11 Best Hair Growth Products for Men That Really Work (2025)

It’s not easy to find effective hair growth products for men among the wide variety of brands that promise miraculous results. However, some commercially available options out there do have scientifically proven benefits in stimulating hair growth and preventing excessive hair loss.
Hair treatments which contain Minoxidil or Finasteride are among the best male hair growth products. That’s why we’ve partnered with DrHair, the leading hair loss treatment provider to UK clinics. DrHair now offers Minoxidil and Finasteride directly to users at the best possible prices.
But there are other products that are proven to help withmale pattern baldness, as well as less common types of alopecia. Here,discover all you need to know about:
- The best evidence-based hair growth products for men.
- How to choose an effective hair growth product.
- Common reasons your hair may be falling out.
- What to do when hair growth treatments no longer work.
Table of Contents
- What are the best hair growth products for men?
- How to choose the best hair growth serum for men
- How do we select the best male hair growth products?
- Best male hair growth products: a deep-dive
- Why is my hair thinning?
- What if hair growth products aren’t enough?
- FAQs
What are the best hair growth products for men?
Here’s a round-up of the besthair growth serums, tablets, oils, sprays, and products for men with male pattern baldness. You can find out more about each product and our careful selection process below.
|Male hair growth product
|Treatment type
|Effective for male pattern baldness?
|Effective for other types of hair loss?
|DrHair Finasteride (1mg) + Minoxidil 5% (60ml)
|Oral tablet & topical solution
|Yes
|No
|Hims Finasteride + Minoxidil Combo Kit
|Oral tablet & topical solution
|Yes
|No
|DrHair Finasteride Minoxidil Formula (60ml)
|Topical solution
|Yes
|No
|DrHair Oral Finasteride 1 mgOral tablet
|Oral tablet
|Yes
|No
|DAVV Hair Growth Serum 5% Minoxidil + Derma Roller Kit
|Topical solution & derma roller
|Yes
|Yes
|DrHair Minoxidil 5% Formula with Azelaic Acid
|Topical solution
|Yes
|Yes
|Men’s Rogaine Extra Strength 5% Minoxidil Topical Solution for Thin Hair
|Topical solution
|Yes
|Yes
|Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
|Topical oil
|Yes
|Yes
|iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System
|Laser treatment helmet
|Yes
|Yes
|Nizoral Scalp Psoriasis Shampoo & Conditioner
|Shampoo
|Yes
|Yes
|TRIQUETRA TQ-Advanced Black Seed Oil Supplement
|Topical oil
|No
|Yes
How to choose the best hair growth serum for men
Here’s what you can do to increase your chances of selecting an effective hair growth product:
- Get a trichologist’s recommendation – A specialist can examine your scalp, diagnose any condition which causes hair thinning and recommend the best hair loss treatment for men. They can also ensure that the hair growth products you use don’t interfere with existing conditions or medications.
- Identify the best hair growth ingredients – Some products that claim to help with hair loss don’t actually contain any proven hair growth-promoting ingredients. Biotin, rice water, andmustard oil for hairare common ingredients that aren’t actually backed up by evidence. However, ingredients like Minoxidil, Finasteride, stemoxydine for hair loss, caffeine, andketoconazole for hair loss are all scientifically proven to improve hair density.
- Read user reviews before buying – While every brand makes big promises regarding their hair growth products, it is best to see how they worked for real users. Results may differ from one person to another, but a high number of positive reviews can give you more confidence in the product’s effectiveness.
How do we select the best male hair growth products?
With several hair transplant clinic locations across the UK, we know what works (and what doesn’t) when it comes to male hair growth. And we also know it can be tempting to pay for products that make bold promises when it comes to hair regrowth, even if there’s limited evidence for their effectiveness.
That’s why all the products below contain ingredients that are scientifically proven to slow hair loss and promote regrowth in men. We don’t receive payment for promoting any particular products, so you can rest assured all our recommendations are based solely on the supporting science.
We’ve included only products that are licensed and/or commercially available. Other effective hair loss treatments (such as Dutasteride, Finasteride 5mg and oral Minoxidil) may be available following a thorough assessment with a doctor or trichologist.
Best male hair growth products: a deep-dive
Find out more about the top-performing products to help you tackle male pattern baldness below.
1. DrHair Finasteride (1mg) + Minoxidil 5% (60ml)
Finasteride and Minoxidil are the two most prescribed and effective hair loss treatments for men. They’re also the only licensed products for male hair loss in the UK. They are commonly used for treating male pattern baldness, a condition that affects 85% of men by the age of 50 [1].
Finasteride works by limiting the amount of testosterone that gets converted intodihydrotestosterone (DHT), the key hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. Minoxidil opens up the small blood vessels in your scalp, allowing more oxygen and nutrients to reach your follicles, giving them the resources they need to grow thicker, healthier hair.
While many studies have shown these medications to be effective separately,Minoxidil combined with Finasteride can achieve significantly better results in treating androgenetic alopecia [2-5]. DrHair’s combination of Finasteride and Minoxidil is the cheapest on the market, and this Minoxidil formula even contains azelaic acid which can boost hair growth. So this combination product is our top hair growth product for men.
While Minoxidil is available over the counter, Finasteride requires a medical prescription. However, if you don’t have one, DrHair offers free consultations with licensed physicians who can prescribe this medication to you if you are a good candidate. Additionally, you don’t need to sign up for a lengthy subscription with DrHair — you can buy a single month’s supply if you prefer.
Pros:
- Licensed by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
- Multiple studies have confirmed its effectiveness
- One of the most effective hair growth treatment combinations available
- Cheapest oral/topical combination treatment available
- Buy as a one-off purchase or save more with a subscription
Cons:
- Finasteride requires a prescription
- Only works for male pattern baldness
- More expensive than a single product
Price: Approximately £26/month for a 3-month subscription
Most effective for: Male pattern baldness
What our surgeons think:
“DrHair has supplied our patients with hair loss treatments for years. Combining their oral Finasteride with topical Minoxidil is the single most effective way to improve hair growth without surgery. If you’re unable to get an in-person appointment to assess your hair loss and give you personalised advice, online consultations are an excellent substitute.”
2. Hims Finasteride + Minoxidil Combo Kit
Hims also offers a Finasteride/Minoxidil combination kit with all the same hair growth potential as DrHair’s product. You can safely take Finasteride while using Minoxidil, giving you the best possible chance of hair regrowth from male pattern baldness.
However, Hims isn’t especially transparent about their treatments, pricing, or subscription types until you get to the purchasing stage. You’ll need to supply lots of information about your health and hair loss before you find out what options are available to you. So while the product is likely to be effective, you may want to consider brands that provide clearer information upfront.
Pros:
- Licensed by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
- Multiple studies have confirmed its effectiveness
- One of the most effective hair growth treatment combinations available
Cons:
- Finasteride requires a prescription
- Only works for male pattern baldness
- More expensive than a single product
- No transparent information about pricing or subscription without an account
Price: From £30/month
Most effective for: Male pattern baldness
What our surgeons think:
“Using a combination of oral Finasteride and topical Minoxidil can yield excellent results. While we normally advise getting a doctor to assess your hair loss in-person before prescribing medication, an online consultation is the next best thing. Just make sure you’re aware of the potential side effects and use the treatment consistently to maintain results.”
3. DrHair Finasteride Minoxidil Formula (60ml)
DrHair’s Finasteride Minoxidil Formula combines topical Finasteride with topical Minoxidil, offering an effective treatment with fewer systemic effects than products that include oral Finasteride. Studies have found that it’s both safe and effective to combine topical Finasteride and Minoxidil to treat male pattern baldness [4, 19].
This combination spray makes it easy to slow balding and stimulate regrowth. Just a few sprays morning and evening can help halt hair loss.
Topical Finasteride isn’t yet licensed to treat hair loss in the UK, so do plenty of research and seek advice if you’re unsure about using this product.
Pros:
- Multiple studies have confirmed its effectiveness
- Reduces scalp DHT levels and improves scalp blood flow
- Linked with fewer systemic side effects than oral Finasteride products
- Buy as a one-off purchase or save more with a subscription
- Contains azelaic acid for additional hair growth
Cons:
- Available off-label only (not yet licensed as a hair loss treatment)
- Requires a prescription
- Only suitable for male pattern baldness
Price: £19 for 3 months’ supply
Most effective for: Male pattern baldness
What our surgeons think:
“Topical Finasteride is a novel solution to hair loss that may reduce or even eliminate many of the unfavourable symptoms of oral Finasteride. Combining it with Minoxidil may give you a greater chance of hair growth with fewer side effects.”
4. DrHair Oral Finasteride 1 mg
If you have started to notice a receding hairline, thinning around the crown or frontal balding, you may be experiencing male pattern baldness. Research shows that Finasteride regrows hair effectively and reduces hair loss in patients with this condition.
There are many different brands which sell hair treatments that contain Finasteride 1mg, the best -known of which is Propecia. However, the advantage of purchasing this medication from DrHair is that it’s substantially cheaper than buying branded Finasteride, with all the same benefits. You can get a prescription for this male pattern baldness treatment online in less than one minute.
A licensed doctor Your consultant will verify whether Finasteride is suitable for your hair growth needs and prescribe it to you if you don’t already have a valid prescription. But you can also get follow-up consultations, where the specialist can track your progress.
Pros:
- Very effective in treating male pattern baldness
- Licensed by the MHRA
- Cheaper than Finasteride/Minoxidil combination products
- Get assessed for Finasteride in less than a minute with DrHair
Cons:
- While Finasteride is safe for most users, it can have unwanted adverse effects (in rare situations, Finasteride can cause erectile dysfunction)
- Only suitable for male pattern baldness
Price: £10.33/month for a 3-month subscription
Most effective in improving: Male pattern baldness
What our surgeons think:
“Research shows Finasteride to be the most effective medicine for male pattern baldness. We recommend it for most male patients with receding hairlines or developing bald patches, as it doesn’t just slow hair loss — it can also help your hair grow back.”
5. DAVV Hair Growth Serum 5% Minoxidil + Derma Roller Kit
Minoxidil has proven itself effective in stimulating hair growth in several conditions, including androgenetic alopecia, telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, traction alopecia, and even medication-induced hair loss. And this DAVV kit also offers a derma roller along the topical 5% Minoxidil serum.
Derma rolling for hair growth involves using this small tool covered in fine needles to create microscopic punctures in your scalp. This prompts your body to start healing the scalp area, which has a beneficial impact on your hair follicles. Also known as microneedling, this therapy has demonstrated effectiveness in male pattern baldness, alopecia areata and telogen effluvium [7].
Moreover, studies have shown that using Minoxidil and a derma roller together enhances their effectiveness. That is because microneedling improves the absorption of Minoxidil, while this medication helps nourish the hair follicles [18].
Pros:
- The included derma roller can increase the absorption of topical Minoxidil
- One-off cost for the derma roller
- 5% Minoxidil is a very successful concentration for improving hair loss symptoms
- Works for a range of hair loss conditions
Cons:
- Some users reported that the spray dispenses too much serum
- Users will need to buy another Minoxidil product when this one runs out to maintain hair density
- May be some discomfort in using the derma roller
- Increasing Minoxidil absorption may slightly increase the risk of side effects
Price: Approximately £24/ kit
Most effective in improving: Male pattern baldness, but they can also help stimulate hair growth in telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, traction alopecia and medication-induced hair loss.
What our surgeons think:
“We often recommend derma rolling to patients who aren’t yet ready for hair transplant surgery but want to improve the impact of Minoxidil. This kit contains both, so it’s a great starter pack for men with limited hair loss.”
6. DrHair Minoxidil 5% Formula with Azelaic Acid
Unlike most other Minoxidil formulas, DrHair’s 5% Minoxidil solution also contains azelaic acid. Azelaic acid may help to reduce DHT levels, giving this formula an edge over most other types of Minoxidil.
If you already have a derma roller, you can safely use this in conjunction with DrHair’s 5% Minoxidil formula to boost your results.
Pros:
- Licensed by the MHRA to treat male pattern baldness
- Effective for many different types of hair loss
- Cheapest Minoxidil formula available
- Suitable for use in conjunction with other therapies
- Contains azelaic acid for added hair growth benefits
Cons
- Not as effective as combination therapies
Price: £17 per bottle with a 3-month subscription
Most effective in improving: Male pattern baldness
What our surgeons think:
“Minoxidil is a good all-round hair loss treatment, but it works best in the early stages of pattern baldness. Apply it at the first sign of a thinning crown or receding temples for best results.”
7. Men’s Rogaine Extra Strength 5% Minoxidil Topical Solution for Thin Hair
Rogaine (Regaine in the UK) is the brand name for Minoxidil. Their 5% Minoxidil solution for men has been used with excellent results for over 35 years.
Topical Minoxidil is effective in increasing hair density and diameter for many types of alopecia. While it is true that there may not be significant differences between brand and generic Minoxidil [8], the advantage of choosing Rogaine for men stems from its satisfaction guarantee, which means you can get your money back if you don’t experience satisfying hair growth after 120 days of daily use.
Pros:
- Rogaine has a satisfaction guarantee
- 5% Minoxidil is a very successful concentration for improving hair loss symptoms
- Works for a range of hair loss conditions
- Easy to apply
Cons:
- Users may experience skin irritation
- More expensive than generic Minoxidil
Price: Approximately £13/month with a 3-month subscription
Most effective in improving: Male pattern baldness, but it can also help stimulate hair growth in telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, traction alopecia and medication-induced hair loss.
What our surgeons think:
“Minoxidil is extremely versatile and effective for slowing most types of hair loss. The 5% concentration may be too strong for some, so consider Rogaine 2% if you experience any skin irritation.”
8. Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Rosemary oil is known to have very good results in increasing hair density and thickness in men with androgenetic alopecia. In fact, it has been proven to be as effective as 2% Minoxidil [9]. That is likely because it contains compounds that are natural DHT blockers, which prevents your hair follicles from ceasing hair production. It has also been found to have antioxidant properties and to improve blood flow to your hair roots.
This product also contains many other effective hair growth oils. Peppermint oil for hair contains menthol, which can soothe an itchy or irritated scalp, reducing hair breakage from scratching [17]. Jojoba oil, grape seed oil, and tea tree oil can also improve strand softness, shine and elasticity.
Pros:
- As effective as Minoxidil 2% in improving hair loss caused by androgenetic alopecia
- Contains several essential oils proven to boost hair health through multiple mechanisms
- Natural non-chemical ingredients
- No need to dilute
Cons:
- No studies yet show that rosemary oil is as effective as 5% Minoxidil
- Can make your hair look and feel greasy
- May cause skin irritation
Price: Approximately £8/2oz
Most effective in improving: Male pattern baldness, but it can also help relieve the symptoms of alopecia areata.
What our surgeons think:
“There’s less evidence for using rosemary oil for hair loss compared with Minoxidil and Finasteride. That said, it’s a good option for men who don’t want to use chemicals on their skin, especially in the very early stages of balding.”
9. iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System
This laser hair growth cap is a portable device that performs red light therapy for hair growth. It uses an arrangement of LEDs and lasers to produce red light of a specific wavelength intensity, which penetrates your scalp, enhancing cell metabolism and helping increase the amount of energy that reaches your hair follicles.
Many studies have found low-level laser therapy, effective in stimulating hair growth and improving hair loss in conditions such as male pattern baldness, telogen effluvium and alopecia areata [10].
While the iRestore Essential is not necessarily the most effective in its line, it provides the best value for money. It is also likely to have good results, as its functions at a 655 nm wavelength, which is close to the optimal value for this therapy (660 nm).
Another advantage of using this helmet is that it comes with a 12-month money-back guarantee, so if you’re not satisfied with your results, you can send it back and try a different model.
Pros:
- Can be safely used alongside other hair growth products
- Comes with a satisfaction guarantee
- Works at an optimum wavelength for hair growth
- Can be used for multiple hair loss conditions
Cons:
- Expensive one-off cost
- Not recommended for advanced hair loss
- Other more expensive helmets may be more effective
Price: Approximately £550
Most effective in improving: Male pattern baldness and telogen effluvium, but it can also help stimulate hair growth in alopecia areata, traction alopecia and medication-induced hair loss.
What our surgeons think:
“Laser treatment for hair can be very effective, but it’s quite expensive to buy a device outright. Weigh up the costs, pros, and cons before making this substantial investment. And speak to a trichologist for advice if you can.”
10. Nizoral Scalp Psoriasis Shampoo & Conditioner
Nizoral Psoriasis is one of the best 2-in-1 shampoos -and -conditioners for hair growth. That is because it contains two ingredients demonstrated to improve hair density and thickness: ketoconazole [12] and salicylic acid [13].
Moreover, since its ingredients have antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, Nizoral shampoo can treat hair loss caused by yeast infections of the scalp, such as seborrheic dermatitis. And since it is specifically designed to treat scalp psoriasis, the added tea tree oil can soothe your scalp, while vitamin E for hair provides antioxidants and nourishes your hair.
Pros:
- Can treat scalp conditions as well as stimulate hair growth
- Ideal for those with a dry or flaky scalp
- Added tea tree oil has soothing properties
Cons:
- Some users report increased scalp dryness
- Hair growth is a possible side effect rather than an intended purpose
- Relatively expensive for a shampoo treatment
Price: Approximately £14/ 11 oz
Most effective in improving: Male pattern baldness, scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, dandruff.
What our surgeons think:
“We often recommend Nizoral products to patients with scalp problems like psoriasis. This shampoo/conditioner combination is ideal for those who want a simple product that treats their scalp condition and has potential growth benefits.”
11. TRIQUETRA TQ-Advanced Black Seed Oil Supplement
Studies show that black seed oil for hair can effectively curb hair loss caused by telogen effluvium [14], which means it can also help with hair shedding induced by medications or rapid weight loss. Moreover, it can regulate your hair growth cycle, keeping your follicles in the growth phase for longer. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can also improve your scalp and hair health.
The high concentration of black seed oil in this Triquetra TQ-Advanced supplement may increase its efficiency for hair growth. It can also be taken orally, for other health benefits, such as high blood pressure, headaches, pain or inflammation [15].
Pros:
- This product can be used for other health benefits alongside hair growth
- Natural male hair growth product
- Higher concentration of the active ingredient thymoquinone may boost hair growth
Cons:
- Black seed oil may cause allergic rashes or skin irritation when applied topically
- Relatively expensive
- Only contains 30 applications per bottle
- More evidence is needed to show effectiveness for male pattern baldness
Price: Approximately £20/ 2 oz
Most effective in improving: Telogen effluvium
What our surgeons think:
“Black seed oil is one of the most effective essential oils you can use on your scalp and hair. Again, you may not see the same results as you would with Minoxidil or Finasteride, but it’s a good option for men seeking a more natural hair growth treatment.”
Why is my hair thinning?
A certain amount of hair loss is normal in the shower or while you are combing your hair. Most healthy men shed between 50-100 hairs per day.
However, if you find yourself frequently losing more than that, you may start to wonder whether your hair is thinning or you are being paranoid. If there are areas of your head where your hair is so thin you can see your scalp, here are some of the most common reasons it may be falling out [16]:
|Condition that causes hair loss in men
|Main symptoms
Androgenetic alopecia
Cause: age, genetics, hormones
It is a progressive condition that requires treatment to manage.
Telogen Effluvium
Cause: physical or psychological stress/trauma
It is a temporary condition that normally resolves itself in a few months once its cause has been removed.
Alopecia areata
Cause: most likely autoimmune
This condition can never be fully cured, but often goes into remission after 6-12 months, to flare again at a different time.
Traction alopecia
Cause: wearing tight hairstyles, such as cornrows or man buns can cause hair loss
This condition is temporary and often resolves after you stop wearing tight hairstyles.
What if hair growth products aren’t enough?
If your hair loss is advanced, or caused by a progressive type of alopecia, male hair growth products may not be enough to improve hair density or even curb shedding. In this case, it is important to book a consultation with a trichologist as soon as possible. They will diagnose your condition and prescribe treatments to target your specific problem. For example, steroid creams or steroid injections for hair loss may be prescribed for those with alopecia areata.
Even if non-surgical hair loss treatments don’t work, you still have a chance at regrowing strong, beautiful hair: you may be eligible for a hair transplant.
Regardless of whether you opt for a FUE or FUT hair restoration surgery, the procedure is fast, effectives, and the best hair transplant clinics in the UK have success rates that approach 100%. Our experienced surgeons will be happy to walk you through every step of the procedure and answer any questions you may have.
Unlike other treatments that are only effective while you are taking them, a hair transplant is permanent. If you’re wondering what this kind of innovative procedure can do for you, see our results for yourself in our before and after hair transplant gallery, then book a consultation with our team to learn more.
FAQs
One study that compared 5 different oral treatments for male pattern baldness ranked them in the following order (from most to least effective) [20]:
- Dutasteride 0.5mg
- Finasteride 5mg
- Minoxidil 5mg
- Finasteride 1mg
- Minoxidil 0.25mg
Finasteride 1mg is the only one of these treatments that’s currently licensed for treating male pattern baldness. It’s available from DrHair, as well as other private pharmacies.
However, if Finasteride 1mg hasn’t given you the results you want after 6-12 months of use, consider consulting with a hair doctor to discuss your other options.
Not all advertised hair growth products are effective. But many of them will give you the hair gains you seek — it’s all about finding the right product for you.
Consider consulting with a trichologist if you’re not sure where to start. This can help you save time and money in the long run.
The following essential oils for hair growth are proven to help treat male hair loss when applied to the scalp regularly:
- Rosemary oil
- Pumpkin seed oil for hair
- Black seed oil
However, some natural ingredients that are said to help with hair growth have limited or no evidence to support their use. These include marula oil, mustard oil, and argan oil.
While the research is limited, it’s unlikely there are any differences in the best hair growth products for Black men with male pattern baldness compared with those of other ethnicities. Treatments like Finasteride and Minoxidil are generally effective for hair loss, regardless of race.
That said, people with Afro hair may be more vulnerable to hair loss caused by traction alopecia. Locs and certain other protective styles can tug at the follicles and cause temporary hair loss. Wearing your hair loose (or in looser styles) as often as possible can reduce the risk of developing this condition.
If you already have traction alopecia, Minoxidil, laser therapy, and derma rollers may help recover your hair more quickly. Finasteride won’t be effective if you have traction alopecia.
