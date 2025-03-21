11 Best Magnetic Eyelashes and Where to Buy Them (2025)

The best magnetic eyelashes give you long, full eyelashes in a flash. They're a real game changer for anyone who lusts for voluminous, fluttery, next-level lashes. They're cheaper than extensions, not nearly as messy or complicated as glue-on lashes, and can give a more dramatic effect than mascara.

Glue-on false eyelashes can take several attempts to apply in order to get them looking just right. They also require adhesive glue, which can dry on your natural eyelashes, or make it difficult to reuse your false ones. Eyelash extensions will cost you a few hundred dollars, and can take up to hours for a technician to apply.

That's why magnetic lashes are such a big deal. They're like magic! So, what are magnetic eyelashes, anyway? There are two kinds of magnetic lashes: two magnetic strips that attach to each other or one magnetic strip that attaches to magnetic eyeliner.

Two Magnetic Strips that Attach to Each Other

Each magnetic lash strip sits above and below your natural lash, and are held in place by tiny magnets that are undetectable once the lashes are on. It's like a sandwich: Think of your real lashes as the center of a sandwich, and the two strips of magnetic lashes as the bread.

One Strip of Magnetic Eyelashes that Attaches to Magnetic Eyeliner

The other kind of magnetic lash features the same kind of magnetized lash, but instead of attaching to another magnetized lash, it actually attaches to magnetized eyeliner. This kind is easier to apply, given that you only have to work with one strip per eye instead of two.

Keep reading to discover 11 of best magnetic eyelashes on the market!

1. The Original: One Two Lash Natural Half Lash

One Two Lash's founder, Katy Stoka, has the distinction of being the first person to create magnetic eyelashes. Her invention was named a "Breath-through Innovative Beauty Product" by Allure. One Two Lash lashes are lightweight, reusable and can be worn without or without mascara. If you're not sure if you'll like magnetic eyelashes, these come with a useful 30-day money-back guarantee. There is a natural, full and dramatic style to choose from.

One Two Lash Natural Half Lash $69 Sephora

2. The Drugstore Score: KISS Magnetic Lash

These lashes are available in four styles, ranging from subtle to pow. They are lightweight and pre-curved for easy application. Notably, KISS Magnetic Lashes come with a patent-pending "EZ Load Rotating Lash Applicator" that holds the lashes in place as you apply them to your eye.

KISS False Eyelashes 01 $11 Walmart

3. The One with the Most Magnets: Ardell Magnetic Lash

When it comes to eyelash magnets, Ardell believes the more, the merrier. Each of their magnetic eyelash strips has six to eight small magnets, providing seamless integration into your natural lash line.

4. The Mink: Uptown Lashes

Uptown Lashes have two styles of mink magnetic lashes. There's a natural style, which gives your lashes 3D dimension and fullness. There's also the Diva Lash, which is even fuller and richer. They're made to be used with magnetic eyeliner.

Uptown Lashes: Natural Lash $35 Uptown Lashes

5. The Supermodel-inspired: Lash FX

Lash FX has a style for everyone. Choose from Meghan, Bella, Gigi, and Rosie. Meghan is fluffy and full and inspired by the Australian model Meghan Gale. Bella and Gigi are both natural-looking lashes inspired by model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. Rosie is a dramatic style inspired by the English model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Lash FX: Rosie $16 Lash FX

6. The Waterproof Wonder: Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Magnetic Eyelashes Kit

This eyeliner and lash combo comes with three pairs of magnetic falsies, plus an applicator. They're rated No. 2 among all false lashes Amazon.

Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Magnetic Eyelashes Kit $17 Amazon

7. The Dramatic Lashes for Lil' Eyes: Lash'd Up Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes

If your eyes are on the smaller side, this set of magnetic lashes are a great option for you. The kit contains two pairs of magnetic lashes, and, of course, jet black magnetic eyeliner.

Lash'd Up Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes $10 Amazon

8. The Glam Attack: Eylure Luxe Magnetic Opulent Accent Lashes

Fabulous and fluffy, you can click them on and flick them off. These eyelashes are handmade, latex-free and reusable.

Eylure Luxe Magnetic Opulent Accent Lashes $17 Eylure Luxe Magnetic Opulent Accent Lashes

9. The Risk-Free Kit: Arvesa

Notably, Arvesa offers satisfaction guarantee on their magnetic lashes and eyeliner kit. If you're not happy with the product, you can return it up to 180 days later.

Arvesa False Magnetic Eyelashes $13 Amazon

10. The Quick n' Easy: Essy Naturals Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

Apply your lashes in seconds with these easy-to-apply magnetic lashes quickly stick to the waterproof and smudge-proof liner.

Essy Naturals Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit $20 Amazon

11. The Splurge: LaFabs

These feather-light lashes are handwoven, ultra-thin, and designed to fit any eye shape. They are the "sandwich" variety, which is perfect if eyeliner is not your thing.

LaFabs Premium Magnetic Eyelash Set $50 Walmart

Magnetic Lashes: Bonus Do's and Don'ts

Now that you know where to buy the best magnetic eyelashes, here are a few bonus do's and don'ts for getting the application (and removal) just right.

Do Know that Magnetic Lashes are Safe

"Magnetic eyelashes are safe once you get used to applying them, says Erum Ilyas, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in Philadelphia. "In the learning phase, I find lots of my patients will either risk poking themselves in the eye or — the other extreme — they won't get close them close enough to base of eyelash for them to look good!"

Don't Use Metal Tweezers

"Remember to use plastic tweezers because the magnetic lashes will stick to metal tweezers!" says Dr. Ilyas.

Do Be Patient

Fair warning: it might be difficult to apply the magnetic eyelashes your first time. There's a bit of a learning curve — but once you get the hang of it, the process should be quick and easy!

Don't Rip Your Magnetic Lashes Off

When you're ready to take them off, gently rub the top and bottom of your lash and the magnets will separate on their own, releasing the lashes. Always wash your hands beforehand, because we're dealing with your eyes, after all.

Do Clean and Store Magnetic Lashes Safely

To get the most out of your lashes, make sure to clean them and store them safely. To clean them, soak a cotton ball in makeup remover and gently rub it along the lash strip. Follow up with a gentle swabbing of rubbing alcohol to disinfect the lash, and it's ready for you to use next time!