, or the comfortable, non-greasy finish of the cream, these products exceeded my expectations.

QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream Reader Reviews: Do They Work Better Together?

QV Gentle Wash, QV Cream, and QV Lotion QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream

QV Lotion 4.7 Summary Experience with QV Gentle Wash after one use: 4 out of 5 readers said their skin feels softer and more supple

4 out of 5 readers said their skin feels moisturised and hydrated throughout the day Experience with QV Cream after one use: 5 out of 5 readers said their skin felt moisturised and hydrated throughout the day

5 out of 5 readers said that the cream relieves dryness, and they did not experience any irritation Results after using the QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream for one week: 5 out of 5 readers agree that using QV Cream together with QV Gentle Wash worked better to repair their skin barrier

5 out of 5 readers agree that using QV Cream together with QV Gentle Wash delivered maximum hydration to their skin

5 out of 5 users felt that using QV Cream with QV Gentle Wash relieved their worries about dry skin problems Experience with QV Lotion after one use: 5 out of 5 readers said their skin doesn’t feel greasy after using the lotion

5 out of 5 readers said their skin felt moisturised and hydrated throughout the day Results after using the QV Lotion for one week: 5 out of 5 readers said their skin doesn’t feel dry or tight

4 out of 5 readers said QV Lotion has worked better for them than other lotions they’ve tried

Jing Fang, 32 Skin type: Dry, itchy, sensitive I’ve always struggled to find body care products that truly work for me. The previous body wash I was using left my skin feeling dry and itchy post-shower, while the body moisturiser I was using provided only temporary relief before flakiness set in. Experience with QV Gentle Wash: From the first use, it impressed me with its soothing and hydrating formula. It cleanses thoroughly with a gentle foamy texture, leaving my skin clean, soft, and moisturised without any dryness or tightness. Unlike other washes, I could use it twice daily without irritation or discomfort, and it effectively calmed itchiness and reduced redness. My skin felt hydrated and supple throughout the day, a notable improvement from my usual experience with body washes. Experience with QV Cream: Its rich yet non-greasy texture absorbed quickly into my skin, delivering intense hydration that lasted all day. It relieved dryness and itching almost instantly, leaving my skin feeling soft, soothed, and comfortable. I particularly appreciated that it left no sticky residue, so I could dress immediately after application. Results after one week: Both products worked synergistically to repair my skin barrier, smooth flaky patches, and significantly reduce redness and irritation. Compared to other body care products I’ve tried, QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream is the best combination for sensitive skin – effective, gentle, and worry-free. Tracy, 37 Skin type: Dry, itchy, sensitive My previous experiences with premium products were good but not entirely effective for persistent sensitivity, especially when it came to reducing redness and itchiness. Experience with QV Gentle Wash:Right from the start, I was impressed by how well the QV Gentle Wash worked. Though the packaging is more clinical than luxurious, it quickly became clear that functionality outweighed aesthetics. See Also The 7 Best Moisturizers For Aging Skin That Lock In Hydration The wash created a gentle lather that cleansed thoroughly without leaving my skin feeling tight or dehydrated. My skin was noticeably softer and smoother, and, crucially, I didn’t experience any irritation or redness after using it. Experience with QV Cream: It was equally effective – absorbent, non-greasy, and powerful enough to immediately calm redness and itching. Within the first few days, I noticed a substantial improvement in hydration, smoothness, and an overall reduction in flare-ups. Results after one week: My skin felt more resilient, with redness and rough patches greatly diminished. The QV Cream really stood out for its ability to reduce itch and redness alongside providing lasting moisture. I’d recommend these two products in a heartbeat to anyone dealing with troublesome skin conditions or who simply needs a reliable, fragrance-free solution for dryness and irritation. They genuinely deliver on their promises. Hui Ying, 28 Skin type: Normal I’ve tried many body washes and creams in the past, but they often left my skin feeling dry or only provided temporary relief. Experience with QV Gentle Wash: The packaging has a blue sea-like theme, which is simple yet refreshing. The wash itself is gentle on the skin, cleansing thoroughly without stripping away essential moisture. My skin felt noticeably softer and more supple, and it stayed hydrated for the rest of the day. Experience with QV Cream: Following up with the QV Cream only enhanced these benefits. The cream has a fast-absorbing formula that left my skin feeling smooth, nourished, and comfortable – no greasiness or heaviness in sight. Results after one week: I experienced significantly improved hydration, and my dryness was practically gone. Although these QV products can be a bit pricier than some alternatives, I found the investment worthwhile for the remarkable improvement in my skin. They’re dermatologically tested, and it shows in how they help retain moisture and support the skin’s natural barrier. If you’re looking for a gentle yet effective body care routine, I’d definitely recommend giving QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream a try. Sharon, 36 Skin type: Dry, itchy I’ve always had issues with body washes and creams that leave my skin feeling tight or greasy. My skin isn’t particularly sensitive, but it does tend to be flaky and itchy. Experience with QV Gentle Wash: Despite having minimal lather, it effectively cleanses without making my skin feel stripped or tight. It also helped reduce itchiness and dryness, which I didn’t expect from such a gentle product. Experience with QV Cream: QV Cream’s medium-consistency texture absorbed quickly into my skin without leaving a heavy, greasy residue. Almost immediately, I noticed smoother, more hydrated skin with less flakiness. Results after one week: A week of consistent use solidified my positive first impression. My skin now feels softer, itchiness has subsided, and those rough patches that used to bother me are practically gone. I love that these products don’t have a strong scent and still deliver lasting results. If you want gentle yet effective skincare, I’d definitely recommend giving QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream a try. Sonea, 30 Skin type: Dry, itchy Experience with QV Gentle Wash: Initially, I didn’t notice a big difference with the QV Gentle Wash, but after about four days of use, my skin started to feel smoother and more thoroughly cleansed. It kept my skin soft and well-hydrated throughout the day without any tightness. Experience with QV Cream: I appreciated how it didn’t leave a sticky or oily residue behind – something I’m used to with richer creams. It provided noticeable relief from itchiness and kept my skin feeling comfortable. Results after one week: I was happy to see my skin looking healthier and free from dryness or major irritation. My flaky patches and itchiness subsided, and I had no negative side effects. Considering how it took just a few days to see results, I’d definitely use both the QV Gentle Wash and QV Cream again.

About QV Lotion

What it is: For those who prefer a lighter touch, QV Lotion is an ideal choice for normal to dry skin, while QV Cream offers a richer formulation better suited for dry and sensitive skin conditions.

Why it’s special:

Lightweight, quick-absorbing formula that doesn’t leave a greasy residue.

Seals in moisture effectively, making it a great choice for daily use.

pH-balanced and low-irritant, without the usual suspects that can trigger sensitivity (fragrance, lanolin, colour, and propylene glycol).

If you’ve been searching for a body lotion that won’t feel heavy in hotter climates or air-conditioned environments, QV Lotion is an excellent pick. It provides long-lasting hydration without feeling heavy, making it easy to incorporate into both morning and nighttime routines.

QV Lotion retails for S$31.90 (500ml) at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, and online on Shopee and Lazada.

QV Lotion Reader Reviews

Mellisa, 35 Skin type: Dry, sensitive I’ve tried other lotions before, which didn’t make much of a difference on my dry skin. Experience with QV Lotion: I loved that it’s fragrance-free and absorbs quickly without any greasy residue. It left my skin looking glowy and feeling soft, with an instant soothing and cooling effect. I could dress right away without worrying about stickiness or residue, and it kept my skin moisturised and itch-free all day. Results after one week: I noticed a marked improvement in my skin’s texture and appearance—it became visibly softer, smoother, and more hydrated. What impressed me most is that I didn’t experience any bumps, rashes, or irritation, which often happens with other brands. My skin now feels stronger, healthier, and looks dewy, making this the best body lotion I’ve tried for my sensitive and dry skin. Jenny, 29 Skin type: Normal, sensitive I recently tried another body lotion that’s popular on social media, which unfortunately worsened my skin and caused a rash within a day. Experience with QV Lotion: In contrast to the previous body lotion I tried, QV Lotion impressed me right from the start: it’s dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, and colour-free, which made me feel confident about using it on my sensitive skin. It glides on smoothly, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave any greasy residue, so I can get dressed right away without feeling sticky or uncomfortable. Best of all, I haven’t experienced any irritation or rash, and my skin stays soft, hydrated, and supple throughout the day. Results after one week: My skin felt noticeably healthier, with no return of rashes or dryness. I love that it’s so gentle yet effective, making my skin feel instantly moisturised and steadily improving its texture over just a few days. Compared to other lotions, QV works far better for my sensitive skin, and it’s also more affordable than many high-end products. It’s definitely earned a spot in my daily routine, and I’ll be recommending it to family and friends. Elaine, 38 Skin type: Dry, itchy, sensitive Having tried another lotion in the past, I found that it didn’t provide lasting hydration – especially in air-conditioned environments where my skin would quickly become dry again. Experience with QV Lotion: By contrast, QV Lotion immediately impressed me with its convenient pump bottle and fragrance-free formula. It absorbed into my skin quickly and left no sticky residue, keeping my skin moisturised throughout the day without the need for constant reapplication. Results after one week: My skin felt softer and more hydrated. I appreciated not having to top up during the day, even in cooler, drier settings. Compared to other lotions, QV’s lightweight consistency still delivers long-lasting moisture, striking the perfect balance between effectiveness and comfort. I’m glad I finally tried QV Lotion – this is definitely a product I’ll be sticking with. Valerie, 29 Skin type: Normal, dry Experience with QV Lotion: The previous body lotion I was using was moisturising but overly sticky. In contrast, QV Lotion absorbed easily into my skin without any greasy residue, leaving it feeling hydrated and comfortably supple throughout the day. I appreciated that it’s fragrance-free, and I could get dressed immediately without any tackiness. My skin felt noticeably softer and less itchy because it wasn’t as dry as before. Results after one week: I saw a clear improvement in my skin’s overall health. It stayed moisturised and hydrated, with rough patches smoothing out over a few days. Though QV Lotion is pricier than some other brands, it’s proven to be worth the investment for the non-oily finish and sustained hydration. I’ll definitely keep using it to maintain my skin’s newfound softness and comfort. Raylin, 32 Skin type: Normal, dry The previous body lotion I used was decent but didn’t particularly stand out. When I discovered QV Lotion – especially after hearing good things about QV Cream from my family – I was intrigued but a bit concerned it might be too rich. Experience with QV Lotion: I was pleasantly surprised by how lightweight it felt on my skin. Despite its light texture, it’s moisturising and doesn’t leave any sticky residue. From the first use, my skin absorbed it quickly, and I noticed my dryness easing almost immediately. Results after one week: After a week of consistent application, my skin felt noticeably softer and more hydrated, without any irritation. I’m especially thrilled that it’s fragrance-free, so it doesn’t clash with my perfume when I go out. It’s moisturising enough to use any time of day, unlike other lotions I reserved only for nighttime because of their heaviness. Overall, QV Lotion exceeded my expectations by delivering substantial hydration in a non-sticky formula – I’ll definitely be keeping this in my regular skincare rotation.

Where to Purchase

QV Starter Kit, available at just S$1 this month!

Get your QV Starter Kit for just S$1 this month - while stocks last! Click here to purchase

QV Gentle Wash retails for S$39.60 (1 litre) at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, and online on Shopee and Lazada.

QV Cream retails for S$44.20 (500ml) at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, and online on Shopee and Lazada.

QV Lotion retails for S$31.90 (500ml) at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, and online on Shopee and Lazada.

*Source: IQVIA NSA for D02 Emollients & Protective Market, Hospital channel, MAT Mar 2020 – Sales Values.

**Applies to QV Cream (Pump). Based on the results of skin hydration evaluation (corneometer). Measurements were taken pre-application and 24 hours after application.

This article is brought to you by Ego Pharmaceuticals Singapore.