11 Best Face Scrubs for Every Skin Type 2024 | IPSY (2025)

1. Best Face Scrub for Acne-Prone Skin:

TRULY BEAUTY Matcha Face Scrub

Matcha is so much more than a go-to energizing beverage—it also helps protect skin from free radical damage in this exfoliating scrub. Apart from the antioxidant benefits from the matcha, this scrub is ideal for those who struggle with acne because of the combo of glycolic acid, sugar, and Dead Sea salt granules. We love this scrub because it gently buffs away dead skin cells to improve uneven skin texture, fine lines, breakouts, and blackheads. One IPSY member shares that this is their new “ride or die product” to help with acne. “I struggle with hormonal acne (even though I'm 40!) along my chin line and lower cheek,” they said in their product review. “After washing my face with my regular cleanser, I used the scrub on my face and all I can say is wow! After a light rinse and patting dry, my skin felt smooth and moisturized. I usually have a seven-step morning skincare routine, but I just used my moisturizer after and my skin is glowing.”

2. Best Face Scrub for Sensitive Skin:

DEW OF THE GODS Feels Microdermabrasion Dry Erase Face Scrub

Sensitive skin types require a facial exfoliator that is a bit more gentle than most. That’s why our pick is the DEW OF THE GODS Feels Microdermabrasion Dry Erase Face Scrub. Don’t let the “microdermabrasion” in the name intimidate you, this scrub features delicate silica crystals in a rich oat milk base to protect your complexion while leaving your skin feeling refreshed and renewed. IPSY member Maya V. notes that they have trouble with scrubs being too scratchy for their sensitive skin, but not this one: “I have never seen my face so clear, baby smooth, and poreless. My face is giving glass and it almost makes me want to cry...If you don’t have a problem with facial scrubs, then I highly recommend this product. But if you’re like me and your face is too delicate, you can always add a little bit of water to the scrub to reduce the scrubbiness.”

3. Best Face Scrub for Oily Skin:

GROWN ALCHEMIST Polishing Facial Exfoliant

Need help keeping your oil production in check? We’ve got just the physical exfoliant. A blend of grapefruit and rosehip oils calms sebum (aka oil) production to mattify your oily skin. It even contains vitamin C for an extra dose of brightening. The best part about this face scrub? It’s gentle enough to use as a daily exfoliating cleanser. That’s right, it doubles as a cleanser. In their product review, IPSY member Lillie M. said: “The aroma is energizing and it has the perfect amount of exfoliation. I also love that it’s an exfoliator that actually cleanses as well and does a dang good job, too.”

4. Best Hydrating Face Scrub:

GOLDFADEN MD Doctor's Scrub Ruby Crystal Microderm Exfoliator

All-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free are just a few reasons to love this scrub. Packed with hyaluronic acid, this exfoliator rids your skin of impurities and delivers long-lasting hydration after the fact. One IPSY member shared: “It does leave a moisturizing film (jojoba oil) when you wash it off but it's not excessive. I have oily, acne-prone, and sometimes sensitive skin, and this product hasn't exacerbated it. My skin felt smooth, soft, and hydrated after use.”

5. Best Brightening Face Scrub:

GIRLACTIK Fruit Superfood Sugar Face Scrub

Filled with a variety of yummy ingredients, this face scrub almost sounds good enough to eat. Avocado oil, cucumber, blueberry, and strawberry extracts (including strawberry seeds to exfoliate) work overtime to slough away dull skin cells and leave you with a brighter, more radiant complexion. IPSY member Caitlyn A. said they “love the smell of this product, it is absolutely intoxicating.” They also noted that their skin has significantly less buildup after each use, leaving them with a glowing complexion each morning.

6. Best Anti-Aging Face Scrub:

AVANT SKINCARE Glycolic Acid Rejuvenating Face Exfoliator

Glycolic acid and proline (an amino acid that's a building block for protein) are the dynamic duo responsible for all the anti-aging benefits in this exfoliator. Together they treat fine lines, acne, blackheads, dullness, and oiliness, while also promoting firmer, more illuminated skin. After gently rubbing the exfoliator onto their skin in circular motions, IPSY members swear by completing their nighttime skincare routine with this exfoliator for firmer, tighter skin.

7. Best Face Scrub for Combination Skin:

FORMULA 10.0.6 One Smooth Operator Pore Clearing Face Scrub

Looking for a face scrub that won’t dry out parts of your skin but also won’t make other areas more oily? Look no further—the FORMULA 10.0.6 One Smooth Operator Pore Clearing Face Scrub features a combination of pumice and oats to get rid of dead skin cells, debris, and dark spots to leave you with a balanced complexion. One IPSY member, who struggles with oily skin and eczema, shared, “I've always had a lot of trouble getting my skin really clean—like soft-and-smooth clean. This stuff did it each use without drying out my skin or making it extra oily.” Your combination skin is in good hands with this scrub.

8. Best Natural Face Scrub:

UPCIRCLE BEAUTY Coffee Face Scrub

A coffee face scrub is a classic, and this one has been our go-to for ages. Filled with natural ingredients like coffee grounds, rosehip oil, and jojoba oil, it’s a clean beauty fave that even comes in a 100% recyclable tube. But we don’t just use it as a face scrub, sometimes we even use it as a body scrub over certain areas that need a little TLC. This IPSY member review really puts into words everything we love about this scrub: “My advice to anyone else who receives this scrub would be don't judge it until you try it. It leaves your skin exfoliated and the oils leave your skin so soft and protected from wind or cold conditions...I used the extra scrub up my arms and loved it.” Don’t forget to follow up with a lotion to lock in the benefits of the scrub.

9. Best Dermatologist-Approved Face Scrub:

DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub

Want a scrub that will have you feeling like you just left your dermatology office without actually having to step foot in one? DERMA E has you covered. Their microdermabrasion scrub offers a pro-level facial you can give yourself at home thanks to Dead Sea salt and micro-crystals that’ll leave you with a more youthful, even complexion. IPSY member Elvia K can’t get enough of this scrub. “I only use it once a week because it is strong,” they mentioned in their product review. “Dry, dead skin: gone. Flakiness: gone. Unclogs pores and reduces dark spots. It improved my skin tone and brought a beautiful glow to my skin. I highly recommend this if you're looking for a serious at-home microdermabrasion.”

10.Best Chemical Exfoliant:

WISHFUL Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub

Technically this is still a face scrub and also a chemical exfoliant due to the exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and beta hydroxy acid (BHA) in the formula. It also contains fruit-derived enzymes and tiny buffing beads to offer extra exfoliation to smooth rough texture and fade dark spots. “This product is absolutely incredible,” shared an PSY member. “I feel like I finally got rid of all that dead skin. My face feels so incredibly smooth!”

11.Best Exfoliating Face Wash:

TATCHA The Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

A cleanser that doubles as an exfoliator? We love a two-in-one skincare product. Lather up this oil-free gel formula, rub it onto your skin in circular motions, and watch as the glycerin and tiny fruit fibers gently get rid of dull skin to leave you glowing. An IPSY member raved about the scent and their experience with the face wash: “The first thing I noticed about The Deep Cleanse by TATCHA was the citrusy scent. It smelled so nice that I had to pause washing my face just so that I could sniff the cleanser. The second thing I noticed is that a little definitely goes a long way. I had bubbles going everywhere. My skin felt refreshed and squeaky clean after rinsing away the suds. The little gritty bits in the cleanser reminded me of orange peel zest and gave a nice and gentle exfoliating experience.”

Want the best skincare products waiting for you on your doorstep? Take our Beauty Quiz now to get started with your own IPSY beauty subscription. Already an IPSY member? Refer your friends to earn points, which you can use toward products. Either way, don’t forget to check us out on Instagram and TikTok @IPSY.

Like this article? Share it with your friends by clicking the icons below!