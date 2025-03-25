11 Best Hair Growth Products for Men That Really Work (2025)

Finasteride and Minoxidil are the two most prescribed and effective hair loss treatments for men. They’re also the only licensed products for male hair loss in the UK. They are commonly used for treating male pattern baldness, a condition that affects 85% of men by the age of 50 [1].

Finasteride works by limiting the amount of testosterone that gets converted intodihydrotestosterone (DHT), the key hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. Minoxidil opens up the small blood vessels in your scalp, allowing more oxygen and nutrients to reach your follicles, giving them the resources they need to grow thicker, healthier hair.

While many studies have shown these medications to be effective separately,Minoxidil combined with Finasteride can achieve significantly better results in treating androgenetic alopecia [2-5]. DrHair’s combination of Finasteride and Minoxidil is the cheapest on the market, and this Minoxidil formula even contains azelaic acid which can boost hair growth. So this combination product is our top hair growth product for men.

While Minoxidil is available over the counter, Finasteride requires a medical prescription. However, if you don’t have one, DrHair offers free consultations with licensed physicians who can prescribe this medication to you if you are a good candidate. Additionally, you don’t need to sign up for a lengthy subscription with DrHair — you can buy a single month’s supply if you prefer.

Pros:

Licensed by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Multiple studies have confirmed its effectiveness

One of the most effective hair growth treatment combinations available

Cheapest oral/topical combination treatment available

Buy as a one-off purchase or save more with a subscription

Cons:

Finasteride requires a prescription

Only works for male pattern baldness

More expensive than a single product

Price: Approximately £26/month for a 3-month subscription

Most effective for: Male pattern baldness

What our surgeons think:

“DrHair has supplied our patients with hair loss treatments for years. Combining their oral Finasteride with topical Minoxidil is the single most effective way to improve hair growth without surgery. If you’re unable to get an in-person appointment to assess your hair loss and give you personalised advice, online consultations are an excellent substitute.”